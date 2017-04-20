Prep Insider

April 20, 2017 6:14 PM

South Mecklenburg senior Bryant Thomas commits to the Charlotte 49ers

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Mark Price’s Charlotte 49ers got an elite high school shotblocker Wednesday when South Mecklenburg senior committed to play in his hometown.

Thomas, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, averaged 17.9 points, 10 rebounds and 7.7 blocks. His blocks led the nation, according to MaxPreps, which tracks high school statistics nationally. Thomas also shot 60 percent from the field.

Thomas made the Southwestern 4A all-conference team and the Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg first team, signifying him as a top five player in the area.

