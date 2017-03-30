Wednesday’s Roundup: #BIG5 Performances, former Catholic swimmer earns college award, results

Elevator
↑Lauren Rhodes, Rice University swimming: Rhodes, a former Charlotte Catholic star, has been named the 2017 Conference USA Swimming Newcomer of the Year. Rhodes, a junior transfer from N.C. State, reached the championship finals of three individual events at the recent C-USA Championships - finishing fifth in the 100-freestyle (50.34), sixth in the 50-free (22.81) and eighth in the 200-free (1:50.28). She also swam on four of Rice’s five relays, including the anchor leg of the Owls’ 400-medley that set the new school record (3:38.48). Rhodes scored a total of 70.5 points at the conference meet to help Rice finish second in the league. Her time of 22.81 in the 50-freestyle is the fourth-fastest mark in Rice history.
↑Madison Crowe, Concord Robinson softball: in a 7-6 loss at West Rowan Wednesday, the unsigned senior third baseman was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Her hits included a double and a three-run homer.
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Shane Connolly, Pine Lake Prep baseball: struck out a career-high 11 batters and gave up no earned runs in a 13-3 win over Mountain Island Charter.
Ryan Harper, Myers Park baseball: threw 6.2 innings in a 9-4 win over South Meck and allowed three hits. Teammate Matthew Hawes had four RBIs.
Luke Mostert, Lake Norman Charter boys lacrosse: two goals, five assists in a 11-8 win over South Meck. Nolan Whitley had a hat trick.
Josh Swartz, Sun Valley baseball: game-winning RBI in a 6-5 win over Union County rival Cuthbertson. Luke Parks had two hits, including a double and an RBI for Sun Valley. Teammate AJ Pole had a double and a triple.
Ayden Yates, Madison Sims, Lake Norman Charter girls soccer: both players had hat tricks in a 9-0 win over Ashbrook. Yates also had two assists.
Wednesday’s Results
Baseball
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 10, CANNON SCHOOL 0
Cannon 00000 2 2
Charlotte Christian1045X 10 1
Leading Hitters: Cannon- B. McKinsey 1-2 C. Leatherman 1-1
Leading Hitters Charlotte Christian: Jonah Beamon 2-3 2 RBI's
Andrew Durden 2-3, 2 RBI's
WP- Matthew Siverling (1-0) LP. T. Fernald
Charlotte Christian is 12-1 (2-0) in CISAA
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 4, PROVIDENCE DAY 1
CCDS 000 111 1 4 6 0
PDS 001 000 0 1 6 3
Winning Pitcher: Rigot. Losing Pitcher: Madairy.
Leading Hitters: CCDS Greene 2-4, RBI. Roberson 2-3. Ravin 1-3, 2B, R.
Records: CCDS 13-2, 2-0 conf. PDS 6-3, 0-2 conf.
MARVIN RIDGE 4 , ANSON 0
Anson (4-6) 000 000 0 -- 0 3 4
Marvin Ridge(9-2) 200 020 x -- 0 3 3
WP: Jake Kuchmaner(2-0) 10 K’s
LP: Grayson Preslar
Leading Hitters MR:
S. Ridge (1-2)
D. Reaves (1-3)
Leading Hitters Anson:
C. Watts (1-3)
NORTH GASTON 9, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 0
LNC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NG. 1 0 0 1 0 2 5
WP: Jack Lowery.
LP: Daniel Alperi
Leading Hitters:
LNC:
Ryan Farkas 1 for 2, a single
Michael Ashford 1 for 3, a single
NG:
Lowery 3 for 3, 2 singles, a double, 1 RBI, 1 run
Dalton Williams 3 for 4, 2 singles, a double, 2 RBI's, 1 run
Luke Bumgarner 1 for 2, Homerun, 3 RBI's, 1 run
Girls Soccer
JM ROBINSON 10, CONCORD 1
Goals JMR: Lauren Rector 4, Chemaiya Jordan 2, Giselle Sorlano 2, Lindsey Elias 1, Madi Kirkman 1. (Paige Manzi 3, Chloe Brown 2, Meaghan Puskar 1, Landree Lamb 1, Rector 1, Elias 1, Kirkman 1.
Goal WR: Lejla Mehmedovic 1.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 9, ASHBROOK 0
LNC Goals- Ayden Yates-3, Madison Sims-3, Olivia Masterton-1, Kasey Hahn-1, Olivia Tanaka- 1
LNC Assists- Kasey Hahn-2, Ayden Yates-2, Shannon Lunny-1, Daniel Maurice-1
LNC GK Saves- Lexi Santa Cruz-1
Ashbrook GK Saves- M. Farris-10
Note: The Lake Norman Knights next play at home Friday March 31st at 6:00 PM vs the Stuart Cramer "Storm".
Softball
SOUTH MECK 1, NORTH MECK 0
North Meck 0,0,0,0,0,0,0
South Meck 1,0,0,0,0,0
Winning pitcher- Novalea Hammond, Losing pitcher- K Peake
Leading hitters North Meck, M Dowy 2-3
Leading hitters South Meck Katie Allison 2-3 RBI
Boys Tennis
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 5, NORTH LINCOLN 4
Singles
Carter Patterson (AC) def. Austin Devine (NL) 6-2, 6-2
Scotty Holden (NL) def. Jackson Barr (AC) 6-3, 7-5
Andrew Holden (NL) def. Noah Presnell (AC) 6-6(7-5), 4-6, 10-7
Chandler Davis (AC) def. Jackson Hull (NL) 6-1, 6-2
Max Coggan (NL) def. Brennon McDonald (AC) 6-1, 1-6, 10-8
Cameron White (AC) def. Collin Kotek (NL) 6-0, 4-6, 10-6
Doubles
Carter Patterson/Jackson Barr (AC) def. Austin Devine/Scotty Holden (NL) 8-4
Noah Presnell/Chandler Davis (AC) def. Andrew Holden/Jackson Hull (NL) 8-1
Max Coggan/Collin Kotek (NL) def. Andy Lackey/Matt Graham (AC) 8-6
ACHS Record: 7-4 (4-4)
CONCORD ROBINSON 7, HICKORY RIDGE 2
Singles
1. Adam Goers (HR) d. Nolan Martino 7-6 (4), 7-5
2. Cole Teal (R) d. Jack Frey 6-0, 6-2
3. Clay Teal (R) d. Eric Mellander 6-3, 6-1
4. Chris Greer (R) d. Nick Marlow 6-1, 6-3
5. Tristan Moore (R) d. Daniel Antonelli 7-5, 6-1
6. Abhisheii Chauhan d. Paul Evans 6-0, 6-3
Doubles
1. Teal/Teal (R) d. Goers/Marlow 10-5
2. Martino/Evans (R) d. Frey/Antonelli 10-2
3. Greer/Moore (R) d. Mellander/Chauhan 10-8
COX MILL 8, CONCORD 1
SINGLES
Grant Perry (CM) d. Cameron Mikesh 6-1, 6-1
Ishaan Phadnis (CM) d. Nick Lozier 6-4, 4-6, 1-0(2)
Bryan Hollis (CM) d. Lucas Plott 4-6, 7-6, 1-0(7)
Frank Motteni (CM) d. Chris Chapman 6-1, 6-3
George Griffin (C) d. Michael Cowart 6-4, 6-4
Jack LaMarche (CM) d. Wilson Brockway 6-3, 7-6
DOUBLES
Perry-Phadnis (CM) d. Mikesh-Lozier 10-3
Hollis-Motteni (CM) d. Plott-Griffin 10-6
Cowart-LaMarche (CM) d. Brockway-Jordan Rotan 11-10
WEST STANLY 7, CENTRAL ACADEMY 2
Singles
Thomas McCorkle (MC) d. Justin Baucom (WS) 6-1,6-0
Ethan Edwards (WS) d. William Nance (MC) 6-1,6-3
Kendrick Rhodes(WS) d. Kyle Ronquillo (MC) 6-0,6-3
Maverick Baucom (WS) d. Dilan Mattison (MC) 6-1,6-0
Ross Huneycutt (WS) d. Trent DeMaio (MC) 6-3,6-3
Griffin Huneycutt (WS) d. Ryan Helms (MC) 6-2,6-4
Doubles
McCorkle/Nance (MC) d. Baucom/Baucom (WS) 8-1
Edwards/Rhoades (WS) d. Ronquillo/Helms (MC) 8-0
R. Huneycutt/Austin (WS) d. Mattison/DeMaio (MC) 8-1
Boys Golf
North Piedmont 3A/4A Match
Team Scores
1.) Lake Norman- 304
2.) Alexander Central- 313
3.) North Lincoln- 320
4.) South Iredell- 331
5.) Mooresville- 336
6.) West Iredell- 352
7.) North Iredell- 411
8.) Statesville- 418
Individual Scores
1.) Lake Norman
Owen Swavely- 71
Ryan Lux- 74
Luke Perrino- 77
Cody Anderson- 82
2.) Alexander Central
Bubba Thompson- 75
Garrison Millsaps- 77
Hunter Riddle- 79
Garrett Sipe- 82
3.) North Lincoln
Connor Bain- 76
Aaron Digh- 77
Jacob Kovalchuk- 83
Stowe Rankin- 84
4.) South Iredell
Carter Payne- 79
Stone Dyson- 80
Thomas Meyer- 85
Payne Jones- 87
5.) Mooresville
Hayden Estes- 76
Andrew Merrill- 83
Lorenzo Decicco- 88
Isaac Smith- 89
6.) West Iredell
Tyler Messick- 78
Dawson Alford- 81
Austin Burke- 93
Justin Dagenhart- 100
7.) North Iredell
Chandler Douglas- 90
Joseph Aerhart- 106
Seth Williams- 107
Alex Martin- 108
8.) Statesville
Edward Johnson- 92
Zack Nicholson- 101
Nick Lackey- 110
Hunter Wilhelm- 115
Comments