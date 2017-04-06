Prep Insider Blog

April 6, 2017 6:25 PM

N.C. Associated Press boys’, girls’ high school basketball coaches of the year announced

By Langston Wertz Jr.

After leading their teams to N.C. High School Athletic Association championships, Jacksonville Northside’s Tony Mashburn and Northern Guilford’s Kim Furlough were named N.C. Associated Press all-state boys and girls coaches of the year.

The AP released its all-state teams Wednesday. The all-state boys and girls players of the year will be announced Friday.

LINK: Lincolnton’s Surratt, Providence Day’s Bailey headline AP All-State basketball teams

Marshburn led Northside’s boys to a 30-0 record and the N.C. 2A state championship. Furlough led Northern Guilford’s girls to a 31-1 record and its first 3A title. Northern Guilford beat Mallard Creek in the state semifinals.

Marshburn received seven votes of 14 votes cast by sports writers across the state, while Guy Shavers of Southwest Guilford had six. Furlough had 11 votes for the women’s award while Angela Mayfield of Mount Airy had two.

Marshburn helped Northside claim its first state title in any sport, beating North Surry 86-67 in the 2-A final. Northside set a school record for victories, and is 126-14 with four regular-season titles and five consecutive conference tournament championships since 2013.

Northside ran an open-post offense with what Marshburn described as a small, unselfish lineup – his post player was 6-foot-2 – and relied primarily on its man-to-man defense to create scoring in transition. All-state selection Zach Hobbs averaged 19 points and three assists, and scored 22 points in the title game to earn championship MVP honors.

In that game, Northside had 20 assists.

“You talk about chemistry – this group, it just seemed like they knew where they were supposed to be,” Marshburn said. “It was kind of like a sixth sense they had for each other, and shared the basketball. … That was normal for us to have that many assists, because our kids just shared the ball. They were trying to find a teammate that had a better shot.”

Furlough’s Northern Guilford team, led by unanimous all-state selection Elissa Cunane, earned its first 3-A title by rallying to beat previously unbeaten Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 66-63. That marked Northern’s second consecutive title-game berth, after losing to unbeaten Morganton Freedom in the 2016 final. Northern’s only loss came to Northwest Guilford – the 4-A state champion – in the HAECO Invitational championship game.

Losing in last year’s final “kind of set the stage for us,” Furlough said, adding that South Carolina coach Dawn Staley – the coach of the eventual NCAA champion – spoke to her upperclassmen in the fall and the message was to “respect the process.”

“We knew we wanted to get back there,” Furlough said. “We felt like we had the talent to get back there, so this year it was all about our mission. … Every game matters. If you don’t respect all those games in between, you’re not going to get where you want to be. We just kept saying that all year.”

The Associated Press contributed

Past Winners

BOYS

2017–Tony Marshburn, Jacksonville Northside

2016–Larry Williford, Farmville Central

2015–Eddie Gray, Garner

2014–Casey Rogers, Morganton Freedom

2013–Ty Baumgardner, Charlotte Olympic

2012–Kirk Angel, New Hanover County

2011–Ron Bray, Gastonia Huss

2010–Brandon Jolly, Lake Norman

2009–Aubrey Hollifield, Shelby

2008–Wells Gulledge, Kinston

2007–George Robinson, Burlington Cummings

2006–David Price, Greensboro Dudley

2005–Jimmy Cleaveland, Canton Pisgah

2004–Tim Kelly, Trinity

2003–Mike Gurley, West Rowan

2002–Mike Gurley, West Rowan

2001–Don Corry, Lexington

2000–Howard West, Winston-Salem Reynolds

1999–Mike Pennington, Winston-Salem Parkland

1998–Terry Rogers, Morganton Freedom

1997–Ray Hartsfield, East Chapel Hill

1996–Greg Grantham, Jacksonville White Oak

1995–Bill Boyette, Cary

–––

GIRLS

2017–Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford

2016–Amber Reddick, Morganton Freedom

2015–Barbara Helms, Hickory

2014–Sherry Norris, Chapel Hill

2013–Chris East, Raleigh Millbrook

2012–Anthony Jones, Charlotte Harding

2011–Jessica Bryan, Southwest Guilford

2010–Brian Robinson, Kernersville McGuinness

2009–Terry Allmon, East Davidson

2008–Angela Morton, Concord

2007–Brent Barker, Hope Mills South View

2006–Debra Pegram, Wilson Beddingfield

2005–Sandra Langley, SouthWest Edgecombe

2004–Jennifer Shoaf, Salisbury

2003–Tracie Taylor, Fayetteville 71st

2002–Jamie Smith, Morganton Freedom

2001–Gerald Carter, Winston-Salem Carver; Kenny Carter, High Point Central (tie)

2000–Gerald Carter, Winston-Salem Carver

1999–David Elder, Hickory

1998–Julie Hunter, Clinton Union

1997–Kenny Carter, High Point Central

1996–Sandra Langley, SouthWest Edgecombe

1995–Marsha Crump, Morganton Freedom

AP Coach Of The Year Voting Results

The voting breakdown for the 2016-17 Associated Press prep basketball coaches of the year for North Carolina, as cast by 14 statewide sports writers.

BOYS COACH

Tony Marshburn, Jacksonville Northside (7)

Guy Shavers, Southwest Guilford (6)

Kevin King, North Surry (1)

–––

GIRLS

Kim Furlough, Northern Guiford (11)

Angela Mayfield, Mount Airy (2)

Shane Slate, North Surry (1)

