Did LaVar Ball finally get his comeuppance on a New York radio show?

LaVar Ball, continuing his media trip around America, landed on a New York radio show this week and got his comeuppance, sort of.
In a winding and entertaining 20-minute interview, WFAN New York radio host Steve Somers took Ball to task about his comments on NBA greats Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Ball has said his son Lonzo, who played point guard for UCLA last season, is better than any of them.
Summers opened the segment by giving Ball a chance to “show respect and apologize” to those four players.
“You want me to apologize for what? I didn’t disrespect anybody,” Ball said. “I’m not going to let anybody change my opinion on how I view my son. Regardless of what he’s done, he’s my son and I think he’s better than them and that’s the fact.”
Ball was asked who takes him seriously. He said everybody on the West Coast. Ball said Los Angeles, and not New York, was the mecca of basketball. He said he doesn’t think his sons resent him discussing them the way LaVar Ball does.
Asked about his now infamous claims of being able to beat Jordan 1-on-1, Ball said “you have to be outrageous to ask me that question. You know I can beat him one-on-one....All I do is back him in and do a jump hook...I’m too heavy and too strong. You know that. You know the laws of physics. It would have been easy for me.”
Somers said players like Jordan, and fans, are not taking him seriously. Of course, Ball disagreed and a very interesting radio interview took place, including where Ball discussed, at length, his comments about how “three white guys” caused UCLA to lose to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. Somers took Ball to task about his college record, his bragging and more, using facts to at least attempt to break down Ball’s claims. Ball frequently talked loud and tried to make jokes to deflect.
Ball seemed to enjoy the interview, and asked Somers to “call me again.”
