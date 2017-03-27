Prep Insider Blog

March 27, 2017 10:07 AM

This week’s Mecklenburg County spring sports schedule, 3/27-April 1

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Monday, March 27

BASEBALL

Ashbrook at West Mecklenburg

Christ the King at Victory Christian

Lake Norman Christian at Sheets Memorial

North Stanly at Rocky River

Porter Ridge at Olympic

Queens Grant at South Stanly

BOYS’ GOLF

Calvary Baptist at Davidson Day at Northstone Country Club

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Country Day at Myers Park Country Club

Lake Norman Charter hosts Big South conference match at River Run Country Club

Metrolina Christian at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Catholic at Providence

Independence at Porter Ridge

SouthLake Christian at St. Joseph’s Catholic

BOYS’ TENNIS

Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell

Charlotte Christian at Gaston Christian

East Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg

Marvin Ridge at Myers Park

South Stanly at Queens Grant

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Ardrey Kell at Weddington

Butler at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge

Independence at Porter Ridge

Providence at Myers Park

R.J. Reynolds at Lake Norman

Southeast Guilford at Hough

SouthLake Christian at St. Joseph’s Catholic

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Arborbrook Christian at Bradford Prep

Community School of Davidson at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Independence at Sun Valley

Northwest Cabarrus at Rocky River

Queens Grant at Langtree Academy

South Point at Lake Norman Charter

SOFTBALL

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Myers Park at AL Brown

Porter Ridge at Olympic

Tuesday, March 28

BASEBALL

A.L. Brown at Mallard Creek

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Catholic at Providence

Christ the King at Carmel Christian

Community School of Davidson at Cherryville

Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin

Davidson Day at Forsyth Country Day

Garinger at West Charlotte

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Independence at Butler

Langtree Academy at Bradford Prep

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter

North Mecklenburg at Vance

Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly

Olympic at Berry

Porter Ridge at Rocky River

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

South Stanly at Queens Grant

United Faith at Victory Christian

West Mecklenburg at Harding

BOYS’ GOLF

Arborbrook Christian in Tournament at Stonebridge Golf Club

Charlotte Christian, Covenant Day at Cannon School at River Run Country Club

Charlotte Latin vs. Providence Day at Cedarwood Country Club

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian at Cowans Ford Country Club

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove at Pine Lake Country Club

Myers Park at Independence at Pine Lake Country Club

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell at Providence Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Butler at Cuthbertson

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Community School of Davidson vs. Denver at Bandys High

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Davidson Day (J.V.) at Christ the King (varsity)

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

Queens Grant at Gaston County at Mountain Island Charter

South Mecklenburg at Lake Norman Charter

Weddington at Sun Valley

BOYS’ TENNIS

A.L. Brown at Hough

Butler at East Mecklenburg

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day

Charlotte Latin at Providence Day

Cherryville at Community School of Davidson

Garinger at Rocky River

Harding at Charlotte Catholic (at South Mecklenburg)

Independence at Porter Ridge

Lake Norman Charter at East Gaston

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove

Olympic at Ardrey Kell

South Mecklenburg at Berry

Vance at Mallard Creek

West Charlotte at Hopewell

West Mecklenburg at Providence

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Cuthbertson, Central Academy, Parkwood at Forest Hills

Independence, Porter Ridge, Sun Valley at Monroe

Lake Norman Charter at South Point

Olympic, Weddington at Marvin Ridge

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Lake Norman Charter at Hough

Providence Day vs. Cox Mill at Huntersville Athletic Complex

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Arborbrook Christian vs. Grace Academy at Matthews’ Sports Plex

Ashbrook at Mallard Creek

Caldwell Academy at Davidson Day

Charlotte Catholic at Providence

Charlotte Christian at Cannon School

Charlotte Country Day at Davidson Day

Charlotte Latin at Providence Day

Christ the King at Carmel Christian

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Hough at North Mecklenburg

Independence at Butler

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly

Olympic at Berry

Porter Ridge at Rocky River

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Vance at Hopewell

West Charlotte at A.L. Brown

West Mecklenburg at Harding

SOFTBALL

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Catholic at Providence

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Garinger at West Charlotte

Hopewell at AL Brown

Independence at Butler

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove

North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

Olympic at Berry

Porter Ridge at Rocky River

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

Queens Grant at South Stanly

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Vance at Hough

West Mecklenburg at Harding

Wednesday, March 29

BASEBALL

Ardrey Kell at Independence

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter

Hopewell at Indian Land

Hough vs. Trinity Christian (FL) in National High School Invitational in Cary, 9 a.m.

Lake Norman at Mallard Creek

Union Academy at Bradford Prep

BOYS’ GOLF

Ardrey Kell at Weddington at Monroe Country Club

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Catholic at Ballantyne Country Club

Charlotte Latin at Butler at Olde Sycamore Golf Club

Covenant Day at Carmel Christian at TPC Piper Glen

Grace Academy at Marvin Ridge at Firethorne Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Community School of Davidson at Hough

Greensboro Page at Weddington

Marvin Ridge at Porter Ridge

Pine Lake Prep at Queens Grant

BOYS’ TENNIS

Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Butler, South Mecklenburg, Weddington at Providence

Cannon School, Davidson Day at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Harding, Hunter Huss, Mallard Creek, Piedmont at Rocky River

Hopewell, North Mecklenburg at East Mecklenburg

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill at South Mecklenburg

Marvin Ridge at Porter Ridge

R.J. Reynolds at Ardrey Kell

Weddington at Charlotte Catholic

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Charlotte Catholic at Berry

Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook

Lincoln Charter at Community School of Davidson

North Stanly at Queens Grant

Vance at Olympic

SOFTBALL

Hough at Independence

Mallard Creek at Forestview

North Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg

Sun Valley at Ardrey Kell

Thursday, March 30

BASEBALL

Berry at West Charlotte

Caldwell Academy at Northside Christian

Carmel Christian at Hickory Christian

Charlotte Catholic at SouthLake Christian

Charlotte Christian at Cannon

Charlotte Stampede at Hickory Grove

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

Elizabethton at Hopewell

Hough in National High School Invitational in Cary

Rocky River at Myers Park

Victory Christian at Christ the King

BOYS’ GOLF

Arborbrook Christian, Carmel Christian at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore Golf Club

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Christ the King at Hickory Christian at Catawba Country Club

Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian at Cowans Ford Country Club

Davidson Day at Summit School at Bermuda Run West Golf Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic

Cannon School at Covenant Day

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Cuthbertson at South Mecklenburg

Myers Park at Butler

Providence at Independence

BOYS’ TENNIS

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Cannon School at Covenant Day

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin

Hough at West Charlotte

Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer

Lincoln Charter at Community School of Davidson

Mallard Creek at AL Brown

Myers Park at Butler

Olympic at Charlotte Catholic

Providence at Marvin Ridge

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg

Vance at North Mecklenburg

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

A.L. Brown, Lake Norman, Mooresville, Vance at Hough

Hickory Grove at High Point Christian

Multi-team event at Ashbrook Challenge

Albemarle, Queens Grant, South Stanly in Uwharrie Athletic conference meet at North Stanly

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Catholic at Butler

Charlotte Latin at Providence Day

Hickory at Lake Norman Charter

Providence at Independence

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Ardrey Kell at Parkwood

Bradford Prep at Northside Christian

Carmel Christian at Hickory Christian

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day

SouthLake Christian at Christ the King

South Stanly at Queens Grant

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Catholic at Porter Ridge

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Covenant Day at Cannon School

Langtree Academy at SouthLake Christian

Rocky River at Myers Park

Union Academy at Hickory Grove

Friday, March 31

BASEBALL

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg

Asheville Christian at Davidson Day

Berry at Charlotte Catholic

Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin

East Mecklenburg at Independence

Garinger at Butler

Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hickory Christian at United Faith

Hickory Grove at Westminster Catawba

Hough in National High School Invitational in Cary

Lake Norman Charter at Forestview

Lake Norman Christian at Christian Family Academy

Mallard Creek at AL Brown

Northside Christian at Gaston Christian

Providence at Olympic

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day

Vance at North Mecklenburg

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Davidson Day at Asheville School

Durham Academy at Charlotte Latin

Lake Norman Charter at Independence

Mooresville at Sun Valley

Providence at East Lincoln

St. Charles (OH) at Lake Norman

SouthLake Christian at Kerr-Vance Academy

BOYS’ TENNIS

Charlotte Country Day at Durham Academy in East-West Challenge

Charlotte Latin at Cary Academy in East-West Challenge

Providence Day at Ravenscroft in East-West Challenge

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Centennial High (GA) at Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft

Davidson Day at Asheville School

Hough at Hickory

Lake Norman at Wilmington Hoggard

Myers Park at Kell (GA)

South Mecklenburg at Marvin Ridge

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg

Asheville Christian at Davidson Day

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Covenant Day at Cannon School

Berry at Charlotte Catholic

East Mecklenburg at Independence

Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Garinger at Butler

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hickory Grove at Westminster Catawba

Hopewell at A.L. Brown

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg

Nation Ford at Providence Day

Northside Christian at Gaston Christian

Providence at Olympic

Rocky River at Myers Park

SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly

Stuart Cramer at Lake Norman Charter

Vance at Hough

SOFTBALL

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg

Berry at Charlotte Catholic

Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian

Covenant Day at Cary Academy

East Mecklenburg at Independence

Garinger at Butler

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hickory Grove at Cuthbertson

Hough at Hopewell

Lake Norman Charter at Forestview

Langtree Academy at Christ the King

North Mecklenburg at AL Brown

Oceanside Collegiate Academy at Charlotte Country Day

Providence at Olympic

Providence Day at Gaston Christian

Queens Grant at Gray Stone Day

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek

Saturday, April 1

BASEBALL

Hough in National High School Invitational in Cary

Lexington at Charlotte Christian, 1

Providence at Butler, 2

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Catholic vs. Weddington at Memorial Stadium at N.C. Champions’ Challenge, 5:30

Charlotte Co. Day vs. NW Guilford at Memorial Stadium at N.C. Champions’ Challenge, 3:30

Hough at Ardrey Kell, 6

Lake Norman vs. Marvin Ridge at Memorial Stadium at N.C. Champions’ Challenge, 1:30

Myers Park at Nation Ford, 1

Queens Grant at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Queens Grant at Parkwood, 4

Ravenscroft at Providence Day, 1

SouthLake Christian at St. David’s School, 3

BOYS’ TENNIS

Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy in East-West Challenge, 10 a.m.

Charlotte Latin at Ravenscroft in East-West Challenge, 4:15

Providence Day at Durham Academy in East-West Challenge, 10 a.m.

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Multi-teams in Queen City Relays at Myers Park

Union County Championships at Parkwood

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Country Day at Wakefield, 10 a.m.

Lake Norman at Wilmington Ashley, Noon

Myers Park at Harrison (GA), 11 a.m.

SouthLake Christian at St. David’s School, 1

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Charlotte Latin at New Hanover, 11 a.m.

T.C. Roberson at Charlotte Catholic, 1

SOFTBALL

Covenant Day at North Raleigh Christian, 11 a.m.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy at Charlotte Latin, 11 a.m.

Related content

Prep Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Water main break on Queens Road West

View more video

Sports Videos