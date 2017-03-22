You may be surprised to know football is not the most dangerous high school sport for concussions

You may be surprised to know that high school football is not the sport where student-athletes are most likely to suffer a concussion.
It’s girls soccer.
A new study done by members of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, shows girls soccer players have the highest risk of concussion while playing high school sports. And in sports that offer girls and boys teams, like soccer and lacrosse, girls suffer concussions at a “significantly higher” rate than boys.
"While American football has been both scientifically and colloquially associated with the highest concussion rates, our study found that girls, and especially those who play soccer, may face a higher risk," said Wellington Hsu, MD, professor of orthopaedics at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and lead author of the study. "The new knowledge presented in this study can lead to policy and prevention measures to potentially halt these trends."
The study found that 27 percent of all girls soccer injuries are traumatic brain injuries. The study found football had 24 percent of injuries being concussion-related, followed by girls basketball and boys soccer.
Locally, CMS released figures to the Observer last summer about its own concussion tracking. CMS showed the football had 90 concussion-related injures in the 2014-15 school year and 85 in 2015-16. Girls soccer was next with 28 in 2014-15 and 33 in 2015-16.
CMS Concussion Tracking
A sampling of sports where CMS tracked concussions during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years:
Sport
2014-15 concussion total
2015-16 concussion total
Baseball
8
8
Boys’ Basketball
11
8
Girls’ Basketball
11
18
Cheerleading
15
17
Football
90
85
Boys’ Soccer
12
27
Girls’ Soccer
28
33
