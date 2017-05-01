Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

May 01, 2017 1:40 PM

This week’s spring sports schedules with softball, baseball conference tournament pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Monday, May 1

BASEBALL

Charlotte Latin at Cannon School

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep

Freedom Christian Academy at Davidson Day

MECKA 4A Conference Baseball Tournament

At Hough

No. 2 A.L. Brown vs. No. 7 West Charlotte, 3:30

No. 3 Hopewell vs. No. 6 Vance, 5:30

No. 4 Mallard Creek vs. No. 5 North Mecklenburg, 7:30

Metrolina Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament

At High Seed

No. 5 Gaston Christian at No. 4 SouthLake Christian, 5:30

No. 6 Gaston Day at No. 3 Metrolina Christian, 4:30

SoMeck8 Conference Baseball Tournament

At Providence

No. 4 South Mecklenburg vs. No. 5 Olympic, 5

No. 8 Harding at No. 1 Providence, 7:30

At Ardrey Kell

No. 6 Berry vs. No. 3 Charlotte Catholic, 5

No. 7 West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7:30

Uwharrie Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament

At South Stanly

No. 5 Queens Grant vs. No. 4 Gray Stone Day, 4:30

No. 3 South Stanly vs. No. 6 Albemarle, 7

BOYS’ GOLF

Cuthbertson at Arborbrook Christian at Stonebridge Golf Club

Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament at Cowan’s Ford Country Club

NCHSAA 4A West Regional Tournament at Mooresville Golf Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Pine Lake Prep at Davidson Day

BOYS’ TENNIS

Carmel Christian at Charlotte Country Day

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

MECKA 4A Conference Championships at Vance

Metrolina Athletic Conference Championships at Winthrop University

North Piedmont Conference Championships at Mooresville

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Arborbrook Christian at Corvian Community School

Ashbrook at Lake Norman Charter

Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson

Queens Grant at South Stanly

Vance at Rocky River

Metrolina Athletic Conference Girls’ Soccer Tournament

At Higher Seed

No. 6 SouthLake Christian at No. 3 Gaston Christian, 5

No. 5 Northside Christian at No. 4 Gaston Day, 4:30

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Christian at Statesville Christian

Charlotte Latin at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Metrolina Athletic Conference Softball Tournament

No. 5 SouthLake Christian at No. 4 Concord First Assembly

SoMeck8 Conference Softball Tournament

At Providence

No. 2 Olympic vs. No. 7 West Mecklenburg, 4

No. 3 Providence vs. No. 6 Berry, 5:15

No. 4 Ardrey Kell vs. No. 5 South Mecklenburg, 6:30

Uwharrie Athletic Conference Tournament

At South Stanly

No. 4 Union Academy vs. No. 5 Albemarle, 5

　

Tuesday, May 2

BASEBALL

Cannon School at Charlotte Latin

Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Providence Day at Covenant Day

MECKA 4A Conference Baseball Tournament

At Hough

Mallard Creek-North Mecklenburg winner at Hough, 5

A.L. Brown-West Charlotte winner vs. Hopewell-Vance winner, 7:30

Metrolina Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament

At Gaston Day

No. 1 Northside Christian vs. Gaston Christian-SouthLake Christian winner, 4

No. 2 Westminster Catawba vs. Gaston Day-Metrolina Christian winner, 7

South Piedmont 1A Conference Baseball Tournament

At Higher Seed

No. 8 Thomas Jefferson Academy at No. 1 Cherryville, 7 No. 5 Bessemer City at No. 4 Pine Lake Prep, 5 No. 7 Community School of Davidson at No. 2 Lincoln Charter, 5:30 No. 6 Mountain Island Charter at No. 3 Highland Tech, 6

SoMeck8 Conference Baseball Tournament

At Providence

Berry-Charlotte Catholic winner vs. West Mecklenburg-Ardrey Kell winner, 5

South Mecklenburg-Olympic vs. Providence-Harding winner, 7:30

Uwharrie Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament

At South Stanly

No. 1 Union Academy vs. Queens Grant-Gray Stone Day winner, 4:30

No. 2 North Stanly vs. South Stanly-Albemarle winner, 7

BOYS’ GOLF

Carmel Christian in SPAA Tournament at Catawba Country Club, 2

Davidson Day at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore Golf Club

High Point Christian at Hickory Grove at Pine Lake Country Club

NCHSAA 1A West Regional at Cramer Mountain Golf Club

NCHSAA 2A West Regional at Meadowbrook Golf Club

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin at Providence Country Club

　

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Latin at Providence Day

Covenant Day at Christ the King

Jay M. Robinson at Queens Grant

BOYS’ TENNIS

Carmel Christian in So Piedmont Athletic Assoc. (SPAA) Tournament semifinals at Matthews’ Tennis Center

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Big South Conference Championships at Stuart Cramer

MECKA 4A Conference Championships at Vance

North Piedmont Conference Championships at Mooresville

SoMeck8 Conference Championships at Olympic

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Bradford Prep at Arborbrook Christian

Butler at Garinger

Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove

Charlotte Catholic at Berry

Forestview at Lake Norman Charter

Grace Academy at Carolina Christian

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Myers Park at Rocky River

North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte

Olympic at Providence

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

South Mecklenburg at Harding

Vance at A.L. Brown

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Metrolina Athletic Conference Girls’ Soccer Tournament

At Metrolina Christian

Northside Christian-Gaston Day winner at No. 1 Hickory Grove, 4

SouthLake Christian-Gaston Christian winner at No. 2 Metrolina Christian, 6:30

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Latin at Providence Day

Metrolina Athletic Conference Softball Tournament

At Hickory Gove

SouthLake Christian-Concord First Assembly winner at Hickory Grove, 3:30

Metrolina Christian vs. Gaston Christian, 5:30

SoMeck8 Conference Softball Tournament

At Providence

Olympic-West Mecklenburg winner vs. Providence-Berry winner, 5:30

Charlotte Catholic vs. Ardrey Kell/South Mecklenburg, 7:30

South Piedmont 1A Conference Softball Tournament

At Higher Seed

No. 8 Piedmont Charter at No. 1 Lincoln Charter, 5 No. 5 Cherryville at No. 4 Highland Tech, 5 No. 6 Thomas Jefferson Academy at No. 3 Pine Lake Prep, 5 No. 7 Mountain Island Charter at No. 2 Bessemer City, 5

Southwestern 4A Conference Softball Tournament

At Butler

No. 2 Independence vs. No. 7 Garinger, 3:30

No. 3 Porter Ridge vs. No. 6 East Mecklenburg, 5:30

No. 4 Myers Park vs. No. 5 Rocky River, 6:30

Wednesday, May 3

BASEBALL

Carolina International at Bradford Prep

Lake Norman Christian at Davidson Day

South Piedmont 1A Conference Baseball Tournament

At Higher Seed

Thomas Jefferson Academy-Cherryville winner at Bessemer City-Pine Lake Prep winner Comm. School of Davidson-Lincoln Charter at Mountain Island Charter-Highland Tech winner

Southwestern 4A Conference Baseball Tournament

At Butler

Myers Park-Garinger winner vs. East Mecklenburg-Rocky River winner, 5:30

Porter Ridge-Independence winner at Butler, 7:30

BOYS’ GOLF

Providence Day at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club

BOYS’ TENNIS

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals at Gaston Christian

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Big South Conference Championships at Stuart Cramer

Davidson Day at Woodlawn School

SoMeck8 Conference Championships at Olympic

Southwestern 4A Conference Championships at Rocky River

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg

Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant

Highland Tech at West Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at North Gaston

North Mecklenburg at AL Brown

Piedmont Charter at Bradford Prep

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

Marlboro Academy at Charlotte Christian

Southwestern 4A Conference Softball Tournament

At Butler

Independence-Garinger winner vs. Porter Ridge-East Mecklenburg winner, 5

Myers Park-Rocky River winner at Butler, 6:30

South Piedmont 1A Conference Softball Tournament

At Higher Seed

Piedmont Charter-Lincoln Charter vs. Cherryville-Highland Tech winner, 5 Thomas Jeff. Academy-Pine Lake Prep winner vs. Mtn. Island Charter-Bessemer City winner, 5

Uwharrie Athletic Conference Softball Tournament

At South Stanly

No. 3 Gray Stone Day vs. No. 2 North Stanly, 5

Union Academy-Albemarle winner at No. 1 South Stanly, 7

Thursday, May 4

BASEBALL

Bradford Prep at Cabarrus Stallions

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Latin at Cannon School

Covenant Day at Providence Day

South Piedmont 1A Conference Baseball Tournament

At Higher Seed

Championship game

MECKA 4A Conference Baseball Tournament

At Hough

Championship Game, 7

Metrolina Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament

At Gaston Day

Championship Game, 7

Southwestern 4A Conference Baseball Tournament

At Providence

Championship Game, 7

Uwharrie Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament

At South Stanly

Championship Game, 7:30

BOYS’ GOLF

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian at Cedarwood Country Club

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day at Monroe Country Club

Grace Academy at Wesleyan Christian at Oak Hollow Golf Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Davidson Day at Charlotte Christian

Greensboro Day at Charlotte Latin

BOYS’ TENNIS

Carmel Christian in So Piedmont Athletic Assoc. (SPAA) Tournament finals at Matthews’ Tennis Center

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament Finals at Gaston Christian

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

South Piedmont 1A Conference Championships at Bessemer City

Southwestern 4A Conference Championships at Rocky River

Uwharrie Athletic Conference Championships at North Stanly

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Ardrey Kell at Olympic

Berry at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Catholic at Harding

East Mecklenburg at Butler

Hough at Hopewell

Mallard Creek at Cox Mill

North Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown

Porter Ridge at Independence

Rocky River at Garinger

South Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

Metrolina Athletic Conference Girls’ Soccer Tournament

At Metrolina Christian

Championship Game

SOFTBALL

High Point Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Metrolina Athletic Conference Softball Tournament

At Hickory Gove

Championship game, 5:30

SoMeck8 Conference Softball Tournament

At Providence

Championship game, 6

South Piedmont 1A Conference Softball Tournament

At Higher Seed

Championship game, 5

Uwharrie Athletic Conference Softball Tournament

At South Stanly

Championship game, 6

Friday, May 5

BASEBALL

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Davidson Day at Carolina Day

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Southwestern 4A Conference Baseball Tournament

At Butler

Championship game, 7

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Christ the King at SouthLake Christian

Covenant Day at Asheville School

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day

BOYS’ TENNIS

Covenant Day at Asheville School

NCHSAA 1A West Regional at Elkin Recreational Park

NCHSAA 2A West Regional at Gardner-Webb University

NCHSAA 4A West Regional at Ardrey Kell

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Durham Academy at Charlotte Country Day

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical

Carolina Day at Davidson Day

Grace Academy at Charlotte Christian

Northside Christian at Arborbrook Christian

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Charlotte Country Day

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Community School of Davidson

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Southwestern 4A Conference Softball Tournament

At Butler

Championship game, 5:30

Saturday, May 6

BASEBALL

Cannon School at Covenant Day

Carmel Christian at Calvary Day School

BOYS’ TENNIS

Carmel Christian at Calvary Day School

Covenant Day at Christ School, Noon

NCHSAA 1A West Regional at Elkin Recreational Park

NCHSAA 2A West Regional at Gardner-Webb University

NCHSAA 4A West Regional at Ardrey Kell

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Multiple teams in Buccaneer Last Chance Classic at Charlotte Country Day

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Carmel Christian at Calvary Day School

Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Covenant Day, 1

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you'

UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you' 2:11

UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you'
Immigration protesters in uptown Charlotte 0:57

Immigration protesters in uptown Charlotte
Day of Resistance 0:57

Day of Resistance

View More Video

Sports Videos