NCHSAA Boys’ Dual Team Tennis Pairings

Here are western pairings for the NCHSAA Boys Tennis playoffs, which begin Tuesday. The second round is May 9, the third May 15. The regional finals are May 17 and the state finals are May 20.
4A West: Mt Tabor at Myers Park; Page at Hough; Reagan at Lake Norman; Providence at Davie Co.; Mallard Creek at Grimsley; Porter Ridge at Watauga; NW Guilford at Skyland Roberson; Ragsdale at Ardrey Kell
3A West: Concord at Forestview; Robinson at Crest; Central Davidson at South Iredell; Marvin Ridge at Ledford; Cuthbertson at Cox Mill; Asheboro at West Henderson; Weddington at Foard; Central Cabarrus at Asheville
2A West: Stuart Cramer at Brevard; Ashe Co. at Lake Norman Charter; Surry Central at Newton-Conover; East Burke at Mt Pleasant; Lincolnton at Salisbury; Lexington at Owen; Maiden at West Stokes; Forbush at Shelby
1A West: Atkins at Community School of Davidson; North Stanly at Avery Co.; Albemarle at Elkin; Pine Lake Prep at Mt Airy
