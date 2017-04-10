Prep Insider Blog

April 10, 2017 3:19 PM

This week’s Mecklenburg County spring sports schedule 04/10-4/15

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Monday, April 10

BASEBALL

Westminster Catawba at Victory Christian

Hanahan Invitational Tournament (H.I.T.), Hatfield Bracket

At Ashley Ridge High in Charleston, SC

Northside Christian at Ashley Ridge, 7:30

Hanahan Invitational Tournament (H.I.T.), Hatfield Bracket

At Bishop England High in Mount Pleasant, SC

Independence vs. Fort Dorchester, 5

Hanahan Invitational Tournament (H.I.T.)

At Wando in Mount Pleasant, SC

Queens Grant at Wando, 7:30

Hanahan Invitational Tournament (H.I.T.)

At Summerville High in Summerville, SC

Hickory Grove vs. Western Branch (VA), 5

Jack Sink Spring Break Classic

(at Myers Park)

Parkwood vs. Charlotte Country Day, 1:30

Myers Park vs. Providence Day, 4

Hopewell vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30

(at East Mecklenburg)

Mallard Creek at East Mecklenburg, noon

North Meck vs. Charlotte Catholic, 2:30

Lake Norman Charter vs. Charlotte Christian, 5

Sun Valley vs. Covenant Day, 7:30

Smoothie King/Top 8 Baseball Tournament

At Providence

Providence-Weddington loser vs. Butler-Hough loser, 2

Providence-Weddington winner vs. Butler-Hough winner, 5

Top 8 Baseball Tournament

At Marvin Ridge

Marvin Ridge-Erwin loser vs. Ardrey Kell-Piedmont loser, 2

Marvin Ridge-Erwin winner vs. Ardrey Kell-Piedmont winner, 5

BOYS’ GOLF

Charlotte Christian, Myers Park at Treyburn Invitational at Treyburn Country Club in Durham

Christ the King, Gaston Day at Davidson Day at Northstone Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Davie County at Mooresville

Hough at St. Stephens

SouthLake Christian at Davidson Day

BOYS’ TENNIS

Cannon School at Providence Day

Pine Lake Prep at Charlotte Latin

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Myers Park at Bishop England, 5

Providence Day at Charlotte Catholic

St. Stephens at Lake Norman

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Christ the King at Covenant Classical

Davidson Day at SouthLake Christian

Providence Day at Cannon School

SOFTBALL

A.L. Brown at Providence

Cannon at Providence Day

SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Latin

Tuesday, April 11

BASEBALL

Christ the King at Gaston Day

Hickory Grove, Independence, Northside Christian, Queens Grant in H.I.T. Tournament in Charleston, SC

Salem Baptist at Davidson Day

SouthLake Christian at Westminster Catawba

Jack Sink Spring Break Classic

(at Myers Park)

North Mecklenburg vs. Sun Valley, 1:30

Mallard Creek vs. Charlotte Country Day, 4

Myers Park vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30

(at East Mecklenburg)

Hopewell vs. East Meck, noon

Lake Norman Charter vs. Covenant Day, 2:30

Charlotte Catholic vs. Providence Day, 5

Parkwood vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:30

Smoothie King/Top 8 Baseball Tournament

At Providence and Marvin Ridge

Games at both 2 and 5 TBD at Providence and Marvin Ridge　

BOYS’ GOLF

Charlotte Latin vs. Charlotte Catholic at Providence Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

Myers Park at Wando

R.J. Reynolds at Charlotte Catholic

BOYS’ TENNIS

Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Iredell County Championships at Lake Norman

Victory Christian Home Meet

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Northside Christian at Bradford Prep

Salem Baptist at Davidson Day

SouthLake Christian at Westminster Catawba

Statesville Christian at Charlotte Latin

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

SouthLake Christian at Statesville Christian

Wednesday, April 12

BASEBALL

Hickory Grove, Independence, Northside Christian, Queens Grant in H.I.T. Tournament in Charleston, SC

Jack Sink Spring Break Classic

At Myers Park

Mallard Creek vs. Parkwood, noon

North Mecklenburg vs. Providence Day, 2:30

Hopewell vs. Charlotte Country Day, 5

South Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:30

(at East Mecklenburg)

Lake Norman Charter vs. Charlotte Catholic, 1:30

Sun Valley vs. Charlotte Latin, 4

East Mecklenburg vs. Covenant Day, 6:30

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day

Davidson Day at Pine Lake Prep

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Myers Park at Bishop England, 7

BOYS’ TENNIS

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day

Rocky River at Butler

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Charlotte Christian, Covenant Day, Davidson Day, Providence Day at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin, Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Country Day

Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Forsyth Country Day at Davidson Day

Hickory at Lake Norman

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Christian at Providence

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Thursday, April 13

BASEBALL

Carmel Christian at Victory Christian

Gaston Day at Davidson Day

Hickory Grove, Independence, Northside Christian, Queens Grant in H.I.T. Tournament in Charleston, SC

South Mecklenburg at South Point

BOYS’ GOLF

Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin, Providence Day, Myers Park in Palmetto High School Challenge at True Blue Plantation and Caledonia in Myrtle Beach

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Cary Christian at SouthLake Christian

Charlotte Christian at Cannon School

Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day

Providence Day at Christ School

BOYS’ TENNIS

Charlotte Christian at Cannon School

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill at Providence Day

SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Country Day

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Davidson Day at Gaston Day

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Christian at Cannon School

Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Friday, April 14

BASEBALL

BOYS’ GOLF

Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin, Providence Day, Myers Park in Palmetto High School Challenge at True Blue Plantation and Caledonia in Myrtle Beach

Saturday, April 15

BOYS’ GOLF

Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin, Providence Day, Myers Park in Palmetto High School Challenge at True Blue Plantation and Caledonia in Myrtle Beach

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Multiple teams in Rock Autism Classic at Rocky River

