April 25, 2017 1:58 PM

Myers Park jumps six spots in latest N.C. prep baseball poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Myers Park High’s baseball team jumps six spots in this week N.C. Prep Baseball Report state rankings. The rankings are done in conjunction with the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association.

Myers Park (16-2, 8-2 Southwestern 4A) has won five straight games and trails league leading Butler (12-10, 10-1) in the conference standings with two league games remaining. Myers Park plays Garinger Tuesday and hosts rival East Mecklenburg Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Mustangs have a non-conference showdown with Hough (15-6, 10-0 MECKA), the MECKA conference league-leader.

The Mustangs and No. 10 Lake Norman are the only other area 4A teams ranked in the poll.

▪ Cherryville is No. 1 in the 1A poll for the fourth straight week after win the Gaston County Easter Tournament. One other area team is ranked in 1A: No. 5 Lincoln Charter.

▪ In 2A, East Rutheford is fifth R-S Central is No. 6.

▪ And in 3A, Marvin Ridge is No. 3 and North Gaston No. 8.

Prep Baseball Report/N.C. Baseball Coaches statewide polls

1A POLL

RK

TEAM

PREV RK

1

Cherryville

1

2

Perquimans

2

3

Whiteville

4

4

Rosewood

T-8

5

Lincoln Charter

3

6

Northside-Pinetown

5

7

East Surry

6

8

Bear Grass Charter

T-8

9

Voyager Academy

10

10

Riverside

NR

Others Receiving Votes: Walkertown, Uwharrie Charter, Pine Lake Prep

2A POLL

RK

TEAM

PREV RK

1

South Granville

1

2

Forbush

4

3

John A Holmes

2

4

North Johnston

3

5

East Rutherford

6

6

R-S Central

10

7

St.Pauls

5

8

Roanoke Rapids

NR

9

Franklin

NR

10

Bunn

8

Others Receiving Votes: Midway, Mount Pleasant, North Lenoir, Franklinton, West Davidson, North Brunswick, Randleman

3A POLL

RK

Team

Prev RK

1

Northern Guilford

1

2

Ledford

2

3

Marvin Ridge

4

4

Terry Sanford

5

5

Rockingham County

6

6

Cornith Holders

3

7

Northwood

10

8

North Gaston

NR

9

Southern Lee

7

10

West Craven

NR

Others Receiving Votes: Weddington, CB Aycock, Asheboro, West Rowan

4A POLL

RK

Team

Prev RK

1

JH Rose (Greenville)

2

2

New Hanover

1

3

TC Robeson

5

4

Myers Park

10

5

Cardinal Gibbons

4

6

North Davidson

NR

7

Southwest Guilford

9

8

Southeast Guilford

NR

9

Jordan (Durham)

3

10

Lake Norman

8

Others Receiving Votes: Holly Springs, Providence, East Forsyth, AL Brown, Fuquay-Varina, Hough

