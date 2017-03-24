Thursday’s Spring Roundup: Mount Pleasant tennis swinging for history, #BIG5 performers and more

Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
Jack Deering, Charlotte Catholic boys tennis: In a 9-0 win over Berry, Deering won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
Michael Hoagland, South Mecklenburg lacrosse: six goals in a 14-3 win over Independence.
Payne Jones, South Iredell boys golf: shot a 2-over 38 to earn medalist honors at a North Piedmont 3A/4A conference match at Twin Oaks Golf Club.
Kendra Mayes, Alexander Central softball: After St. Stephens scored five runs in the fifth to take a 7-5 lead, Mayes came in as a relief pitcher and threw 2.1 innings of no-hit ball and helped her team rally to a 8-7 win to remain unbeaten at 11-0. Mayes was 2-for-4 batting with an RBI and she scored twice.
Samuel Webb, Noah Taylor, Mount Pleasant tennis: doubles duo improved to 10-0 after a 7-2 win in No. 1 doubles against West Stanly. Mount Pleasant won the match 8-4 to improve to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in Rocky River conference play. Mount Pleasant hunts its first Rocky River conference title since 1998.
Thursday’s Results
Boys Tennis
Charlotte Catholic 9, Berry 0
Jack Deering d. Ham Siu 6-0, 6-0
Ethan Cornett d. Ben Harris 6-0, 6-0
Matthew Brea d. Lee Ratliff 6-0, 6-0
Christian Miller d. Edwin Perez 6-0, 6-0
Thomas Tyson d. Amir Young 6-0, 6-0
Adam Thomas d. Krystian Land 6-0, 6-0
Deering / Cornett d. Siu / Harris 10-1
Miller / Tyson d. Ratliff / Miles Roberts 10-0
Tommy Nowak / Christopher Teves d. Perez / Young 10-1
Marvin Ridge 9 Sun Valley 0
Singles:
1. Michael KRONOVET MR defeated Bernard Gomez SV 6-0 6-0
2. Chris Graveline MR defeated Van Shaver SV 6-1 6-0
3. Sammy Marks MR defeated Scott Chomicki SV 6-0 6-0
4. Jason Traub MR defeated Jensen Nicastro SV 6-0 6-0
5. Rushil Shah MR defeated Eddie Gomez SV 6-0 6-0
6. Mason Burns MR defeated Liam Collins SV 6-0 6-1
Doubles:
1. John Hatala/Ethan Traub MR defeated B. Gomez/ Nicastro SV 8-0
2. Zach Schwartz/Louis Osesek MR defeated Sergio/Zapata/Cortland Williiams SV 8-1
3. James Issa/Santi Checa MR defeated Rogers Ferguson/Juan Strobel SV 8-0
Monroe Central Academy 9, Parkwood 0
Singles
Thomas McCorkle (MC) d. Tyler Rice (PW) 6-1,6-0
William Nance (MC) d. Robert Salay (PW) 6-3,4-6,(7)
Kyle Ronquillo (MC) d. Brody Batson (PW) 6-3,6-2
Dilan Mattison (MC) d. Nick Cox (PW) 6-2,4-6,(2)
Ryan Helms (MC) d. Will Crocker (PW) 6-0,7-5
Turner Finnerty (MC) d. Austin McIntosh (PW) 6-0,6-1
Doubles
McCorkle/Nance (MC) d. Rice/Salay (PW) 8-6
Ronquillo/Helms (MC) d. Batson/Cox (PW) 8-5
Mattison/Finnerty (MC) d. Vasquez/Crocker (PW) 8-3
Mount Pleasant 7, West Stanly 2
Singles
Samuel Webb (MP) def Justin Baucom 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (4)
Noah Taylor (MP) def Ethan Edwards 6-1, 6-0
Kendrick Rhodes (WS) def Aiden Broadway 7-5, 3-6
Daniel Isenhour (MP) def Ross Huneycutt 6-3, 6-3
Masdon Wilson (MP) def Griffin Huneycutt 6-1, 6-1
Joey Sisinyak (MP) def Jacob Shaffer 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Webb/Taylor (MP) def Baucom/R. Huneycutt 8-4
Edwards/Rhodes (WS) def Isenhour/Wilson 8-3
Broadway/Sisinyak(MP) def G. Huneycutt/Shaffer 8-3
South Iredell 9, Alexander Central 0
Singles
Ryan Ewald (SI) def. Carter Patterson (AC) 6-1, 6-3
Nikolas Frederick (SI) def. Jackson Barr (AC) 6-4, 6-4
Blair Warren (SI) def. Brennon McDonald (AC) 6-0, 6-1
Joe McConnell (SI) def. Chandler Davis (AC) 6-4, 6-2
Graham Pake (SI) def. Noah Presnell (AC) 6-0, 6-2
Felipe Goodman (SI) def. Cameron White (AC) 6-0, 6-4
Doubles
Ryan Ewald/Nikolas Frederick (SI) def. Carter Patterson/Jackson Barr (AC) 8-3
Blair Warren/Graham Pake (SI) def. Brennon McDonald/Chandler Davis (AC) 8-3
Joe McConnell/Felipe Goodman (SI) def. Noah Presnell/Cameron White (AC) 8-4
ACHS Record: 5-4 (2-4)
Boys Lacrosse
South Mecklenburg 14, Independence 3
South Meck Goals:
Michael Hoagland- 6
Cole Salton-3
Ben Parada-2
Bryce Scott-2
Marcus Higgins-1
Independence
Trey Repak-1
Dylan Barnett-1
Brenden Martinez-1
Softball
Alexander Central 8, St. Stephens 7
St. Stephens 100 150 0 -- 7 6 4
Alexander Central 100 401 2 -- 8 10 0
WP: Kendra Mayes (7-0). LP: Riley Forbes.
Leading Hitters SS: Riley Forbes 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kayle Starnes, 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.
Leading Hitters AC: Caroline Maltba 2-4, run, RBI; Kendra Mayes 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Alexis Walter 2-3, 2 runs
Boys Golf
Carmel Christian 162, Hickory Grove 180
HG(180)
Hayden Turner 45
Austin Allmond 45
Stephen Adams 45
Robbie Brouillard 45
CC (162)
Jack Hilton 36
Drew Van Dyke 39
Austin Brooks 48
Austin Crotts 39
North Piedmont 3A/4A Match
Team Scores
1.) South Iredell- 162
T2.) Alexander Central- 164
T2.) Lake Norman- 164
4.) Mooresville- 170
5.) West Iredell- 172
6.) North Lincoln- 177
7.) North Iredell- 188
8.) Statesville- 222
Individual Scores
1.) South Iredell
Payne Jones- 38
Stone Dyson- 39
Carter Payne- 42
Nate Alexander- 43
T2.) Alexander Central
Hunter Riddle- 39
Bubba Thompson- 41
Garrison Millsaps- 42
Cole Carrigan- 42
T2.) Lake Norman
Clayton Saunders- 40
Owen Swavely- 41
Cody Anderson- 41
Ryan Lux- 42
4.) Mooresville
Andrew Merrill- 40
Hayden Estes- 41
Issac Smith- 43
Sam Chopko- 46
5.) West Iredell
Dawson Alford- 39
Tyler Messick- 42
Austin Burke- 44
Justin Dagenhart- 47
6.) North Lincoln
Aaron Digh- 42
Conner Bain- 45
Jacob Kovalchuk- 45
Chase Lackey- 45
7.) North Iredell
Chandler Douglas- 39
Joseph Aerhart- 44
Alex Martin- 51
Seth Williams- 54
8.) Statesville
Zack Nicholson- 53
Edward Johnson- 55
Nick Lackey- 55
Caleb Hagger- 59
Gaston Christian 188, Christ The King 209
Gaston Christian:
Jacob Hinson 45
Bodie Arthur 49
Ethan Thrower 50
Christ the King:
Michael Todd 49
Taylor Seeling 57
Megan Santos 60
Comments