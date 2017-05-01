Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

May 01, 2017 1:58 PM

NCHSAA Boys’ Dual Team Tennis Pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Here are western pairings for the NCHSAA Boys Tennis playoffs, which begin Tuesday. The second round is May 9, the third May 15. The regional finals are May 17 and the state finals are May 20.

4A West: Mt Tabor at Myers Park; Page at Hough; Reagan at Lake Norman; Providence at Davie Co.; Mallard Creek at Grimsley; Porter Ridge at Watauga; NW Guilford at Skyland Roberson; Ragsdale at Ardrey Kell

3A West: Concord at Forestview; Robinson at Crest; Central Davidson at South Iredell; Marvin Ridge at Ledford; Cuthbertson at Cox Mill; Asheboro at West Henderson; Weddington at Foard; Central Cabarrus at Asheville

2A West: Stuart Cramer at Brevard; Ashe Co. at Lake Norman Charter; Surry Central at Newton-Conover; East Burke at Mt Pleasant; Lincolnton at Salisbury; Lexington at Owen; Maiden at West Stokes; Forbush at Shelby

1A West: Atkins at Community School of Davidson; North Stanly at Avery Co.; Albemarle at Elkin; Pine Lake Prep at Mt Airy

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Charlotte's day of resistance

Charlotte's day of resistance 0:54

Charlotte's day of resistance
UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you' 2:11

UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you'
Immigration protesters in uptown Charlotte 0:57

Immigration protesters in uptown Charlotte

View More Video

Sports Videos