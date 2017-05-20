Charlotte Country Day's #13 Taylor Riley, right, in action against Charlotte Latin defender #13 Callahan Phillips as the Charlotte Country Day girls lacrosse team wins over Charlotte Latin at the NC Independent Schools state girls lacrosse championship Saturday at Country Day.
May 20, 2017 7:41 PM

NCISAA state championship results 05.20.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Here are updated NCISAA state championship results

Baseball

State finals (best of 3)

1A at the Oakwood School: Kerr-Vance 5, Lawrence Academy 3; Lawrence Academy 2, Kerr-Vance 1; Kerr-Vance 5, Lawrence Academy 1

2A at Westchester Country Day: Faith Christian 8, Northside Christian 2; Faith Christian 5, Northside Christian 4

3A at Raleigh Ravenscroft: Wesleyan Christian 6, Charlotte Christian 2; Wesleyan Christian 7, Charlotte Christian 6, 12 inn.

Softball

1A: Halifax Academy 7, Lawrence Academy 6

2A: Fayetteville Christian 7, Freedom Christian 2

3A: Hickory Grove 7, Metrolina Christian 0

Girls Soccer

1A: Kerr-Vance 1, Halifax Academy 0

2A: Cary Christian 3, Asheville Christian 0

3A: Charlotte Latin 1, Providence Day 0

Boys Tennis

1A: Oakwood 5, American Hebrew 0

2A: Carmel Christian 5, Arendell Parrott 1

3A: Charlotte Country Day 5, Providence Day 0

Boys Lacrosse

Saturday’s state finals

Division I: Christ School 18, Charlotte Country Day 2

Division II: Cape Fear 13, Forsyth Country Day 12

Girls Lacrosse

Saturday’s state final: Charlotte Country Day 15, Charlotte Latin 6

