Myers Park jumps six spots in latest N.C. prep baseball poll

Myers Park High’s baseball team jumps six spots in this week N.C. Prep Baseball Report state rankings. The rankings are done in conjunction with the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association.
Myers Park (16-2, 8-2 Southwestern 4A) has won five straight games and trails league leading Butler (12-10, 10-1) in the conference standings with two league games remaining. Myers Park plays Garinger Tuesday and hosts rival East Mecklenburg Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Mustangs have a non-conference showdown with Hough (15-6, 10-0 MECKA), the MECKA conference league-leader.
The Mustangs and No. 10 Lake Norman are the only other area 4A teams ranked in the poll.
▪ Cherryville is No. 1 in the 1A poll for the fourth straight week after win the Gaston County Easter Tournament. One other area team is ranked in 1A: No. 5 Lincoln Charter.
▪ In 2A, East Rutheford is fifth R-S Central is No. 6.
▪ And in 3A, Marvin Ridge is No. 3 and North Gaston No. 8.
Prep Baseball Report/N.C. Baseball Coaches statewide polls
1A POLL
RK
TEAM
PREV RK
1
Cherryville
1
2
Perquimans
2
3
Whiteville
4
4
Rosewood
T-8
5
Lincoln Charter
3
6
Northside-Pinetown
5
7
East Surry
6
8
Bear Grass Charter
T-8
9
Voyager Academy
10
10
Riverside
NR
Others Receiving Votes: Walkertown, Uwharrie Charter, Pine Lake Prep
2A POLL
RK
TEAM
PREV RK
1
South Granville
1
2
Forbush
4
3
John A Holmes
2
4
North Johnston
3
5
East Rutherford
6
6
R-S Central
10
7
St.Pauls
5
8
Roanoke Rapids
NR
9
Franklin
NR
10
Bunn
8
Others Receiving Votes: Midway, Mount Pleasant, North Lenoir, Franklinton, West Davidson, North Brunswick, Randleman
3A POLL
RK
Team
Prev RK
1
Northern Guilford
1
2
Ledford
2
3
Marvin Ridge
4
4
Terry Sanford
5
5
Rockingham County
6
6
Cornith Holders
3
7
Northwood
10
8
North Gaston
NR
9
Southern Lee
7
10
West Craven
NR
Others Receiving Votes: Weddington, CB Aycock, Asheboro, West Rowan
4A POLL
RK
Team
Prev RK
1
JH Rose (Greenville)
2
2
New Hanover
1
3
TC Robeson
5
4
Myers Park
10
5
Cardinal Gibbons
4
6
North Davidson
NR
7
Southwest Guilford
9
8
Southeast Guilford
NR
9
Jordan (Durham)
3
10
Lake Norman
8
Others Receiving Votes: Holly Springs, Providence, East Forsyth, AL Brown, Fuquay-Varina, Hough
