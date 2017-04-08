Prep Insider Blog

April 8, 2017 10:53 PM

Fresh off national title, UNC coach Roy Williams shows off ring collection to top recruit Zion Williamson

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Apparently a few days after winning the NCAA national championship Monday, North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams was back on the recruiting trail this week, visiting Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson.

Williamson posted a photo of a collection of championship rings Williams showed him on Snapchat. A Tar Heel fan, Brandon Clemmer, re-posted the photo on Twitter Saturday night.

Williams has been recruiting Williamson in earnest since the fall, when he and former assistant coach C.B. McGrath visited him at school. Williamson was named a MaxPrep All-American and a USA Today first team “All-USA” star after averaging 37 points and 13 rebounds last season, when he led Spartanburg Day to a state championship.

Williamson is ranked as high as No. 2 in the class of 2018 nationally. Williams has two commitments in the class of 2018 -- from point guards Coby White (Wilson, N.C., Greenfield School) and Rechon “Leaky” Black, a Concord native who attends school at Florida’s Montverde Academy.

Related content

Prep Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

View more video

Sports Videos