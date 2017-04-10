This week’s Mecklenburg County spring sports schedule 04/10-4/15

Monday, April 10
BASEBALL
Westminster Catawba at Victory Christian
Hanahan Invitational Tournament (H.I.T.), Hatfield Bracket
At Ashley Ridge High in Charleston, SC
Northside Christian at Ashley Ridge, 7:30
Hanahan Invitational Tournament (H.I.T.), Hatfield Bracket
At Bishop England High in Mount Pleasant, SC
Independence vs. Fort Dorchester, 5
Hanahan Invitational Tournament (H.I.T.)
At Wando in Mount Pleasant, SC
Queens Grant at Wando, 7:30
Hanahan Invitational Tournament (H.I.T.)
At Summerville High in Summerville, SC
Hickory Grove vs. Western Branch (VA), 5
Jack Sink Spring Break Classic
(at Myers Park)
Parkwood vs. Charlotte Country Day, 1:30
Myers Park vs. Providence Day, 4
Hopewell vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30
(at East Mecklenburg)
Mallard Creek at East Mecklenburg, noon
North Meck vs. Charlotte Catholic, 2:30
Lake Norman Charter vs. Charlotte Christian, 5
Sun Valley vs. Covenant Day, 7:30
Smoothie King/Top 8 Baseball Tournament
At Providence
Providence-Weddington loser vs. Butler-Hough loser, 2
Providence-Weddington winner vs. Butler-Hough winner, 5
Top 8 Baseball Tournament
At Marvin Ridge
Marvin Ridge-Erwin loser vs. Ardrey Kell-Piedmont loser, 2
Marvin Ridge-Erwin winner vs. Ardrey Kell-Piedmont winner, 5
BOYS’ GOLF
Charlotte Christian, Myers Park at Treyburn Invitational at Treyburn Country Club in Durham
Christ the King, Gaston Day at Davidson Day at Northstone Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Davie County at Mooresville
Hough at St. Stephens
SouthLake Christian at Davidson Day
BOYS’ TENNIS
Cannon School at Providence Day
Pine Lake Prep at Charlotte Latin
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Myers Park at Bishop England, 5
Providence Day at Charlotte Catholic
St. Stephens at Lake Norman
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Christ the King at Covenant Classical
Davidson Day at SouthLake Christian
Providence Day at Cannon School
SOFTBALL
A.L. Brown at Providence
Cannon at Providence Day
SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Latin
Tuesday, April 11
BASEBALL
Christ the King at Gaston Day
Hickory Grove, Independence, Northside Christian, Queens Grant in H.I.T. Tournament in Charleston, SC
Salem Baptist at Davidson Day
SouthLake Christian at Westminster Catawba
Jack Sink Spring Break Classic
(at Myers Park)
North Mecklenburg vs. Sun Valley, 1:30
Mallard Creek vs. Charlotte Country Day, 4
Myers Park vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30
(at East Mecklenburg)
Hopewell vs. East Meck, noon
Lake Norman Charter vs. Covenant Day, 2:30
Charlotte Catholic vs. Providence Day, 5
Parkwood vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:30
Smoothie King/Top 8 Baseball Tournament
At Providence and Marvin Ridge
Games at both 2 and 5 TBD at Providence and Marvin Ridge
BOYS’ GOLF
Charlotte Latin vs. Charlotte Catholic at Providence Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day
Myers Park at Wando
R.J. Reynolds at Charlotte Catholic
BOYS’ TENNIS
Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Iredell County Championships at Lake Norman
Victory Christian Home Meet
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian
Northside Christian at Bradford Prep
Salem Baptist at Davidson Day
SouthLake Christian at Westminster Catawba
Statesville Christian at Charlotte Latin
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day
SouthLake Christian at Statesville Christian
Wednesday, April 12
BASEBALL
Hickory Grove, Independence, Northside Christian, Queens Grant in H.I.T. Tournament in Charleston, SC
Jack Sink Spring Break Classic
At Myers Park
Mallard Creek vs. Parkwood, noon
North Mecklenburg vs. Providence Day, 2:30
Hopewell vs. Charlotte Country Day, 5
South Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:30
(at East Mecklenburg)
Lake Norman Charter vs. Charlotte Catholic, 1:30
Sun Valley vs. Charlotte Latin, 4
East Mecklenburg vs. Covenant Day, 6:30
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day
Davidson Day at Pine Lake Prep
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Myers Park at Bishop England, 7
BOYS’ TENNIS
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day
Rocky River at Butler
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Charlotte Christian, Covenant Day, Davidson Day, Providence Day at Cannon School
Charlotte Latin, Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Country Day
Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Forsyth Country Day at Davidson Day
Hickory at Lake Norman
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Christian at Providence
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Thursday, April 13
BASEBALL
Carmel Christian at Victory Christian
Gaston Day at Davidson Day
Hickory Grove, Independence, Northside Christian, Queens Grant in H.I.T. Tournament in Charleston, SC
South Mecklenburg at South Point
BOYS’ GOLF
Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin, Providence Day, Myers Park in Palmetto High School Challenge at True Blue Plantation and Caledonia in Myrtle Beach
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cary Christian at SouthLake Christian
Charlotte Christian at Cannon School
Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day
Providence Day at Christ School
BOYS’ TENNIS
Charlotte Christian at Cannon School
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Fort Mill at Providence Day
SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Country Day
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day
Davidson Day at Gaston Day
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Christian at Cannon School
Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
Friday, April 14
BASEBALL
BOYS’ GOLF
Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin, Providence Day, Myers Park in Palmetto High School Challenge at True Blue Plantation and Caledonia in Myrtle Beach
Saturday, April 15
BOYS’ GOLF
Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin, Providence Day, Myers Park in Palmetto High School Challenge at True Blue Plantation and Caledonia in Myrtle Beach
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Multiple teams in Rock Autism Classic at Rocky River
