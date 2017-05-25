N.C. State recruit Lavar Batts is top 2017 high school basketball recruit in North Carolina

National top 100 recruit Lavar Batts of Concord Robinson maintains his No. 1 ranking in the latest Phenom Hoop Report rankings of the state’s top seniors.
Batts, a 6-foot-3 guard, originally committed to VCU, but after coach Will Wade left for LSU, Batts reopened his recruitment, ultimately choosing to play for first-year N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts.
Batts was named Mr. Basketball in North Carolina last month.
Several other Observer-area players are in the top 20: Independence 6-10 center Justyn Hamiton (No. 9); Weddington 6-6 guard Ryan Schwieger (No. 10); and Naquan Williams Day (No. 17), a 6-5 wing from Charlotte’s Liberty Heights School.
Hamilton has committed to Temple; Schwieger to Princeton; and Williams Day to Central Florida Junior College.
Phenom Hoop Report N.C. 2017 Rankings
New PHR
First
Last
Height
City
School
Committed
1
Lavar
Batts
6’4
Concord
JM Robinson
NC State
2
Blake
Harris
6'3
Raleigh
Word of God
Missouri
3
Brandon
Huffman
6'9
Raleigh
Word of God
UNC
4
JP
Moorman
6’7
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
Temple
5
Carter
Collins
6'1
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill
Davidson
6
Moses
Wright
6'8
Raleigh
Enloe
Georgia Tech
7
Tyler
Maye
6’1
Wilson
Farmville Central
VCU
8
Michael
Hueitt
6’3
Fayetteville
Northwood Temple
Old Dominion
9
Justyn
Hamilton
6’10
Charlotte
Independence
Temple
10
Ryan
Schwieger
6'6
Indian Trail
Weddington
Princeton
11
Jalen
Seegers
6'5
Greensboro
High Point Christian
UNC-Asheville
12
Connor
Crabtree
6’5
Hillsborough
Orange
UNC-Asheville
13
JJ
Miles
6'6
Conway
Northhampton
Chipola JC
14
David
Caraher
6'6
High Point
Wesleyan
Houston Baptist
15
John
Meeks
6'6
Burlington
The Burlington School
Bucknell
16
Donte
Tatum
6’2
Cary
Cary
17
Naquan
Williams Day
6'5
Charlotte
Liberty Heights
Central Florida JC
18
Kameron
Langley
6’1
High Point
SW Guilford
NC A&T
19
Jordan
Ratliffe
5'11
Fayetteville
Village Christian
VMI
20
Ian
DuBose
6’3
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
Houston Baptist
21
Jordan
Perkins
5’11
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
NC Central
22
Milos
Supica
6'8
Fayetteville
Freedom Christian
Charlotte
23
Kaleb
Hunter
6'5
Raleigh
Neuse Christian
UNC Greensboro
24
Cam
Hamilton
5'11
Charlotte
Vance
UNC Pembroke
25
Cooper
LaRue
6’4
Lewisville
West Forsyth
ECU (PWO)
26
Bryant
Thomas
6'8
Charlotte
South Meck
Charlotte
27
Josh
Hopkins
6'4
Greensboro
Dudley
New Hampshire
28
Zane
Rankin
6'4
Charlotte
Butler
Lander
29
Alex
Reed
6’3
Raleigh
Garner
Hargrave Post Grad
30
Jordan
Whitfield
6’0
Raleigh
Millbrook
Campbell
31
Kamil
Chapman
6'1
Charlotte
Comenius School
Longwood
32
Jaylan
McGill
6'1
Charlotte
Olympic
Hargrave Post Grad
33
Austin
Gilyard
6'4"
Winston Salem
Mt Tabor
Mars Hill
34
Telligence
Johnson
6’3
Fayetteville
Terry Sanford
Fayetteville Tech CC
35
Aaron
Simmons
6’4
Durham
Word of God
Washburn
36
Jacob
Brown
6’8
Winston Salem
Forest Trail Academy
Youngstown State
37
Matt
Halvorsen
6'0
Arden
Christ School
Western Carolina
38
Tyrell
Kirk
6'4
Whiteville
Whiteville
UNC Pembroke
39
Alex
Hunter
5’10
Raleigh
Leesville Rd
Furman
40
Jordan
Beale
5'10
Durham
Voyager
Concord U
41
Todd
Smith
6’3
Fayetteville
Mt Zion
42
Franklin
Ugochuckwo
6’9
Erwin
Northwood Temple
UMBC
43
TJ
Jeffers
6'4
Burlington
Burlington School
Catawba
44
Josh
Helton
6’8
Kings Mountain
Kings Mountain
Army
45
Zaire
Williams
6’7
Wilson
Winston Salem Prep
Fayetteville State
46
Jalen
Knight
5’10
Charlotte
United Faith
Hartford
47
Tremain
Lawrence
6’4
Raleigh
Liberty heights
Dodge City CC
48
Wes
Morgan
6’5
Charlotte
Ardrey Kell
North Florida
49
Philip
McKinzie
6'5
Concord
Cannon School
Houston Baptist
50
Troy
Cracknell
6'5
Charlotte
Lake Norman Charter
51
Jordan
Diggs
6'4
Charlotte
Combine Academy
52
Ervin
Bennett
6'2
Wadesboro
Anson
53
Terrell
Sherman
6'7
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
54
Deng
Kongdok
6’6
Greensboro
Forest Trail Academy
55
Rob
Peterson
6'4
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
Hargrave Post Grad
56
Morgan
McKay
6’8
Arden
Christ School
Arkansas St
57
Daymaun
Harvey
6'4
Charlotte
Queens Grant
58
Ben
Topp
6'7
Cornelius
Hough
59
Austin
Nelson
6’5
Hendersonville
North Henderson
USC Upstate
60
Cameron
Robinson
6'5
Winston Salem
Mt Tabor
Mount Olive
61
Melvin
Huntley
6'7
Charlotte
West Charlotte
62
Mason
Hawks
6'1
Mt Airy
North Surry
Lenoir Rhyne
63
Daquan
Lockamy
6'7
Garner
Wake Christian
Fayetteville State
64
Isayah
Johnson
6'7
Charlotte
West Charlotte
65
Jalen
Spicer
5'10
Greensboro
Northwest Guilford
NC A&T
66
Hendon
Hooker
6’4
Greensboro
Dudley
Va Tech football
67
Brandon
Sturdivant
6'7
Locust
West Stanly
Davidson County CC
68
LJ
McCoy
6'2
High Point
Westchester Day
69
Sage
Surratt
6’3
Lincolnton
Lincolnton
Harvard Football
70
Douglas
Elks
6’4
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
Roanoke College
71
Jeffrey
Puckett
6’4
Newland
Avery County
72
Jorden
Davis
6'0
Durham
Durham Academy
Roanoke College
73
Jonahan
Mebane
6’4
Raleigh
Leesville Road
Hargrave Post Grad
74
Jeremiah
Morris
5'8
Fayetteville
Northwood Temple
75
Andrew
Ziegler
6'2
Charlotte
Evelyn Mack Academy
76
John
Kerr
6'11
Winston Salem
High Point Christian
Guilford College
77
Bates
Jones
6'7
Charlotte
Charlotte Latin
Davidson
78
Eric
Fox
6'7
Apex
Apex
Davidson County CC
79
Solomon
Smith
6'5
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
Queens College
80
Patrick
Dorsey
6’5
Raleigh
Millbrook
81
Jahlil
Carter
6'5
Matthews
Butler
82
Reggie
Davis
6’5
High Point
Northwest Guiford
83
Jeremiah
Pope
6'4
Clinton
Clinton
84
Kayle
Mason
6'5
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
85
Weston
Edwards
6'0
Concord
Concord 1st Assembly
Delaware State
86
Najhee
Thomas
6'9
Fayetteville
Seventy-First
Brunswick CC
87
Lazar
Popovic
6'8
Concord
Concord 1st Assembly
88
Joshua
Woodard
6'6
Supply
West Brunswick
Brunswick CC
89
Ethan
Herring
6'7
Raleigh
Trinity Christian
90
Carter
Phillips
6'4
Mt Airy
North Surry
Catawba
91
Jack
Garrison
6'0
East Carteret
Lees McRae
92
Rashad
Dixon
6’5
Durham
Southern Durham
93
Chris
Martin
5'9
Charlotte
Northside Christian
94
Clay
Watkins
6'10
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill
Guilford College
95
Chea
Johnson
5'10
Charlotte
Independence
96
Josiah
Rawlings
5'10
Huntersville
Hopewell
97
Hughston
Finklea
6'4
Monroe
Sun Valley
98
Lawrence
Williams
6'6
Wilmington
Freedom Christian
99
Nassyr
Daniels
6’7
Fayetteville
Village Christian
100
Kevin
Miller
6'2
Rabun Gap (Ga)
Rabun Gap
101
Martaye
Sembley
6'2
Goldsboro
Wayne Christian
102
Malik
Frazier
6’4
Durham
Faith Assembly
103
Ian
Hinkley
6’5
Wake Forest
Heritage
MIT
104
Darius
Spragley
6'2
Rocky Mount
Northern Nash
105
Logan
Vosburg
6'7
Hillsborough
Orange
Roanoke College
106
Jonathan
Gauer
6'3
Raleigh
Fayetteville Christian
107
Doreion
Suggs
6'6
Wilson
Greenfield
108
Tyrese
Barbour
5'9
Marshville
Forest Hills
109
Terron
Dixon
6'3
Charlotte
Queens Grant
110
Dante
Hanner
6’5
Siloam
Forest Trail Academy
111
William
Boyd
6’8
Mt Holly
Crossroads Charter
112
Jalen
Lowry
6'1
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
113
Isiah
Reddish
6'5
Durham
Riverside
114
Tyler
High
6'4
Kill Devil Hills
First Flight
115
John
Bryan
6'8
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
116
Jordan
Riley
6’6
Durham
Riverside
Tennessee football
117
Quay
Kimble
5'11
Shelby
Shelby
118
Omari
Wilson
6'4
Fayetteville
Village Christian
119
Hamsah
Nasrildeen
6'5
Concord
Concord
FSU Football
120
David
Funderburg
6'8
Greensboro
Northwest Guilford
121
Shawn
Austin
6'5
Asheville
Carolina Day
122
Justin
Rhode
5’10
Arden
Christ School
123
Reece
Bogan
6'3
High Point
High Point Christian
124
Brandon
Mayhan
6'4
High Point
Forsyth Country Day
125
Brandon
Reeves
6'5
Gastonia
Gaston Day
126
Brandon
Lamberth
6'5
Greensboro
Southwest Guilford
127
AJ
Baldwin
6'0
Fayetteville
Cape Fear
128
Dcoda
Cummings
6'0
Raeford
Hoke County
129
Tarique
Stowe
6'0
Charlotte
Butler
130
Francis
Sio
6'
Concord
Cox Mill
131
Henderson
Lentz
6'5
Salisbury
North Rowan
132
Rovel
Ray
6'4
Raeford
Hoke County
133
Anderson
Keller
6'4
Lenoir
Hibriten
Lees McRae
134
Dorian
Lewis
6’8
Durham
Prominence
135
Sen
Keannelly
6’6
Morehead City
Episcopal
136
Shammond
Hicks
5’9
Apex
Middle Creek
137
Madison
Cone
5’8
Winston Salem
East Forsyth
Wisconsin football
138
Andrew
Freeman
6'4
Durham
Southern Durham
139
Tim
Livingston
6'6
Matthews
Weddington
140
Tyrek
Haywood
6’6
Charlotte
Rocky River
141
Alec
Hildreth
6’8
Greensboro
Northern Guilford
142
Jarvez
Ellis
6'4
Hope Mills
Village Christian
143
Justin
McCluney
5’9
Winston-Salem
Reagan
144
Michael
Grigg
6'3
Charlotte
Christ the King
145
Trey
Johnsen
6'3
Greensboro
Northern Guilford
146
Daniel
Jackson
6’3
Raleigh
Middle Creek
147
Nilous
Hodge
6'3
Charlotte
Western Christian
148
Jordan
Nelson
6'5
Burlington
The Burlington School
149
Colton
Reed
6'2
Wake Forest
Heritage
Roanoke College
150
Malachai
Lewis
6'8
Raleigh
Word of God
151
Taiquan
Bell
6'5
Durham
Jordan
152
Demetrius
Butler
5'11
High Point
Western Guilford
153
Shawn
Johnson
6'5
East Carteret
154
Alex
Hagler
5'11
Caldwell County
155
Crishawn
Lindsey
6'3
Kernersville
Glenn
156
Josh
Haymer
6'1
Fayetteville
Village Christian
157
Jacob
Davis
6'6
Greensboro
Northwest Guilford
158
Ebon
Jay
6'5
Durham
Northern Durham
159
Malon
Herron-Cuthbertson
5'10
Salisbury
North Rowan
160
Seth
Bradbury
6'5
Charlotte
East Meck
161
Zach
Hobbs
6'0
Jacksonville
Northside
162
Logan
Bunch
6'10
Raleigh
Athens Drive
163
Jacob
Whitley
6'0
Locust
West Stanly
164
Nick
Ruggiero
5'10
Harrisburg
Hickory Ridge
165
John
Bowen
6'7
Bladenboro
West Bladen
166
Devin
Williams
6'3
Raleigh
Cardinal Gibbons
167
Dondre
Johnson
6’3
Morrisville
Panther Creek
168
Luke
Carthwright
6’7
Mt Airy
North Surry
169
Brandon
Daye
6'3
Durham
Homeschool
170
Erik
Hodge
6’4
Sanford
Lee County
171
Noah
Taylor
6'3
Indian Trail
Porter Ridge
172
Omar
Mohtady
6’4
Mooresville
Lake Norman
173
Bryon
Thorpe
6'0
Wake Forest
Heritage
174
Connor
Matthews
6’4
Fayetteville
Jack Britt
175
Peyton
Truesdale
6'2
Asheville
Carolina Day
176
Don
Pigford
6'5
Snow Hill
Greene Central
177
Javier
Rogers
5'7
Durham
Kestrel Academy
178
Noah
Thompson
6'4
Garner
Southeast Raleigh
179
Landon
Lee
6'0
Raleigh
Millbrook
