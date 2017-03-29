McDonald’s All-American games Wednesday to feature high school star from Charlotte

The McDonald’s All-American boys’ and girls’ All-Star basketball games are Wednesday in Chicago.
The girls’ game will start at 5 p.m. and be televised by ESPN2. The boys’ game starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Both games will be played at the United Center.
There are two Duke recruits playing in the boys’ game and four Kentucky recruit, but no boys from the Carolinas. It’s the first time since 2008 that there isn’t an N.C. player in the boys’ game.
@janelle__bailey receiving @McDAAG ring from keynote speaker Jay Williams at tonight's banquet. #bluedeviltotarheel #pdschargers pic.twitter.com/RPjpaCyjo6— PDS Girls BBall (@PDSgirlsBBALL) March 29, 2017
▪ Providence Day’s Janelle Bailey, the 2016-17 Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg girls’ player of the year, is the only N.C. player in the girls’ game.
Bailey, a 6-foot-3 senior who signed with North Carolina, will play for the East. She is the second Providence Day player to make the McDonald’s game, following Jatarie White, who played in 2014. White transferred from South Carolina to Texas and will have two years eligibility remaining beginning in the 2017-18 season.
Other Mecklenburg County girls to play in the McDonald’s game include South Mecklenburg’s Joy Cheek (2006) and Butler’s Cierra Burdick (2011).
McDonald’s Girls’ All-American Rosters
EAST
Name
Pos.
Ht.
High school (Location)
College
Janelle Bailey
C
6-3
Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.)
N. Carolina
Rellah Boothe
F
6-1
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Texas
Mikayla Coombs
W
5-10
Wesleyan School (Peachtree Corners, Ga.)
UConn
Rennia Davis
W
6-2
Ribault (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Tennessee
Maya Dodson
F
6-3
Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.)
Stanford
Dana Evans
PG
5-6
West Side Leadership (Gary, Ind.)
Louisville
Raven Farley-Clark
C
6-3
Queen of Peace (North Arlington, N.J.
LSU
Anastasia Hayes
G
5-7
Riverdale (Murfressboro, Tenn.)
Tennessee
Kasiyahna Kushkituah
C
6-4
Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.)
Tennessee
Chasity Patterson
PG
5-6
North Shore (Houston)
Texas
Danielle Patterson
C
6-3
Mary Lewis Academy (Jamaica, N.Y.)
Notre Dame
Megan Walker
W
6-1
Monacan (North Chesterfield, Va.)
UConn
WEST
Chennedy Carter
PG
5-7
Timberview (Arlington,Texas)
Texas A&M
Ayanna Clark
C
6-1
Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)
USC
Sidney Cooks
F
6-4
St. Joseph Catholic (Kenosha, Wis.)
Michigan St.
Loretta Kakala
C
6-3
Manteca (Calif.)
Louisville
Destiny Littleton
G
5-8
Bishop’s School (La Jolla, Calif.)
USC
Alexis Morris
PG
5-6
Legacy Christian (Beaumont, Texas)
Baylor
Michaela Onyenwere
F
5-11
Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
UCLA
Deauzya Richards
G
6-1
Cypress Ranch (Cypress, Texas)
Baylor
Kianna Smith
G
6-0
Troy (Fullerton, Calif.)
California
Evina Westbrook
G
6-0
South Salem (Salem, Ore.)
Tennessee
Jade Williams
F
6-4
The Colony (The Colony, Texas)
Duke
Kiana Williams
PG
5-7
Wagner (San Antonio)
Stanford
McDonald’s Boys’ All-American Rosters
EAST ROSTER
F Wendell Carter (Pace Academy (Georgia)/Duke commit)
G Trevon Duval (IMG Academy (Florida)/Undecided)
F P.J. Washington (Findlay Prep (Nevada)/Kentucky commit)
G Quade Green (Neumann Goretti (Pennsylvania)/Kentucky commit)
F Kevin Knox (Tampa Catholic (Florida)/Undecided)
F Nick Richards (St. Patrick’s (New Jersey)/Kentucky commit)
C Mitchell Robinson (Chalmette (Louisiana)/Western Kentucky commit)
G Collin Sexton (Pebblebrook (Georgia)/Alabama commit)
G Lonnie Walker (Reading (Pennsylvania)/Miami commit)
F Mohamed Bamba (Westtown (Pennsylvania)/Undecided)
F Kris Wilkes (North Central (Indiana)/UCLA commit)
F Jarred Vanderbilt (Victory Prep Academy (Texas)/Kentucky commit)
WEST ROSTER
C DeAndre Ayton (Hillcrest Prep (Arizona)/Arizona commit)
F Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale (Washington)/Washington commit)
G Gary Trent Jr. (Prolific Prep (California)/Duke commit)
F Brian Bowen (La Lumiere School (Indiana)/Undecided)
G Troy Brown Jr. (Centennial (Nevada)/Oregon commit)
G Jaylen Hands (Foothills Christian (California)/UCLA commit)
F Jaren Jackson Jr. (La Lumiere School (Indiana)/Michigan State commit)
C Brandon McCoy (Cathedral Catholic (California)/Undecided)
F Charles O’Bannon Jr. (Bishop Gorman (Nevada)/USC commit)
F Billy Preston (Oak Hill Academy (Virginia)/Kansas commit)
G M.J. Walker (Jonesboro (Georgia)/Undecided)
G Trae Young (Norman North (Oklahoma)/Undecided)
