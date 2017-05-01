This week’s spring sports schedules with softball, baseball conference tournament pairings

Monday, May 1
BASEBALL
Charlotte Latin at Cannon School
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep
Freedom Christian Academy at Davidson Day
MECKA 4A Conference Baseball Tournament
At Hough
No. 2 A.L. Brown vs. No. 7 West Charlotte, 3:30
No. 3 Hopewell vs. No. 6 Vance, 5:30
No. 4 Mallard Creek vs. No. 5 North Mecklenburg, 7:30
Metrolina Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament
At High Seed
No. 5 Gaston Christian at No. 4 SouthLake Christian, 5:30
No. 6 Gaston Day at No. 3 Metrolina Christian, 4:30
SoMeck8 Conference Baseball Tournament
At Providence
No. 4 South Mecklenburg vs. No. 5 Olympic, 5
No. 8 Harding at No. 1 Providence, 7:30
At Ardrey Kell
No. 6 Berry vs. No. 3 Charlotte Catholic, 5
No. 7 West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7:30
Uwharrie Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament
At South Stanly
No. 5 Queens Grant vs. No. 4 Gray Stone Day, 4:30
No. 3 South Stanly vs. No. 6 Albemarle, 7
BOYS’ GOLF
Cuthbertson at Arborbrook Christian at Stonebridge Golf Club
Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament at Cowan’s Ford Country Club
NCHSAA 4A West Regional Tournament at Mooresville Golf Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Pine Lake Prep at Davidson Day
BOYS’ TENNIS
Carmel Christian at Charlotte Country Day
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
MECKA 4A Conference Championships at Vance
Metrolina Athletic Conference Championships at Winthrop University
North Piedmont Conference Championships at Mooresville
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Arborbrook Christian at Corvian Community School
Ashbrook at Lake Norman Charter
Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson
Queens Grant at South Stanly
Vance at Rocky River
Metrolina Athletic Conference Girls’ Soccer Tournament
At Higher Seed
No. 6 SouthLake Christian at No. 3 Gaston Christian, 5
No. 5 Northside Christian at No. 4 Gaston Day, 4:30
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Christian at Statesville Christian
Charlotte Latin at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Metrolina Athletic Conference Softball Tournament
No. 5 SouthLake Christian at No. 4 Concord First Assembly
SoMeck8 Conference Softball Tournament
At Providence
No. 2 Olympic vs. No. 7 West Mecklenburg, 4
No. 3 Providence vs. No. 6 Berry, 5:15
No. 4 Ardrey Kell vs. No. 5 South Mecklenburg, 6:30
Uwharrie Athletic Conference Tournament
At South Stanly
No. 4 Union Academy vs. No. 5 Albemarle, 5
Tuesday, May 2
BASEBALL
Cannon School at Charlotte Latin
Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian
Providence Day at Covenant Day
MECKA 4A Conference Baseball Tournament
At Hough
Mallard Creek-North Mecklenburg winner at Hough, 5
A.L. Brown-West Charlotte winner vs. Hopewell-Vance winner, 7:30
Metrolina Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament
At Gaston Day
No. 1 Northside Christian vs. Gaston Christian-SouthLake Christian winner, 4
No. 2 Westminster Catawba vs. Gaston Day-Metrolina Christian winner, 7
South Piedmont 1A Conference Baseball Tournament
At Higher Seed
No. 8 Thomas Jefferson Academy at No. 1 Cherryville, 7 No. 5 Bessemer City at No. 4 Pine Lake Prep, 5 No. 7 Community School of Davidson at No. 2 Lincoln Charter, 5:30 No. 6 Mountain Island Charter at No. 3 Highland Tech, 6
SoMeck8 Conference Baseball Tournament
At Providence
Berry-Charlotte Catholic winner vs. West Mecklenburg-Ardrey Kell winner, 5
South Mecklenburg-Olympic vs. Providence-Harding winner, 7:30
Uwharrie Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament
At South Stanly
No. 1 Union Academy vs. Queens Grant-Gray Stone Day winner, 4:30
No. 2 North Stanly vs. South Stanly-Albemarle winner, 7
BOYS’ GOLF
Carmel Christian in SPAA Tournament at Catawba Country Club, 2
Davidson Day at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore Golf Club
High Point Christian at Hickory Grove at Pine Lake Country Club
NCHSAA 1A West Regional at Cramer Mountain Golf Club
NCHSAA 2A West Regional at Meadowbrook Golf Club
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin at Providence Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Latin at Providence Day
Covenant Day at Christ the King
Jay M. Robinson at Queens Grant
BOYS’ TENNIS
Carmel Christian in So Piedmont Athletic Assoc. (SPAA) Tournament semifinals at Matthews’ Tennis Center
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Big South Conference Championships at Stuart Cramer
MECKA 4A Conference Championships at Vance
North Piedmont Conference Championships at Mooresville
SoMeck8 Conference Championships at Olympic
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bradford Prep at Arborbrook Christian
Butler at Garinger
Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove
Charlotte Catholic at Berry
Forestview at Lake Norman Charter
Grace Academy at Carolina Christian
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Myers Park at Rocky River
North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte
Olympic at Providence
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin
South Mecklenburg at Harding
Vance at A.L. Brown
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Metrolina Athletic Conference Girls’ Soccer Tournament
At Metrolina Christian
Northside Christian-Gaston Day winner at No. 1 Hickory Grove, 4
SouthLake Christian-Gaston Christian winner at No. 2 Metrolina Christian, 6:30
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Latin at Providence Day
Metrolina Athletic Conference Softball Tournament
At Hickory Gove
SouthLake Christian-Concord First Assembly winner at Hickory Grove, 3:30
Metrolina Christian vs. Gaston Christian, 5:30
SoMeck8 Conference Softball Tournament
At Providence
Olympic-West Mecklenburg winner vs. Providence-Berry winner, 5:30
Charlotte Catholic vs. Ardrey Kell/South Mecklenburg, 7:30
South Piedmont 1A Conference Softball Tournament
At Higher Seed
No. 8 Piedmont Charter at No. 1 Lincoln Charter, 5 No. 5 Cherryville at No. 4 Highland Tech, 5 No. 6 Thomas Jefferson Academy at No. 3 Pine Lake Prep, 5 No. 7 Mountain Island Charter at No. 2 Bessemer City, 5
Southwestern 4A Conference Softball Tournament
At Butler
No. 2 Independence vs. No. 7 Garinger, 3:30
No. 3 Porter Ridge vs. No. 6 East Mecklenburg, 5:30
No. 4 Myers Park vs. No. 5 Rocky River, 6:30
Wednesday, May 3
BASEBALL
Carolina International at Bradford Prep
Lake Norman Christian at Davidson Day
South Piedmont 1A Conference Baseball Tournament
At Higher Seed
Thomas Jefferson Academy-Cherryville winner at Bessemer City-Pine Lake Prep winner Comm. School of Davidson-Lincoln Charter at Mountain Island Charter-Highland Tech winner
Southwestern 4A Conference Baseball Tournament
At Butler
Myers Park-Garinger winner vs. East Mecklenburg-Rocky River winner, 5:30
Porter Ridge-Independence winner at Butler, 7:30
BOYS’ GOLF
Providence Day at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club
BOYS’ TENNIS
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals at Gaston Christian
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Big South Conference Championships at Stuart Cramer
Davidson Day at Woodlawn School
SoMeck8 Conference Championships at Olympic
Southwestern 4A Conference Championships at Rocky River
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg
Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant
Highland Tech at West Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter at North Gaston
North Mecklenburg at AL Brown
Piedmont Charter at Bradford Prep
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
Marlboro Academy at Charlotte Christian
Southwestern 4A Conference Softball Tournament
At Butler
Independence-Garinger winner vs. Porter Ridge-East Mecklenburg winner, 5
Myers Park-Rocky River winner at Butler, 6:30
South Piedmont 1A Conference Softball Tournament
At Higher Seed
Piedmont Charter-Lincoln Charter vs. Cherryville-Highland Tech winner, 5 Thomas Jeff. Academy-Pine Lake Prep winner vs. Mtn. Island Charter-Bessemer City winner, 5
Uwharrie Athletic Conference Softball Tournament
At South Stanly
No. 3 Gray Stone Day vs. No. 2 North Stanly, 5
Union Academy-Albemarle winner at No. 1 South Stanly, 7
Thursday, May 4
BASEBALL
Bradford Prep at Cabarrus Stallions
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Latin at Cannon School
Covenant Day at Providence Day
South Piedmont 1A Conference Baseball Tournament
At Higher Seed
Championship game
MECKA 4A Conference Baseball Tournament
At Hough
Championship Game, 7
Metrolina Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament
At Gaston Day
Championship Game, 7
Southwestern 4A Conference Baseball Tournament
At Providence
Championship Game, 7
Uwharrie Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament
At South Stanly
Championship Game, 7:30
BOYS’ GOLF
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian at Cedarwood Country Club
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day at Monroe Country Club
Grace Academy at Wesleyan Christian at Oak Hollow Golf Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Davidson Day at Charlotte Christian
Greensboro Day at Charlotte Latin
BOYS’ TENNIS
Carmel Christian in So Piedmont Athletic Assoc. (SPAA) Tournament finals at Matthews’ Tennis Center
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day
Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament Finals at Gaston Christian
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
South Piedmont 1A Conference Championships at Bessemer City
Southwestern 4A Conference Championships at Rocky River
Uwharrie Athletic Conference Championships at North Stanly
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Ardrey Kell at Olympic
Berry at South Mecklenburg
Charlotte Catholic at Harding
East Mecklenburg at Butler
Hough at Hopewell
Mallard Creek at Cox Mill
North Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown
Porter Ridge at Independence
Rocky River at Garinger
South Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek
Metrolina Athletic Conference Girls’ Soccer Tournament
At Metrolina Christian
Championship Game
SOFTBALL
High Point Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Metrolina Athletic Conference Softball Tournament
At Hickory Gove
Championship game, 5:30
SoMeck8 Conference Softball Tournament
At Providence
Championship game, 6
South Piedmont 1A Conference Softball Tournament
At Higher Seed
Championship game, 5
Uwharrie Athletic Conference Softball Tournament
At South Stanly
Championship game, 6
Friday, May 5
BASEBALL
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian
Davidson Day at Carolina Day
Providence Day at Covenant Day
Southwestern 4A Conference Baseball Tournament
At Butler
Championship game, 7
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Christ the King at SouthLake Christian
Covenant Day at Asheville School
Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day
BOYS’ TENNIS
Covenant Day at Asheville School
NCHSAA 1A West Regional at Elkin Recreational Park
NCHSAA 2A West Regional at Gardner-Webb University
NCHSAA 4A West Regional at Ardrey Kell
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Durham Academy at Charlotte Country Day
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical
Carolina Day at Davidson Day
Grace Academy at Charlotte Christian
Northside Christian at Arborbrook Christian
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Charlotte Country Day
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Community School of Davidson
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day
Southwestern 4A Conference Softball Tournament
At Butler
Championship game, 5:30
Saturday, May 6
BASEBALL
Cannon School at Covenant Day
Carmel Christian at Calvary Day School
BOYS’ TENNIS
Carmel Christian at Calvary Day School
Covenant Day at Christ School, Noon
NCHSAA 1A West Regional at Elkin Recreational Park
NCHSAA 2A West Regional at Gardner-Webb University
NCHSAA 4A West Regional at Ardrey Kell
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Multiple teams in Buccaneer Last Chance Classic at Charlotte Country Day
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Carmel Christian at Calvary Day School
Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Covenant Day, 1
