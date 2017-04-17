Prep Insider

April 17, 2017 3:43 PM

This week’s Mecklenburg County Spring Sports schedule 4/17-4/22

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

MONDAY, APRIL 17

BASEBALL

East Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg

Vance at Harding

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman Charter

Olympic at Hopewell

Rocky River at North Stanly

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Butler at Ardrey Kell

Parkwood at Porter Ridge

South Mecklenburg at Myers Park

Sun Valley at Weddington

BOYS’ TENNIS

Vance at Harding

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson

Parkwood at Porter Ridge

Providence at South Mecklenburg

GIRLS’ SOCCER

East Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg

Vance at Harding

Monroe at Independence

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Parkwood at Olympic

SOFTBALL

Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove

East Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg

Vance at Harding

Tuesday, April 18

BASEBALL

Berry at Harding

Butler at Rocky River

Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Hickory Grove at Northside Christian

Hough at Mallard Creek

Myers Park at Porter Ridge

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

Queens Grant at Metrolina Christian

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day

United Faith at Carmel Christian, 4

Vance at West Charlotte

BOYS’ GOLF

Davidson Day at Metrolina Christian at Rolling Hills Country Club

Pine Lake Prep at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore Golf Club

Trinity Prep at Hickory Grove at Pine Lake Country Club

Wesleyan Christian at Providence Day at Cedarwood Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Community School of Davidson at Providence

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

Covenant Day at Cannon School

BOYS’ TENNIS

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Covenant Day at Cannon School

Hickory Grove at Gaston Day

Independence at Rocky River

Lake Norman Charter at Gaston Christian

Mallard Creek at Hough

Myers Park at Garinger

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell

Olympic at Harding

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day

South Mecklenburg at Providence

Weddington at Carmel Christian

West Charlotte at Vance

West Mecklenburg at Berry

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Hough at Lake Norman Charter

Providence at Butler

South Mecklenburg at Myers Park

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Berry at Harding

Butler at Rocky River

Cannon School at Covenant Day

Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Comenius at Arborbrook Christian

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Garinger at Independence

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Hickory Grove at Northside Christian

Mallard Creek at Hough

Myers Park at Porter Ridge

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Queens Grant at Carmel Christian

West Charlotte at Vance

SOFTBALL

Berry at Harding

Butler at Rocky River

Cannon School at Covenant Day

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Mallard Creek at Hough

Mountain Island Charter at SouthLake Christian

Myers Park at Porter Ridge

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day

Vance at West Charlotte

Wednesday, April 19

BASEBALL

Ardrey Kell at Butler

Central Academy at Lake Norman Charter

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Lake Norman Christian at Davidson Day

Providence at Independence

BOYS’ GOLF

Ardrey Kell at Providence at Raintree Country Club

Cannon School, Charlotte Christian, Myers Park in Pinecrest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 8

Community School of Davidson at SouthLake Christian at Cowan’s Ford Country Club

Weddington at Charlotte Latin at Providence Country Club

Woodlawn School at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Community School of Davidson at South Mecklenburg

Davidson Day at Lake Norman Charter

Lake Norman at Southside (NY), 4

Lake Norman at Rockville Centre South Side (NY), 6

Porter Ridge at Independence

Providence at Hough

Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep

Weddington vs. Ardrey Kell at Matthews’ Sportsplex

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Ashbrook, Berry, Hopewell, Olympic, Rocky River at West Mecklenburg

Butler, East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Providence at Myers Park

Charlotte Catholic, East Mecklenburg, Parkwood at Ardrey Kell

Covenant Day, Davidson Day at Woodlawn School

Cuthbertson, Marvin Ridge, Monroe at Weddington

Forest Hills, Harding, Piedmont at Mallard Creek

Independence, Porter Ridge at Sun Valley

Indian Land, Porter Ridge, Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Catholic at St. Anne’s Belfield (VA), 5

Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell

Porter Ridge at Independence

Weddington at Sun Valley

GIRLS’ SOCCER

One 7 at Grace Academy, 4

West Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg

SOFTBALL

Central Academy at Lake Norman Charter

East Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

Myers Park at Hough

Queens Grant at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Weddington at Independence

Thursday, April 20

BASEBALL

Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin at Providence Day

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter

East Mecklenburg at West Stanly

Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove

High Point Christian at SouthLake Christian

Queens Grant at North Stanly (doubleheader), 4:30 and 7

York Prep at Northside Christian

BOYS’ GOLF

Carmel Christian at Covenant Day at Monroe Country Club

Charlotte Country Day at Marvin Ridge at The Club at Longview

Charlotte Latin at Forsyth Country Day

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Gaston Christian at Arborbrook Christian at Stonebridge Golf Club

Piedmont at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore Golf Club

SouthLake Christian at High Point Christian at Meadowland Golf Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Cannon School at Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Independence at Ardrey Kell

Lake Norman at Carey (NY), 4

Sun Valley at Lake Norman Charter

BOYS’ TENNIS

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Berry at Olympic

Butler at Independence

Cannon School at Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Covenant Day at Providence Day

East Mecklenburg at Myers Park

Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove

Harding at West Mecklenburg

Rocky River at Porter Ridge

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

North Mecklenburg at Hough

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Butler at Providence Day

Charlotte Catholic at St. Catherine’s (VA), 5

Charlotte Country Day at Myers Park

Hough at Providence

Independence at Ardrey Kell

Sun Valley at Lake Norman Charter

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Ardrey Kell at Indian Land

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Latin at Cannon School

Covenant Day at Providence Day

Davidson Day at Woodlawn School

Forest Hills at Northside Christian

Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove

Hopewell at Porter Ridge

Lake Norman Charter at North Mecklenburg

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

SOFTBALL

Berry at Stuart Cramer

Butler at Providence

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Latin at Cannon School

Covenant Day at Providence Day

Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove

Independence at Ardrey Kell

Olympic at Hough

Queens Grant at Mountain Island Charter

Sun Valley at South Mecklenburg

Friday, April 21

BASEBALL

Ardrey Kell at Berry

Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day

Cary Academy at Hickory Grove

Davidson Day at Caldwell Academy

East Mecklenburg at Garinger

Harding at Providence

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Independence at Myers Park

Mallard Creek at Hough

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian

Porter Ridge at Butler

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

South Mecklenburg at Olympic

West Charlotte at Vance

West Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Cuthbertson at Porter Ridge

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Lake Norman Charter

Greensboro Day at SouthLake Christian

Lake Norman vs. Sewanhaka (NY) at C.W. Post Stadium, 4

Marvin Ridge at Weddington

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Sun Valley at Independence

BOYS’ TENNIS

Queens Grant at Metrolina Christian

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Multiple teams at Friday Night Lights at Providence High (Invitational)

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Latin at Ravenscroft

Cuthbertson at Porter Ridge

Hopewell at Lake Norman Charter

Hough vs. Butler at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex

Lake Norman at St. Mary’s Ryken (MD), 6:30

SouthLake Christian at Davidson Day

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Ardrey Kell at Berry

Comenius at Grace Academy

East Mecklenburg at Garinger

Harding at Providence

Hickory Ridge at Mallard Creek

High Point Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Independence at Myers Park

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian

Porter Ridge at Butler

South Mecklenburg at Olympic

West Forsyth at Hough

West Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

Woodlawn School at Arborbrook Christian

SOFTBALL

Ardrey Kell at Berry

Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day

East Mecklenburg at Garinger

Harding at Providence

Hopewell at Lake Norman Charter

Independence at Myers Park

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian

Porter Ridge at Butler

South Mecklenburg at Olympic

West Charlotte at Vance

West Forsyth at Hough in Cookies for Cancer Event, 6

West Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

Saturday, April 22

BASEBALL

Cary Academy at Covenant Day, 10 a.m.

West Stanly at Charlotte Christian, 11 a.m.

United Faith at York Prep, 4

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Multiple Teams at Heartfelt Savings’ Trojan Invitational (at Olympic High)

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Lake Norman at Huntingtown (MD), 1

SouthLake Christian at Asheville School, 1

GIRLS’ SOCCER

East Forsyth at Hough in Cookies for Cancer Event, 1

Myers Park vs. West Forsyth (at Hough) in Cookies for Cancer Event, 3

