March 24, 2017 11:21 AM

Thursday’s Spring Roundup: Mount Pleasant tennis swinging for history, #BIG5 performers and more

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers

Jack Deering, Charlotte Catholic boys tennis: In a 9-0 win over Berry, Deering won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

Michael Hoagland, South Mecklenburg lacrosse: six goals in a 14-3 win over Independence.

Payne Jones, South Iredell boys golf: shot a 2-over 38 to earn medalist honors at a North Piedmont 3A/4A conference match at Twin Oaks Golf Club.

Kendra Mayes, Alexander Central softball: After St. Stephens scored five runs in the fifth to take a 7-5 lead, Mayes came in as a relief pitcher and threw 2.1 innings of no-hit ball and helped her team rally to a 8-7 win to remain unbeaten at 11-0. Mayes was 2-for-4 batting with an RBI and she scored twice.

Samuel Webb, Noah Taylor, Mount Pleasant tennis: doubles duo improved to 10-0 after a 7-2 win in No. 1 doubles against West Stanly. Mount Pleasant won the match 8-4 to improve to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in Rocky River conference play. Mount Pleasant hunts its first Rocky River conference title since 1998.

Thursday’s Results

Boys Tennis

Charlotte Catholic 9, Berry 0

Jack Deering d. Ham Siu 6-0, 6-0

Ethan Cornett d. Ben Harris 6-0, 6-0

Matthew Brea d. Lee Ratliff 6-0, 6-0

Christian Miller d. Edwin Perez 6-0, 6-0

Thomas Tyson d. Amir Young 6-0, 6-0

Adam Thomas d. Krystian Land 6-0, 6-0

Deering / Cornett d. Siu / Harris 10-1

Miller / Tyson d. Ratliff / Miles Roberts 10-0

Tommy Nowak / Christopher Teves d. Perez / Young 10-1

Marvin Ridge 9 Sun Valley 0

Singles:

1. Michael KRONOVET MR defeated Bernard Gomez SV 6-0 6-0

2. Chris Graveline MR defeated Van Shaver SV 6-1 6-0

3. Sammy Marks MR defeated Scott Chomicki SV 6-0 6-0

4. Jason Traub MR defeated Jensen Nicastro SV 6-0 6-0

5. Rushil Shah MR defeated Eddie Gomez SV 6-0 6-0

6. Mason Burns MR defeated Liam Collins SV 6-0 6-1

Doubles:

1. John Hatala/Ethan Traub MR defeated B. Gomez/ Nicastro SV 8-0

2. Zach Schwartz/Louis Osesek MR defeated Sergio/Zapata/Cortland Williiams SV 8-1

3. James Issa/Santi Checa MR defeated Rogers Ferguson/Juan Strobel SV 8-0

Monroe Central Academy 9, Parkwood 0

Singles

Thomas McCorkle (MC) d. Tyler Rice (PW) 6-1,6-0

William Nance (MC) d. Robert Salay (PW) 6-3,4-6,(7)

Kyle Ronquillo (MC) d. Brody Batson (PW) 6-3,6-2

Dilan Mattison (MC) d. Nick Cox (PW) 6-2,4-6,(2)

Ryan Helms (MC) d. Will Crocker (PW) 6-0,7-5

Turner Finnerty (MC) d. Austin McIntosh (PW) 6-0,6-1

Doubles

McCorkle/Nance (MC) d. Rice/Salay (PW) 8-6

Ronquillo/Helms (MC) d. Batson/Cox (PW) 8-5

Mattison/Finnerty (MC) d. Vasquez/Crocker (PW) 8-3

Mount Pleasant 7, West Stanly 2

Singles

Samuel Webb (MP) def Justin Baucom 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (4)

Noah Taylor (MP) def Ethan Edwards 6-1, 6-0

Kendrick Rhodes (WS) def Aiden Broadway 7-5, 3-6

Daniel Isenhour (MP) def Ross Huneycutt 6-3, 6-3

Masdon Wilson (MP) def Griffin Huneycutt 6-1, 6-1

Joey Sisinyak (MP) def Jacob Shaffer 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Webb/Taylor (MP) def Baucom/R. Huneycutt 8-4

Edwards/Rhodes (WS) def Isenhour/Wilson 8-3

Broadway/Sisinyak(MP) def G. Huneycutt/Shaffer 8-3

South Iredell 9, Alexander Central 0

Singles

Ryan Ewald (SI) def. Carter Patterson (AC) 6-1, 6-3

Nikolas Frederick (SI) def. Jackson Barr (AC) 6-4, 6-4

Blair Warren (SI) def. Brennon McDonald (AC) 6-0, 6-1

Joe McConnell (SI) def. Chandler Davis (AC) 6-4, 6-2

Graham Pake (SI) def. Noah Presnell (AC) 6-0, 6-2

Felipe Goodman (SI) def. Cameron White (AC) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

Ryan Ewald/Nikolas Frederick (SI) def. Carter Patterson/Jackson Barr (AC) 8-3

Blair Warren/Graham Pake (SI) def. Brennon McDonald/Chandler Davis (AC) 8-3

Joe McConnell/Felipe Goodman (SI) def. Noah Presnell/Cameron White (AC) 8-4

ACHS Record: 5-4 (2-4)

Boys Lacrosse

South Mecklenburg 14, Independence 3

South Meck Goals:

Michael Hoagland- 6

Cole Salton-3

Ben Parada-2

Bryce Scott-2

Marcus Higgins-1

Independence

Trey Repak-1

Dylan Barnett-1

Brenden Martinez-1

Softball

Alexander Central 8, St. Stephens 7

St. Stephens 100 150 0 -- 7 6 4

Alexander Central 100 401 2 -- 8 10 0

WP: Kendra Mayes (7-0). LP: Riley Forbes.

Leading Hitters SS: Riley Forbes 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kayle Starnes, 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.

Leading Hitters AC: Caroline Maltba 2-4, run, RBI; Kendra Mayes 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Alexis Walter 2-3, 2 runs

Boys Golf

Carmel Christian 162, Hickory Grove 180

HG(180)

Hayden Turner 45

Austin Allmond 45

Stephen Adams 45

Robbie Brouillard 45

CC (162)

Jack Hilton 36

Drew Van Dyke 39

Austin Brooks 48

Austin Crotts 39

North Piedmont 3A/4A Match

Team Scores

1.) South Iredell- 162

T2.) Alexander Central- 164

T2.) Lake Norman- 164

4.) Mooresville- 170

5.) West Iredell- 172

6.) North Lincoln- 177

7.) North Iredell- 188

8.) Statesville- 222

Individual Scores

1.) South Iredell

Payne Jones- 38

Stone Dyson- 39

Carter Payne- 42

Nate Alexander- 43

T2.) Alexander Central

Hunter Riddle- 39

Bubba Thompson- 41

Garrison Millsaps- 42

Cole Carrigan- 42

T2.) Lake Norman

Clayton Saunders- 40

Owen Swavely- 41

Cody Anderson- 41

Ryan Lux- 42

4.) Mooresville

Andrew Merrill- 40

Hayden Estes- 41

Issac Smith- 43

Sam Chopko- 46

5.) West Iredell

Dawson Alford- 39

Tyler Messick- 42

Austin Burke- 44

Justin Dagenhart- 47

6.) North Lincoln

Aaron Digh- 42

Conner Bain- 45

Jacob Kovalchuk- 45

Chase Lackey- 45

7.) North Iredell

Chandler Douglas- 39

Joseph Aerhart- 44

Alex Martin- 51

Seth Williams- 54

8.) Statesville

Zack Nicholson- 53

Edward Johnson- 55

Nick Lackey- 55

Caleb Hagger- 59

Gaston Christian 188, Christ The King 209

Gaston Christian:

Jacob Hinson 45

Bodie Arthur 49

Ethan Thrower 50

Christ the King:

Michael Todd 49

Taylor Seeling 57

Megan Santos 60

