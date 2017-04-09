After startling UCLA ‘white guy’ comments, LaVar Ball now coaching his son in summer ball

LaVar Ball, the Don King of high school basketball, landed himself in some hot water with recent comments about his oldest son’s teammates at UCLA. Actor Michael Rapaport, for example, left Ball a profanity-laced commentary on YouTube.
LaVar Ball said the reason UCLA and point guard Lonzo Ball lost to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament had to do with the race of some the Bruins (read more here).
This week, LaVar -- who had been critical about his youngest’s son high school coach -- started coaching LaMelo Ball in summer ball season.
LaMelo is playing for Big Ballers, an AAU team LaVar and wife Tina Ball founded in 2013. According to the website, Big Ballers teaches its players to “to apply the same work ethic, skill, and training towards whatever they seek to accomplish in life outside of the court.”
LaMelo had 38 points in his team’s first game Saturday at the So Cal Spring Tip-Off tournament. LaMelo, who drew criticism for a lack of defense in a 92-point scoring game this season, shows off some good point guard skills -- and a penchant for taking very long 3-point shots.
His older brother and future NBA lottery pick, Lonzo Ball, was on the bench. Here are highlights courtesy of Ball Is Life
