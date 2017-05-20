NCISAA state championship results 05.20.17

Here are updated NCISAA state championship results
Baseball
State finals (best of 3)
1A at the Oakwood School: Kerr-Vance 5, Lawrence Academy 3; Lawrence Academy 2, Kerr-Vance 1; Kerr-Vance 5, Lawrence Academy 1
2A at Westchester Country Day: Faith Christian 8, Northside Christian 2; Faith Christian 5, Northside Christian 4
3A at Raleigh Ravenscroft: Wesleyan Christian 6, Charlotte Christian 2; Wesleyan Christian 7, Charlotte Christian 6, 12 inn.
Softball
1A: Halifax Academy 7, Lawrence Academy 6
2A: Fayetteville Christian 7, Freedom Christian 2
3A: Hickory Grove 7, Metrolina Christian 0
Girls Soccer
1A: Kerr-Vance 1, Halifax Academy 0
2A: Cary Christian 3, Asheville Christian 0
3A: Charlotte Latin 1, Providence Day 0
Boys Tennis
1A: Oakwood 5, American Hebrew 0
2A: Carmel Christian 5, Arendell Parrott 1
3A: Charlotte Country Day 5, Providence Day 0
Boys Lacrosse
Saturday’s state finals
Division I: Christ School 18, Charlotte Country Day 2
Division II: Cape Fear 13, Forsyth Country Day 12
Girls Lacrosse
Saturday’s state final: Charlotte Country Day 15, Charlotte Latin 6
