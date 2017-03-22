Prep Insider Blog

March 22, 2017 1:38 PM

NCAA Study: North Carolina among top states for high school basketball recruits

Well, they do call North Carolina “The Hoop State.”

A recent NCAA survey showed that North Carolina ranks fourth among U.S. states in percentage of girls high school basketball players being recruited by Division I college.

For boys, North Carolina ranked second, behind only Maryland.

The survey was derived from data using the number of D1 recruits from 2013-16 divided by the number of participants per state in the latest survey information provided by the National Federation of High Schools.

