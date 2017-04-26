Tuesday’s HS Roundup: Harding RB Quavaris Crouch adds major college football offer

Elevator
↑Hough, West Charlotte girls soccer teams: after the teams met at West Charlotte Tuesday, and Hough won, both squads got together and filmed a “good luck” video for students at Shamrock Gardens Elementary who are doing year-end testing.
After the game both teams sent a video message to Shamrock Gardens Elementary wishing them well on end of year tests!!! @CharMeckSchools pic.twitter.com/5jjGyiR3Nl— HoughSoccer (@HoughSoccer) April 25, 2017
↑Rick Stack, Marvin Ridge wrestling: Marvin Ridge has hired the 2015 N.C. Wrestling Hall of Famer and former Myers Park coach to lead its wrestling program. Stack has more than 30 years coaching experience with 19 years at Charlotte Country Day and for the past 12 at Myers Park. His teams have won seven NCISAA state titles.
↑Quinn Schneider, Woodlawn School track/cross-country: after helping his school to three N.C. Independent Schools 1A cross-country titles, Schneider signed with the U.S. Naval Academy this week. Schneider, the 2016 Observer runner of the year, was Woodlawn’s first-ever graduate to enroll in a military academy, though he was quickly followed by classmate and fellow all-state runner Zachery Lorch, who received an appointment to the Air Force
↑Rock Hill Northwestern, Marvin Ridge, Charlotte Christian baseball: Northwestern is ranked No. 37 in MaxPreps’ latest top 175 national poll. Marvin Ridge is No. 88 and Charlotte Christian is No. 114.
↑Cox Mill volleyball: two of the N.C. 3A champs signed with colleges: Emma Efird (Lander University) and Tyler Fitzpatrick (UNC-Pembroke).
↑Zack Swanson, Marvin Ridge golf: named Southern Carolinas player of the year. Marvin Ridge was the unbeaten conference champs.
↑Quavaris Crouch, Harding football: Crouch, an all-conference sophomore, picked up an offer from Ohio State Tuesday.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Elizabeth Iler, Brooke Freeman, South Iredell girls soccer: each girl had a score and an assist in a 4-0 win over North Iredell. South is 15-0.
Mary Elliott McCabe, Charlotte Latin girls soccer: tied school record with five goals in a 5-1 win over Covenant Day. She didn’t play the final 30 minutes.
Jaclyn Perkins, Charlotte Country Day girls lacrosse: five goals in a 13-10 win over Charlotte Latin.
Andrew Redding, Cannon boys tennis: completed an unbeaten season in a match against Charlotte Country Day.
Dylan Whitehead, Cuthbertson boys tennis: sparked a 9-0 win over Sun Valley, winning at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. He also teamed with Jose Barahona to win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Lacrosse Poll
Here is the Week 9 Top 10 as Weddington HS returns to claim the #1 spot. The top 3 were separated by only 2 or 3 votes while 4 DI Private Schools enter the Top 10 this week.
1 Weddington
2 Christ School
3 Lake Norman
4 Charlotte Catholic
5 Providence Day
6 Ardrey Kell
7 Myers Park
8 Charlotte Country Day
9 Cannon
10 Marvin Ridge
Mountain Island Charter Signing Day
On Friday, 16 students from the charter school signed with colleges.
Women’s Basketball
Allana Stewart- Belmont Abbey College
Men’s Basketball
Jarrett Avinger- Winston Salem State
Women’s Track and Field
Jaida Mackey- North Carolina A&T (Walk-On)
Asia Washington- University of North Carolina Asheville
Men’s Track and Field
Antoine Burley- Bridgewater College (Dual Sport Signee)
ShayVon Gilliam- Bridgewater College (Dual Sport Signee)
Football
Antoine Burley- Bridgewater College (Dual Sport Signee)
Eric Gallman- Cornell University
Shaquan Giles- The Apprentice School
ShayVon Gilliam- Bridgewater College (Dual Sport Signee)
Tikwan Johnson- Atlanta Sports Academy
Hunter Nichols- Wingate University (Walk-On)
Ed Smith- Jireh Prep
Aapri Washington- University of New York Buffalo
Academic Commitments:
These student athletes turned down athletic opportunities to focus solely on academics in college.
Sydney Webster – University of North Carolina Greensboro
Carson Pledger - University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Evan Marsh - East Carolina University
Tyler Brew-Thompson – North Carolina State University
Tuesday’s Results
GIRLS LACROSSE
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 13, CHARLOTTE LATIN 10
Country Day:
Jaclyn Perkins: 5
EA Moseley: 2
Thea Reddin: 2
Charlotte Pedlow: 2
Carter Williams: 1
Sadie Charles Calame: 1
Latin:
G. Colombo: 4
Grace Colombo: 2
Virginia Troutman: 1
C. Colombo: 1
Olivia Clements: 1
Emma Mathews: 1
Girls Soccer
ARDREY KELL 1, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 1
AK Goals:
Sam Watts
AK Assist:
Katie Herrmann
AK Keeper: Sydney Harris and Kate Duncan
Charlotte Catholic Goal:
Eveleen Hahn
CHARLOTTE LATIN 5, COVENANT DAY 1
Latin
Mary Elliott McCabe 5
Covenant Day
Savannah Luck 1
Assists
Latin
Sutton Orndorff 1
Ellie Norman 2
Sutton Jones 1
Claudia Dickey 1
Sophie Bellavia 2
Records
Latin 13-1-1 7-1-0 Covenant Day 8-6-0 5-4-0
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 3, CANNON 0
Goals:
CCDS
Goals:
Murphy Brennan
Susan Richards
Cameron Grainger (PK)
Shut out: Sarah Perkinson
2-0 at halftime
Record CCDS 6-9-1 (NCISAA 4-5-0)
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 9, HUNTER HUSS 0
LNC Goals- Ayden Yates(3), Madeline Sims (4), Kasey Hahn (2)
LNC Assists- Olivia Masterton (2), Kasey Hahn (2), Emily Wheatley, Aiden Yates, Caroline Craighead, Olivia Tanaka, Madison Sims
LNC GK Saves- Lexi Santa Cruz-0
Hunter Huss Goals-0
Hunter Huss Assists-0
Hunter Huss GK Saves- Daniela Celis-7
MYERS PARK 9, GARINGER 0
Scoring: MP: Amanda Stines 2, Ginny Moss 2, Natalie Jarrett 2, Lucy Clemens, Erin Simpson, Agatha Mitchem
Shutout: Corey Choka, Emily Mecia
Records: - G: 0-5-0 (0-5-0); MP: 10-1-2 (10-0-0)
BOYS TENNIS
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 8, CANNON SCHOOL 1
Singles
Andrew Redding (CS) d Luke McClelland (CCDS) 6-0,2-6,(10-5)
Maylin Van Cleeff (CCDS) d Sean Jenkins (CS) 6-2,6-0
Vaed Khurjekar (CCDS) d Thomas Fromke (CS) 6-0,6-0
Jackson Motchar (CCDS) d Will Carey (CS) 6-4,6-1
Tarun Prakash (CCDS) d Davis Norton (CS) 6-0,6-3
Bennett Turner (CCDS) d Danny Yessayin (CS) 6-1,6-0
Doubles
McClelland / Van Cleeff (CCDS) d Redding / Jenkins (CS) 8-3
Khurjekar / Turner (CCDS) d Carey/ Norton (CS) 8-1
Motchar / Prakash (CCDS) d Yessayin / Fromke (CS) 8-4
CUTHBERTSON 9, SUN VALLEY 0
Singles:
1. Dylan Whitehead C defeated Bernard Gomez SV 6-0 6-0
2. Jose Barahona C defeated Van Shaver SV 6-1 6-3
3. Zack Busby C defeated Jensen Nicastro SV 6-1 6-0
4. Ellis Coleman C defeated Scott Chomicki SV 6-1 6-0
5. Jakob Barzak C defeated Liam Collins SV 6-0 6-1
6. Bryce Bisson C defeated Eddie Gomez SV 6-4 7-5
MOORESVILLE 5, ASHEVILLE REYNOLDS 2
Singles
Alec Taylor (M) def. Carter Patterson (AC) 6-2, 6-3
Bryce Carr (M) def. Brennon McDonald (AC) 6-1, 6-2
Michael Whitfield (M) def. Chandler Davis (AC) 5-7, 6-4, 12-0
Jacob Grise (M) def. Noah Presnell (AC) 7-5, 6-1
Cameron White (AC) def. Jonathan Burris (M) 6-0, 4-6, 10-4
Matt Graham (AC) def. Mack Slaughter (M) 3-6, 6-4, 10-6
Doubles
Bryce Carr/Michael Whitfield (M) def. Andy Lackey/Jacob Roseman (AC) 8-1
ACHS Record: 12-7 (7-7)
Boys Lacrosse
LAKE NORMAN 13, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 6
Attack
Ryan Werner - 3g
Tucker Goodelle - 4g
Mitchell Cody - 2g 1a
Midfield
Ryan Caplis - 1g
Matt Elder - 2g 5a
Alijah Nixon - 1g
Grayson Baker was 5 for 5 on faceoff's.
James Brugger, Ryan Swarts, Christian Nell and Sean Riley lead the defense.
Conference 11 Championship Game is Friday 4/28 7pm at Hough HS.
Boys Golf
HICKORY GROVE 177, CAROLINA CHRISTIAN 216
HG 177
Hayden Turner 37
Austin Allmond 43
Mylon Patton 48
Sam Staples 49
CC - 216
Evan Young 48
John Hammett 54
Cole 55
Jackson McLean 59
Comments