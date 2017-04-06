N.C. Associated Press boys’, girls’ high school basketball coaches of the year announced

After leading their teams to N.C. High School Athletic Association championships, Jacksonville Northside’s Tony Mashburn and Northern Guilford’s Kim Furlough were named N.C. Associated Press all-state boys and girls coaches of the year.
The AP released its all-state teams Wednesday. The all-state boys and girls players of the year will be announced Friday.
Marshburn led Northside’s boys to a 30-0 record and the N.C. 2A state championship. Furlough led Northern Guilford’s girls to a 31-1 record and its first 3A title. Northern Guilford beat Mallard Creek in the state semifinals.
Marshburn received seven votes of 14 votes cast by sports writers across the state, while Guy Shavers of Southwest Guilford had six. Furlough had 11 votes for the women’s award while Angela Mayfield of Mount Airy had two.
Marshburn helped Northside claim its first state title in any sport, beating North Surry 86-67 in the 2-A final. Northside set a school record for victories, and is 126-14 with four regular-season titles and five consecutive conference tournament championships since 2013.
Northside ran an open-post offense with what Marshburn described as a small, unselfish lineup – his post player was 6-foot-2 – and relied primarily on its man-to-man defense to create scoring in transition. All-state selection Zach Hobbs averaged 19 points and three assists, and scored 22 points in the title game to earn championship MVP honors.
In that game, Northside had 20 assists.
“You talk about chemistry – this group, it just seemed like they knew where they were supposed to be,” Marshburn said. “It was kind of like a sixth sense they had for each other, and shared the basketball. … That was normal for us to have that many assists, because our kids just shared the ball. They were trying to find a teammate that had a better shot.”
Furlough’s Northern Guilford team, led by unanimous all-state selection Elissa Cunane, earned its first 3-A title by rallying to beat previously unbeaten Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 66-63. That marked Northern’s second consecutive title-game berth, after losing to unbeaten Morganton Freedom in the 2016 final. Northern’s only loss came to Northwest Guilford – the 4-A state champion – in the HAECO Invitational championship game.
Losing in last year’s final “kind of set the stage for us,” Furlough said, adding that South Carolina coach Dawn Staley – the coach of the eventual NCAA champion – spoke to her upperclassmen in the fall and the message was to “respect the process.”
“We knew we wanted to get back there,” Furlough said. “We felt like we had the talent to get back there, so this year it was all about our mission. … Every game matters. If you don’t respect all those games in between, you’re not going to get where you want to be. We just kept saying that all year.”
Past Winners
BOYS
2017–Tony Marshburn, Jacksonville Northside
2016–Larry Williford, Farmville Central
2015–Eddie Gray, Garner
2014–Casey Rogers, Morganton Freedom
2013–Ty Baumgardner, Charlotte Olympic
2012–Kirk Angel, New Hanover County
2011–Ron Bray, Gastonia Huss
2010–Brandon Jolly, Lake Norman
2009–Aubrey Hollifield, Shelby
2008–Wells Gulledge, Kinston
2007–George Robinson, Burlington Cummings
2006–David Price, Greensboro Dudley
2005–Jimmy Cleaveland, Canton Pisgah
2004–Tim Kelly, Trinity
2003–Mike Gurley, West Rowan
2002–Mike Gurley, West Rowan
2001–Don Corry, Lexington
2000–Howard West, Winston-Salem Reynolds
1999–Mike Pennington, Winston-Salem Parkland
1998–Terry Rogers, Morganton Freedom
1997–Ray Hartsfield, East Chapel Hill
1996–Greg Grantham, Jacksonville White Oak
1995–Bill Boyette, Cary
–––
GIRLS
2017–Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford
2016–Amber Reddick, Morganton Freedom
2015–Barbara Helms, Hickory
2014–Sherry Norris, Chapel Hill
2013–Chris East, Raleigh Millbrook
2012–Anthony Jones, Charlotte Harding
2011–Jessica Bryan, Southwest Guilford
2010–Brian Robinson, Kernersville McGuinness
2009–Terry Allmon, East Davidson
2008–Angela Morton, Concord
2007–Brent Barker, Hope Mills South View
2006–Debra Pegram, Wilson Beddingfield
2005–Sandra Langley, SouthWest Edgecombe
2004–Jennifer Shoaf, Salisbury
2003–Tracie Taylor, Fayetteville 71st
2002–Jamie Smith, Morganton Freedom
2001–Gerald Carter, Winston-Salem Carver; Kenny Carter, High Point Central (tie)
2000–Gerald Carter, Winston-Salem Carver
1999–David Elder, Hickory
1998–Julie Hunter, Clinton Union
1997–Kenny Carter, High Point Central
1996–Sandra Langley, SouthWest Edgecombe
1995–Marsha Crump, Morganton Freedom
AP Coach Of The Year Voting Results
The voting breakdown for the 2016-17 Associated Press prep basketball coaches of the year for North Carolina, as cast by 14 statewide sports writers.
BOYS COACH
Tony Marshburn, Jacksonville Northside (7)
Guy Shavers, Southwest Guilford (6)
Kevin King, North Surry (1)
–––
GIRLS
Kim Furlough, Northern Guiford (11)
Angela Mayfield, Mount Airy (2)
Shane Slate, North Surry (1)
