Monday’s HS Roundup: Butler lacrosse star goes for eight goals in win, #BI5 performers and more

1:08 Car enthusiasts in Lake Norman area Pause

3:02 Black Political Caucus voices its opposition to Senate Bill 306

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

0:47 CATS asks for additional millions for light rail construction

2:56 A story and song with Jordan Gross

1:44 UNC's Roy Williams on celebration: 'best dadgum bath I've ever had with my clothes on'

0:47 After Raleigh apartment fire, safety of wood construction questioned

1:02 Spring weather in Charlotte Monday

1:47 Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics