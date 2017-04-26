Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

April 26, 2017 4:10 PM

Tuesday’s HS Roundup: Harding RB Quavaris Crouch adds major college football offer

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Elevator

Hough, West Charlotte girls soccer teams: after the teams met at West Charlotte Tuesday, and Hough won, both squads got together and filmed a “good luck” video for students at Shamrock Gardens Elementary who are doing year-end testing.

Rick Stack, Marvin Ridge wrestling: Marvin Ridge has hired the 2015 N.C. Wrestling Hall of Famer and former Myers Park coach to lead its wrestling program. Stack has more than 30 years coaching experience with 19 years at Charlotte Country Day and for the past 12 at Myers Park. His teams have won seven NCISAA state titles.

Quinn Schneider, Woodlawn School track/cross-country: after helping his school to three N.C. Independent Schools 1A cross-country titles, Schneider signed with the U.S. Naval Academy this week. Schneider, the 2016 Observer runner of the year, was Woodlawn’s first-ever graduate to enroll in a military academy, though he was quickly followed by classmate and fellow all-state runner Zachery Lorch, who received an appointment to the Air Force

Rock Hill Northwestern, Marvin Ridge, Charlotte Christian baseball: Northwestern is ranked No. 37 in MaxPreps’ latest top 175 national poll. Marvin Ridge is No. 88 and Charlotte Christian is No. 114.

Cox Mill volleyball: two of the N.C. 3A champs signed with colleges: Emma Efird (Lander University) and Tyler Fitzpatrick (UNC-Pembroke).

Zack Swanson, Marvin Ridge golf: named Southern Carolinas player of the year. Marvin Ridge was the unbeaten conference champs.

Quavaris Crouch, Harding football: Crouch, an all-conference sophomore, picked up an offer from Ohio State Tuesday.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Elizabeth Iler, Brooke Freeman, South Iredell girls soccer: each girl had a score and an assist in a 4-0 win over North Iredell. South is 15-0.

Mary Elliott McCabe, Charlotte Latin girls soccer: tied school record with five goals in a 5-1 win over Covenant Day. She didn’t play the final 30 minutes.

Jaclyn Perkins, Charlotte Country Day girls lacrosse: five goals in a 13-10 win over Charlotte Latin.

Andrew Redding, Cannon boys tennis: completed an unbeaten season in a match against Charlotte Country Day.

Dylan Whitehead, Cuthbertson boys tennis: sparked a 9-0 win over Sun Valley, winning at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. He also teamed with Jose Barahona to win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles.

Lacrosse Poll

Here is the Week 9 Top 10 as Weddington HS returns to claim the #1 spot. The top 3 were separated by only 2 or 3 votes while 4 DI Private Schools enter the Top 10 this week.

1 Weddington

2 Christ School

3 Lake Norman

4 Charlotte Catholic

5 Providence Day

6 Ardrey Kell

7 Myers Park

8 Charlotte Country Day

9 Cannon

10 Marvin Ridge

Mountain Island Charter Signing Day

On Friday, 16 students from the charter school signed with colleges.

Women’s Basketball

Allana Stewart- Belmont Abbey College

Men’s Basketball

Jarrett Avinger- Winston Salem State

Women’s Track and Field

Jaida Mackey- North Carolina A&T (Walk-On)

Asia Washington- University of North Carolina Asheville

Men’s Track and Field

Antoine Burley- Bridgewater College (Dual Sport Signee)

ShayVon Gilliam- Bridgewater College (Dual Sport Signee)

Football

Antoine Burley- Bridgewater College (Dual Sport Signee)

Eric Gallman- Cornell University

Shaquan Giles- The Apprentice School

ShayVon Gilliam- Bridgewater College (Dual Sport Signee)

Tikwan Johnson- Atlanta Sports Academy

Hunter Nichols- Wingate University (Walk-On)

Ed Smith- Jireh Prep

Aapri Washington- University of New York Buffalo

Academic Commitments:

These student athletes turned down athletic opportunities to focus solely on academics in college.

Sydney Webster – University of North Carolina Greensboro

Carson Pledger - University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Evan Marsh - East Carolina University

Tyler Brew-Thompson – North Carolina State University

Tuesday’s Results

GIRLS LACROSSE

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 13, CHARLOTTE LATIN 10

Country Day:

Jaclyn Perkins: 5

EA Moseley: 2

Thea Reddin: 2

Charlotte Pedlow: 2

Carter Williams: 1

Sadie Charles Calame: 1

Latin:

G. Colombo: 4

Grace Colombo: 2

Virginia Troutman: 1

C. Colombo: 1

Olivia Clements: 1

Emma Mathews: 1

Girls Soccer

ARDREY KELL 1, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 1

AK Goals:

Sam Watts

AK Assist:

Katie Herrmann

AK Keeper: Sydney Harris and Kate Duncan

Charlotte Catholic Goal:

Eveleen Hahn

CHARLOTTE LATIN 5, COVENANT DAY 1

Latin

Mary Elliott McCabe 5

Covenant Day

Savannah Luck 1

Assists

Latin

Sutton Orndorff 1

Ellie Norman 2

Sutton Jones 1

Claudia Dickey 1

Sophie Bellavia 2

Records

Latin 13-1-1 7-1-0 Covenant Day 8-6-0 5-4-0

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 3, CANNON 0

Goals:

CCDS

Goals:

Murphy Brennan

Susan Richards

Cameron Grainger (PK)

Shut out: Sarah Perkinson

2-0 at halftime

Record CCDS 6-9-1 (NCISAA 4-5-0)

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 9, HUNTER HUSS 0

LNC Goals- Ayden Yates(3), Madeline Sims (4), Kasey Hahn (2)

LNC Assists- Olivia Masterton (2), Kasey Hahn (2), Emily Wheatley, Aiden Yates, Caroline Craighead, Olivia Tanaka, Madison Sims

LNC GK Saves- Lexi Santa Cruz-0

Hunter Huss Goals-0

Hunter Huss Assists-0

Hunter Huss GK Saves- Daniela Celis-7

MYERS PARK 9, GARINGER 0

Scoring: MP: Amanda Stines 2, Ginny Moss 2, Natalie Jarrett 2, Lucy Clemens, Erin Simpson, Agatha Mitchem

Shutout: Corey Choka, Emily Mecia

Records: - G: 0-5-0 (0-5-0); MP: 10-1-2 (10-0-0)

BOYS TENNIS

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 8, CANNON SCHOOL 1

Singles

Andrew Redding (CS) d Luke McClelland (CCDS) 6-0,2-6,(10-5)

Maylin Van Cleeff (CCDS) d Sean Jenkins (CS) 6-2,6-0

Vaed Khurjekar (CCDS) d Thomas Fromke (CS) 6-0,6-0

Jackson Motchar (CCDS) d Will Carey (CS) 6-4,6-1

Tarun Prakash (CCDS) d Davis Norton (CS) 6-0,6-3

Bennett Turner (CCDS) d Danny Yessayin (CS) 6-1,6-0

Doubles

McClelland / Van Cleeff (CCDS) d Redding / Jenkins (CS) 8-3

Khurjekar / Turner (CCDS) d Carey/ Norton (CS) 8-1

Motchar / Prakash (CCDS) d Yessayin / Fromke (CS) 8-4

CUTHBERTSON 9, SUN VALLEY 0

Singles:

1. Dylan Whitehead C defeated Bernard Gomez SV 6-0 6-0

2. Jose Barahona C defeated Van Shaver SV 6-1 6-3

3. Zack Busby C defeated Jensen Nicastro SV 6-1 6-0

4. Ellis Coleman C defeated Scott Chomicki SV 6-1 6-0

5. Jakob Barzak C defeated Liam Collins SV 6-0 6-1

6. Bryce Bisson C defeated Eddie Gomez SV 6-4 7-5

MOORESVILLE 5, ASHEVILLE REYNOLDS 2

Singles

Alec Taylor (M) def. Carter Patterson (AC) 6-2, 6-3

Bryce Carr (M) def. Brennon McDonald (AC) 6-1, 6-2

Michael Whitfield (M) def. Chandler Davis (AC) 5-7, 6-4, 12-0

Jacob Grise (M) def. Noah Presnell (AC) 7-5, 6-1

Cameron White (AC) def. Jonathan Burris (M) 6-0, 4-6, 10-4

Matt Graham (AC) def. Mack Slaughter (M) 3-6, 6-4, 10-6

Doubles

Bryce Carr/Michael Whitfield (M) def. Andy Lackey/Jacob Roseman (AC) 8-1

ACHS Record: 12-7 (7-7)

Boys Lacrosse

LAKE NORMAN 13, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 6

Attack

Ryan Werner - 3g

Tucker Goodelle - 4g

Mitchell Cody - 2g 1a

Midfield

Ryan Caplis - 1g

Matt Elder - 2g 5a

Alijah Nixon - 1g

Grayson Baker was 5 for 5 on faceoff's.

James Brugger, Ryan Swarts, Christian Nell and Sean Riley lead the defense.

Conference 11 Championship Game is Friday 4/28 7pm at Hough HS.

Boys Golf

HICKORY GROVE 177, CAROLINA CHRISTIAN 216

HG 177

Hayden Turner 37

Austin Allmond 43

Mylon Patton 48

Sam Staples 49

CC - 216

Evan Young 48

John Hammett 54

Cole 55

Jackson McLean 59

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

On Style: Sarah Morgan

On Style: Sarah Morgan 0:45

On Style: Sarah Morgan
CMPD defends officers 2:12

CMPD defends officers

0:38

"Effervesce" interactive sculpture honors shooting victims

View More Video

Sports Videos