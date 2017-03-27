This week’s Mecklenburg County spring sports schedule, 3/27-April 1

Monday, March 27
BASEBALL
Ashbrook at West Mecklenburg
Christ the King at Victory Christian
Lake Norman Christian at Sheets Memorial
North Stanly at Rocky River
Porter Ridge at Olympic
Queens Grant at South Stanly
BOYS’ GOLF
Calvary Baptist at Davidson Day at Northstone Country Club
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Country Day at Myers Park Country Club
Lake Norman Charter hosts Big South conference match at River Run Country Club
Metrolina Christian at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Catholic at Providence
Independence at Porter Ridge
SouthLake Christian at St. Joseph’s Catholic
BOYS’ TENNIS
Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell
Charlotte Christian at Gaston Christian
East Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg
Marvin Ridge at Myers Park
South Stanly at Queens Grant
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Ardrey Kell at Weddington
Butler at South Mecklenburg
Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge
Independence at Porter Ridge
Providence at Myers Park
R.J. Reynolds at Lake Norman
Southeast Guilford at Hough
SouthLake Christian at St. Joseph’s Catholic
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Arborbrook Christian at Bradford Prep
Community School of Davidson at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Independence at Sun Valley
Northwest Cabarrus at Rocky River
Queens Grant at Langtree Academy
South Point at Lake Norman Charter
SOFTBALL
Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian
Myers Park at AL Brown
Porter Ridge at Olympic
Tuesday, March 28
BASEBALL
A.L. Brown at Mallard Creek
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Catholic at Providence
Christ the King at Carmel Christian
Community School of Davidson at Cherryville
Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin
Davidson Day at Forsyth Country Day
Garinger at West Charlotte
Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian
Independence at Butler
Langtree Academy at Bradford Prep
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg
North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter
North Mecklenburg at Vance
Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly
Olympic at Berry
Porter Ridge at Rocky River
Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
South Stanly at Queens Grant
United Faith at Victory Christian
West Mecklenburg at Harding
BOYS’ GOLF
Arborbrook Christian in Tournament at Stonebridge Golf Club
Charlotte Christian, Covenant Day at Cannon School at River Run Country Club
Charlotte Latin vs. Providence Day at Cedarwood Country Club
Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian at Cowans Ford Country Club
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove at Pine Lake Country Club
Myers Park at Independence at Pine Lake Country Club
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell at Providence Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Butler at Cuthbertson
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Community School of Davidson vs. Denver at Bandys High
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day
Davidson Day (J.V.) at Christ the King (varsity)
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin
Queens Grant at Gaston County at Mountain Island Charter
South Mecklenburg at Lake Norman Charter
Weddington at Sun Valley
BOYS’ TENNIS
A.L. Brown at Hough
Butler at East Mecklenburg
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day
Charlotte Latin at Providence Day
Cherryville at Community School of Davidson
Garinger at Rocky River
Harding at Charlotte Catholic (at South Mecklenburg)
Independence at Porter Ridge
Lake Norman Charter at East Gaston
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove
Olympic at Ardrey Kell
South Mecklenburg at Berry
Vance at Mallard Creek
West Charlotte at Hopewell
West Mecklenburg at Providence
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Cuthbertson, Central Academy, Parkwood at Forest Hills
Independence, Porter Ridge, Sun Valley at Monroe
Lake Norman Charter at South Point
Olympic, Weddington at Marvin Ridge
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Lake Norman Charter at Hough
Providence Day vs. Cox Mill at Huntersville Athletic Complex
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Arborbrook Christian vs. Grace Academy at Matthews’ Sports Plex
Ashbrook at Mallard Creek
Caldwell Academy at Davidson Day
Charlotte Catholic at Providence
Charlotte Christian at Cannon School
Charlotte Country Day at Davidson Day
Charlotte Latin at Providence Day
Christ the King at Carmel Christian
Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian
Hough at North Mecklenburg
Independence at Butler
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg
Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly
Olympic at Berry
Porter Ridge at Rocky River
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Vance at Hopewell
West Charlotte at A.L. Brown
West Mecklenburg at Harding
SOFTBALL
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Catholic at Providence
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day
Garinger at West Charlotte
Hopewell at AL Brown
Independence at Butler
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg
North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek
Olympic at Berry
Porter Ridge at Rocky River
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin
Queens Grant at South Stanly
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Vance at Hough
West Mecklenburg at Harding
Wednesday, March 29
BASEBALL
Ardrey Kell at Independence
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day
Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter
Hopewell at Indian Land
Hough vs. Trinity Christian (FL) in National High School Invitational in Cary, 9 a.m.
Lake Norman at Mallard Creek
Union Academy at Bradford Prep
BOYS’ GOLF
Ardrey Kell at Weddington at Monroe Country Club
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Catholic at Ballantyne Country Club
Charlotte Latin at Butler at Olde Sycamore Golf Club
Covenant Day at Carmel Christian at TPC Piper Glen
Grace Academy at Marvin Ridge at Firethorne Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Community School of Davidson at Hough
Greensboro Page at Weddington
Marvin Ridge at Porter Ridge
Pine Lake Prep at Queens Grant
BOYS’ TENNIS
Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Butler, South Mecklenburg, Weddington at Providence
Cannon School, Davidson Day at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian
Harding, Hunter Huss, Mallard Creek, Piedmont at Rocky River
Hopewell, North Mecklenburg at East Mecklenburg
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Fort Mill at South Mecklenburg
Marvin Ridge at Porter Ridge
R.J. Reynolds at Ardrey Kell
Weddington at Charlotte Catholic
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Charlotte Catholic at Berry
Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook
Lincoln Charter at Community School of Davidson
North Stanly at Queens Grant
Vance at Olympic
SOFTBALL
Hough at Independence
Mallard Creek at Forestview
North Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg
Sun Valley at Ardrey Kell
Thursday, March 30
BASEBALL
Berry at West Charlotte
Caldwell Academy at Northside Christian
Carmel Christian at Hickory Christian
Charlotte Catholic at SouthLake Christian
Charlotte Christian at Cannon
Charlotte Stampede at Hickory Grove
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
Elizabethton at Hopewell
Hough in National High School Invitational in Cary
Rocky River at Myers Park
Victory Christian at Christ the King
BOYS’ GOLF
Arborbrook Christian, Carmel Christian at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore Golf Club
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Christ the King at Hickory Christian at Catawba Country Club
Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian at Cowans Ford Country Club
Davidson Day at Summit School at Bermuda Run West Golf Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic
Cannon School at Covenant Day
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day
Cuthbertson at South Mecklenburg
Myers Park at Butler
Providence at Independence
BOYS’ TENNIS
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Cannon School at Covenant Day
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin
Hough at West Charlotte
Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer
Lincoln Charter at Community School of Davidson
Mallard Creek at AL Brown
Myers Park at Butler
Olympic at Charlotte Catholic
Providence at Marvin Ridge
Rocky River at East Mecklenburg
Vance at North Mecklenburg
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
A.L. Brown, Lake Norman, Mooresville, Vance at Hough
Hickory Grove at High Point Christian
Multi-team event at Ashbrook Challenge
Albemarle, Queens Grant, South Stanly in Uwharrie Athletic conference meet at North Stanly
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Catholic at Butler
Charlotte Latin at Providence Day
Hickory at Lake Norman Charter
Providence at Independence
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Ardrey Kell at Parkwood
Bradford Prep at Northside Christian
Carmel Christian at Hickory Christian
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian
Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day
SouthLake Christian at Christ the King
South Stanly at Queens Grant
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Catholic at Porter Ridge
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian
Covenant Day at Cannon School
Langtree Academy at SouthLake Christian
Rocky River at Myers Park
Union Academy at Hickory Grove
Friday, March 31
BASEBALL
Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg
Asheville Christian at Davidson Day
Berry at Charlotte Catholic
Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin
East Mecklenburg at Independence
Garinger at Butler
Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hickory Christian at United Faith
Hickory Grove at Westminster Catawba
Hough in National High School Invitational in Cary
Lake Norman Charter at Forestview
Lake Norman Christian at Christian Family Academy
Mallard Creek at AL Brown
Northside Christian at Gaston Christian
Providence at Olympic
Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day
Vance at North Mecklenburg
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Davidson Day at Asheville School
Durham Academy at Charlotte Latin
Lake Norman Charter at Independence
Mooresville at Sun Valley
Providence at East Lincoln
St. Charles (OH) at Lake Norman
SouthLake Christian at Kerr-Vance Academy
BOYS’ TENNIS
Charlotte Country Day at Durham Academy in East-West Challenge
Charlotte Latin at Cary Academy in East-West Challenge
Providence Day at Ravenscroft in East-West Challenge
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Centennial High (GA) at Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft
Davidson Day at Asheville School
Hough at Hickory
Lake Norman at Wilmington Hoggard
Myers Park at Kell (GA)
South Mecklenburg at Marvin Ridge
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg
Asheville Christian at Davidson Day
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
Covenant Day at Cannon School
Berry at Charlotte Catholic
East Mecklenburg at Independence
Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Christian
Garinger at Butler
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hickory Grove at Westminster Catawba
Hopewell at A.L. Brown
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg
Nation Ford at Providence Day
Northside Christian at Gaston Christian
Providence at Olympic
Rocky River at Myers Park
SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly
Stuart Cramer at Lake Norman Charter
Vance at Hough
SOFTBALL
Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg
Berry at Charlotte Catholic
Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian
Covenant Day at Cary Academy
East Mecklenburg at Independence
Garinger at Butler
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hickory Grove at Cuthbertson
Hough at Hopewell
Lake Norman Charter at Forestview
Langtree Academy at Christ the King
North Mecklenburg at AL Brown
Oceanside Collegiate Academy at Charlotte Country Day
Providence at Olympic
Providence Day at Gaston Christian
Queens Grant at Gray Stone Day
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek
Saturday, April 1
BASEBALL
Hough in National High School Invitational in Cary
Lexington at Charlotte Christian, 1
Providence at Butler, 2
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Catholic vs. Weddington at Memorial Stadium at N.C. Champions’ Challenge, 5:30
Charlotte Co. Day vs. NW Guilford at Memorial Stadium at N.C. Champions’ Challenge, 3:30
Hough at Ardrey Kell, 6
Lake Norman vs. Marvin Ridge at Memorial Stadium at N.C. Champions’ Challenge, 1:30
Myers Park at Nation Ford, 1
Queens Grant at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.
Queens Grant at Parkwood, 4
Ravenscroft at Providence Day, 1
SouthLake Christian at St. David’s School, 3
BOYS’ TENNIS
Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy in East-West Challenge, 10 a.m.
Charlotte Latin at Ravenscroft in East-West Challenge, 4:15
Providence Day at Durham Academy in East-West Challenge, 10 a.m.
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Multi-teams in Queen City Relays at Myers Park
Union County Championships at Parkwood
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Country Day at Wakefield, 10 a.m.
Lake Norman at Wilmington Ashley, Noon
Myers Park at Harrison (GA), 11 a.m.
SouthLake Christian at St. David’s School, 1
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Charlotte Latin at New Hanover, 11 a.m.
T.C. Roberson at Charlotte Catholic, 1
SOFTBALL
Covenant Day at North Raleigh Christian, 11 a.m.
Oceanside Collegiate Academy at Charlotte Latin, 11 a.m.
