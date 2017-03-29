Prep Insider Blog

March 29, 2017 3:02 PM

McDonald’s All-American games Wednesday to feature high school star from Charlotte

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

The McDonald’s All-American boys’ and girls’ All-Star basketball games are Wednesday in Chicago.

The girls’ game will start at 5 p.m. and be televised by ESPN2. The boys’ game starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Both games will be played at the United Center.

There are two Duke recruits playing in the boys’ game and four Kentucky recruit, but no boys from the Carolinas. It’s the first time since 2008 that there isn’t an N.C. player in the boys’ game.

▪ Providence Day’s Janelle Bailey, the 2016-17 Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg girls’ player of the year, is the only N.C. player in the girls’ game.

Bailey, a 6-foot-3 senior who signed with North Carolina, will play for the East. She is the second Providence Day player to make the McDonald’s game, following Jatarie White, who played in 2014. White transferred from South Carolina to Texas and will have two years eligibility remaining beginning in the 2017-18 season.

Other Mecklenburg County girls to play in the McDonald’s game include South Mecklenburg’s Joy Cheek (2006) and Butler’s Cierra Burdick (2011).

McDonald’s Girls’ All-American Rosters

EAST

　

　

　

　

Name

Pos.

Ht.

High school (Location)

College

Janelle Bailey

C

6-3

Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.)

N. Carolina

Rellah Boothe

F

6-1

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Texas

Mikayla Coombs

W

5-10

Wesleyan School (Peachtree Corners, Ga.)

UConn

Rennia Davis

W

6-2

Ribault (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Tennessee

Maya Dodson

F

6-3

Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Stanford

Dana Evans

PG

5-6

West Side Leadership (Gary, Ind.)

Louisville

Raven Farley-Clark

C

6-3

Queen of Peace (North Arlington, N.J.

LSU

Anastasia Hayes

G

5-7

Riverdale (Murfressboro, Tenn.)

Tennessee

Kasiyahna Kushkituah

C

6-4

Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Tennessee

Chasity Patterson

PG

5-6

North Shore (Houston)

Texas

Danielle Patterson

C

6-3

Mary Lewis Academy (Jamaica, N.Y.)

Notre Dame

Megan Walker

W

6-1

Monacan (North Chesterfield, Va.)

UConn

WEST

　

　

　

　

Chennedy Carter

PG

5-7

Timberview (Arlington,Texas)

Texas A&M

Ayanna Clark

C

6-1

Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

USC

Sidney Cooks

F

6-4

St. Joseph Catholic (Kenosha, Wis.)

Michigan St.

Loretta Kakala

C

6-3

Manteca (Calif.)

Louisville

Destiny Littleton

G

5-8

Bishop’s School (La Jolla, Calif.)

USC

Alexis Morris

PG

5-6

Legacy Christian (Beaumont, Texas)

Baylor

Michaela Onyenwere

F

5-11

Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)

UCLA

Deauzya Richards

G

6-1

Cypress Ranch (Cypress, Texas)

Baylor

Kianna Smith

G

6-0

Troy (Fullerton, Calif.)

California

Evina Westbrook

G

6-0

South Salem (Salem, Ore.)

Tennessee

Jade Williams

F

6-4

The Colony (The Colony, Texas)

Duke

Kiana Williams

PG

5-7

Wagner (San Antonio)

Stanford

McDonald’s Boys’ All-American Rosters

EAST ROSTER

F Wendell Carter (Pace Academy (Georgia)/Duke commit)

G Trevon Duval (IMG Academy (Florida)/Undecided)

F P.J. Washington (Findlay Prep (Nevada)/Kentucky commit)

G Quade Green (Neumann Goretti (Pennsylvania)/Kentucky commit)

F Kevin Knox (Tampa Catholic (Florida)/Undecided)

F Nick Richards (St. Patrick’s (New Jersey)/Kentucky commit)

C Mitchell Robinson (Chalmette (Louisiana)/Western Kentucky commit)

G Collin Sexton (Pebblebrook (Georgia)/Alabama commit)

G Lonnie Walker (Reading (Pennsylvania)/Miami commit)

F Mohamed Bamba (Westtown (Pennsylvania)/Undecided)

F Kris Wilkes (North Central (Indiana)/UCLA commit)

F Jarred Vanderbilt (Victory Prep Academy (Texas)/Kentucky commit)

WEST ROSTER

C DeAndre Ayton (Hillcrest Prep (Arizona)/Arizona commit)

F Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale (Washington)/Washington commit)

G Gary Trent Jr. (Prolific Prep (California)/Duke commit)

F Brian Bowen (La Lumiere School (Indiana)/Undecided)

G Troy Brown Jr. (Centennial (Nevada)/Oregon commit)

G Jaylen Hands (Foothills Christian (California)/UCLA commit)

F Jaren Jackson Jr. (La Lumiere School (Indiana)/Michigan State commit)

C Brandon McCoy (Cathedral Catholic (California)/Undecided)

F Charles O’Bannon Jr. (Bishop Gorman (Nevada)/USC commit)

F Billy Preston (Oak Hill Academy (Virginia)/Kansas commit)

G M.J. Walker (Jonesboro (Georgia)/Undecided)

G Trae Young (Norman North (Oklahoma)/Undecided)　

Related content

Prep Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Time is running out for North Carolina to keep NCAA tournaments

View more video

Sports Videos