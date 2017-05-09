Here are Tuesday’s first round baseball pairings 05.09.17

Here are pairings for the first round of the N.C. 4A baseball playoffs
West
Class 4A
First-round schedule
Greensboro Grimsley (11-11) at Skyland Roberson (21-1), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Richmond Senior (14-8) at Alexander Central (16-6), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Winston-Salem Glenn (12-10) at Hough (17-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday
McDowell (12-10) at North Davidson (17-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday
High Point Central (11-11) at Providence (18-4), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Charlotte Catholic (13-8) at A.L. Brown (18-4), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Northwest Guilford (13-9) at Myers Park (18-2), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Hopewell (11-11) at Southwest Guilford (18-4), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Mallard Creek (10-11) at Southeast Guilford (18-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (14-8) at Ardrey Kell (17-5), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Olympic (11-9) at East Forsyth (17-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Greensboro Page (12-10) at South Caldwell (16-4), 6 p.m. Wednesday
Mooresville (12-10) at West Forsyth (16-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Porter Ridge (12-9) at Butler (13-9), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
East Mecklenburg (14-8) at Pfafftown Reagan (14-7), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Davie County (11-11) at Lake Norman (19-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Second-round schedule
Greensboro Grimsley-Skyland Roberson winner vs. Richmond Senior-Alexander Central winner
Winston-Salem Glenn-Hough winner vs. McDowell-North Davidson winner
High Point Central-Providence winner vs. Charlotte Catholic-A.L. Brown winner
Northwest Guilford-Myers Park winner vs. Hopewell-Southwest Guilford winner
Mallard Creek-Southeast Guilford winner vs. Winston-Salem Mount Tabor-Ardrey Kell winner
Olympic-East Forsyth winner vs. Greensboro Page-South Caldwell winner
Mooresville-West Forsyth winner vs. Porter Ridge-Butler winner
East Mecklenburg-Pfafftown Reagan winner vs. Davie County-Lake Norman winner
Class 3A
First-round schedule
Hickory Ridge (10-12) at South Point (18-4), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Jay M. Robinson (15-7) at North Lincoln (13-6), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Sun Valley (13-9) at South Iredell (15-7), 7 p.m. Tuesday
West Henderson (11-10) at Cuthbertson (17-5), 5 p.m. Wednesday
Cox Mill (11-11) at Fred T. Foard (14-5), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Asheville (12-9) at Asheboro (18-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday
East Rowan (15-7) at North Gaston (17-4), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Kings Mountain (11-11) at Marvin Ridge (20-2), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Lawndale Burns (10-12) at Ledford (20-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday
South Rowan (15-7) at Hickory (16-5), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Waynesville Tuscola (10-8) at Jesse Carson (16-6), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Southwestern Randolph (11-11) at Crest (15-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Forestview (11-11) at West Rowan (18-4), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Mayodan McMichael (14-7) at Canton Pisgah (13-7)
Lenoir Hibriten (12-9) at Weddington (17-5), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Central Cabarrus (11-11) at Asheville Reynolds (14-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Second-round schedule
Hickory Ridge-South Point winner vs. Jay M. Robinson-North Lincoln winner
Sun Valley-South Iredell winner vs. West Henderson-Cuthbertson winner
Cox Mill-Fred T. Foard winner vs. Asheville-Asheboro winner
East Rowan-North Gaston winner vs. Kings Mountain-Marvin Ridge winner
Lawndale Burns-Ledford winner vs. South Rowan-Hickory winner
Waynesville-Tuscola-Jesse Carson winner vs. Southwestern Randolph-Crest winner
Forestview-West Rowan winner vs. Mayodan McMichael-Canton Pisgah winner
Lenoir Hibriten-Weddington winner vs. Central Cabarrus-Asheville Reynolds winner
Class 2A
First-round schedule
Lexington (8-10) at R-S Central (19-3), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Maiden (13-8) at Surry Central (16-6), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Stuart Cramer (12-10) at East Rutherford (17-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Ashe County (9-10) at East Lincoln (14-8)
Monroe Central Academy (9-11) at West Wilkes (16-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Brevard (12-10) at Mount Pleasant (14-7)
North Surry (11-8) at Wilkes Central (13-7), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Lincolnton (8-11) at West Davidson (17-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Madison (9-13) at Forbush (19-3)
Parkwood (13-9) at Valdese Draughn (13-8), 7 p.m. Wednesday
West Lincoln (10-10) at West Stanly (14-8), 7 p.m. Wednesday
North Rowan (10-12) at Mountain Heritage (16-6), 6 p.m. Wednesday
Polk County (9-11) vs. Lake Norman Charter (15-6), at North Mecklenburg, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Salisbury (12-10) at Smoky Mountain (14-7), 5 p.m. Wednesday
Swannanoa Owen (11-8) at Bunker Hill (14-8), 7 p.m. Wednesday
North Wilkes (9-11) at Franklin (16-6)
Second-round schedule
Lexington-R-S Central winner vs. Maiden-Surry Central winner
Stuart Cramer-East Rutherford winner vs. Ashe County-East Lincoln winner
Monroe Central Academy-West Wilkes winner vs. Brevard-Mount Pleasant winner
North Surry-Wilkes Central winner vs. Lincolnton-West Davidson winner
Madison-Forbush winner vs. Parkwood-Valdese Draughn winner
West Lincoln-West Stanly winner vs. North Rowan-Mountain Heritage winner
Polk County-Lake Norman Charter winner vs. Salisbury-Smoky Mountain winner
Swannanoa Owen-Bunker Hill winner vs. North Wilkes-Franklin winner
Class 1A
First-round schedule
Gray Stone Day (8-12) at Lincoln Charter (17-5), 5 p.m. Wednesday
Highland Tech (14-7) at East Montgomery (14-7), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (10-11) at East Wilkes (5-16), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Bessemer City (11-11) at North Stanly (16-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday
North Stokes (10-12) at Alleghany (9-11)
Swain County (9-8) at Chatham Charter (12-5), 5 p.m. Wednesday
South Stanly (12-10) at Rosman (15-6), 5 p.m. Wednesday
Community School of Davidson (6-11) at Union Academy (17-4), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College (6-11) at East Surry (17-4), 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Mount Airy (11-8) at Pine Lake Prep (12-5), 6 p.m. Wednesday
Andrews (9-9) at Walkertown (14-4), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
North Moore (10-12) at Mitchell (6-10), 4 p.m. Wednesday
Queens Grant Charter (9-13) at West Montgomery (13-7), 6 p.m. Tuesday
West Columbus (11-11) at Cherryville (20-2), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Hayesville (11-6) at Uwharrie Charter (13-6)
Roxboro Community (8-12) at Murphy (17-5), 6 p.m. Wednesday
Second-round schedule
Gray Stone Day-Lincoln Charter winner vs. Highland Tech-East Montgomery winner
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness-East Wilkes winner vs. Bessemer City-North Stanly winner
North Stokes-Alleghany winner vs. Swain County-Chatham Charter winner
South Stanly-Rosman winner vs. Community School of Davidson-Union Academy winner
Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College-East Surry winner vs. Mount Airy-Pine Lake Prep winner
Andrews-Walkertown winner vs. North Moore-Mitchell winner
Queens Grant Charter-West Montgomery winner vs. West Columbus-Cherryville winner
Hayesville-Uwharrie Charter winner vs. Roxboro Community-Murphy winner
Comments