April 10, 2017 6:25 PM

Division I quarterback recruit transferring from SC to Myers Park High

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

One of South Carolina’s top high school quarterbacks has transferred to Myers Park High, coach Scott Chadwick confirmed to the Observer.

Brayden Hawkins is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior who played at Dillon (SC) High last week. Dillon lost 29-27 to Chapman in the S.C. 3A state championship game last December. Dillon was trying to win a fifth straight state title.

Last season, Hawkins -- who played part of his sophomore season at York High -- completed 154-of-218 passes for 2,734 yards and 31 touchdowns -- against just five interceptions.

Hawkins took unofficial visits to Arizona and Arizona State last week. He has an offer to Northwest Missouri State. He is receiving recruiting interest from ACC and SEC schools.

At Myers Park, Hawkins will be throwing to two major college recruits. Providence Day transfer Muhsin Muhammad -- son of the former Carolina Panthers receiver -- will be a sophomore next season. Muhammad received an offer from Virginia Tech last week. Myers Park also returns rising junior Elijah Bowick, who has offers from schools like Duke, Louisville, N.C. State and South Carolina.

