Concord Robinson's Lavar Batts Jr. is the top ranked recruit in the NC basketball class of 2017. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
May 25, 2017 9:49 PM

N.C. State recruit Lavar Batts is top 2017 high school basketball recruit in North Carolina

National top 100 recruit Lavar Batts of Concord Robinson maintains his No. 1 ranking in the latest Phenom Hoop Report rankings of the state’s top seniors.

Batts, a 6-foot-3 guard, originally committed to VCU, but after coach Will Wade left for LSU, Batts reopened his recruitment, ultimately choosing to play for first-year N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts.

Batts was named Mr. Basketball in North Carolina last month.

Several other Observer-area players are in the top 20: Independence 6-10 center Justyn Hamiton (No. 9); Weddington 6-6 guard Ryan Schwieger (No. 10); and Naquan Williams Day (No. 17), a 6-5 wing from Charlotte’s Liberty Heights School.

Hamilton has committed to Temple; Schwieger to Princeton; and Williams Day to Central Florida Junior College.

Phenom Hoop Report N.C. 2017 Rankings

New PHR

First

Last

Height

City

School

Committed

1

Lavar

Batts

6’4

Concord

JM Robinson

NC State

2

Blake

Harris

6'3

Raleigh

Word of God

Missouri

3

Brandon

Huffman

6'9

Raleigh

Word of God

UNC

4

JP

Moorman

6’7

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

Temple

5

Carter

Collins

6'1

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

Davidson

6

Moses

Wright

6'8

Raleigh

Enloe

Georgia Tech

7

Tyler

Maye

6’1

Wilson

Farmville Central

VCU

8

Michael

Hueitt

6’3

Fayetteville

Northwood Temple

Old Dominion

9

Justyn

Hamilton

6’10

Charlotte

Independence

Temple

10

Ryan

Schwieger

6'6

Indian Trail

Weddington

Princeton

11

Jalen

Seegers

6'5

Greensboro

High Point Christian

UNC-Asheville

12

Connor

Crabtree

6’5

Hillsborough

Orange

UNC-Asheville

13

JJ

Miles

6'6

Conway

Northhampton

Chipola JC

14

David

Caraher

6'6

High Point

Wesleyan

Houston Baptist

15

John

Meeks

6'6

Burlington

The Burlington School

Bucknell

16

Donte

Tatum

6’2

Cary

Cary

17

Naquan

Williams Day

6'5

Charlotte

Liberty Heights

Central Florida JC

18

Kameron

Langley

6’1

High Point

SW Guilford

NC A&T

19

Jordan

Ratliffe

5'11

Fayetteville

Village Christian

VMI

20

Ian

DuBose

6’3

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

Houston Baptist

21

Jordan

Perkins

5’11

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

NC Central

22

Milos

Supica

6'8

Fayetteville

Freedom Christian

Charlotte

23

Kaleb

Hunter

6'5

Raleigh

Neuse Christian

UNC Greensboro

24

Cam

Hamilton

5'11

Charlotte

Vance

UNC Pembroke

25

Cooper

LaRue

6’4

Lewisville

West Forsyth

ECU (PWO)

26

Bryant

Thomas

6'8

Charlotte

South Meck

Charlotte

27

Josh

Hopkins

6'4

Greensboro

Dudley

New Hampshire

28

Zane

Rankin

6'4

Charlotte

Butler

Lander

29

Alex

Reed

6’3

Raleigh

Garner

Hargrave Post Grad

30

Jordan

Whitfield

6’0

Raleigh

Millbrook

Campbell

31

Kamil

Chapman

6'1

Charlotte

Comenius School

Longwood

32

Jaylan

McGill

6'1

Charlotte

Olympic

Hargrave Post Grad

33

Austin

Gilyard

6'4"

Winston Salem

Mt Tabor

Mars Hill

34

Telligence

Johnson

6’3

Fayetteville

Terry Sanford

Fayetteville Tech CC

35

Aaron

Simmons

6’4

Durham

Word of God

Washburn

36

Jacob

Brown

6’8

Winston Salem

Forest Trail Academy

Youngstown State

37

Matt

Halvorsen

6'0

Arden

Christ School

Western Carolina

38

Tyrell

Kirk

6'4

Whiteville

Whiteville

UNC Pembroke

39

Alex

Hunter

5’10

Raleigh

Leesville Rd

Furman

40

Jordan

Beale

5'10

Durham

Voyager

Concord U

41

Todd

Smith

6’3

Fayetteville

Mt Zion

42

Franklin

Ugochuckwo

6’9

Erwin

Northwood Temple

UMBC

43

TJ

Jeffers

6'4

Burlington

Burlington School

Catawba

44

Josh

Helton

6’8

Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain

Army

45

Zaire

Williams

6’7

Wilson

Winston Salem Prep

Fayetteville State

46

Jalen

Knight

5’10

Charlotte

United Faith

Hartford

47

Tremain

Lawrence

6’4

Raleigh

Liberty heights

Dodge City CC

48

Wes

Morgan

6’5

Charlotte

Ardrey Kell

North Florida

49

Philip

McKinzie

6'5

Concord

Cannon School

Houston Baptist

50

Troy

Cracknell

6'5

Charlotte

Lake Norman Charter

51

Jordan

Diggs

6'4

Charlotte

Combine Academy

52

Ervin

Bennett

6'2

Wadesboro

Anson

53

Terrell

Sherman

6'7

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

54

Deng

Kongdok

6’6

Greensboro

Forest Trail Academy

55

Rob

Peterson

6'4

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

Hargrave Post Grad

56

Morgan

McKay

6’8

Arden

Christ School

Arkansas St

57

Daymaun

Harvey

6'4

Charlotte

Queens Grant

58

Ben

Topp

6'7

Cornelius

Hough

59

Austin

Nelson

6’5

Hendersonville

North Henderson

USC Upstate

60

Cameron

Robinson

6'5

Winston Salem

Mt Tabor

Mount Olive

61

Melvin

Huntley

6'7

Charlotte

West Charlotte

62

Mason

Hawks

6'1

Mt Airy

North Surry

Lenoir Rhyne

63

Daquan

Lockamy

6'7

Garner

Wake Christian

Fayetteville State

64

Isayah

Johnson

6'7

Charlotte

West Charlotte

65

Jalen

Spicer

5'10

Greensboro

Northwest Guilford

NC A&T

66

Hendon

Hooker

6’4

Greensboro

Dudley

Va Tech football

67

Brandon

Sturdivant

6'7

Locust

West Stanly

Davidson County CC

68

LJ

McCoy

6'2

High Point

Westchester Day

69

Sage

Surratt

6’3

Lincolnton

Lincolnton

Harvard Football

70

Douglas

Elks

6’4

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

Roanoke College

71

Jeffrey

Puckett

6’4

Newland

Avery County

72

Jorden

Davis

6'0

Durham

Durham Academy

Roanoke College

73

Jonahan

Mebane

6’4

Raleigh

Leesville Road

Hargrave Post Grad

74

Jeremiah

Morris

5'8

Fayetteville

Northwood Temple

75

Andrew

Ziegler

6'2

Charlotte

Evelyn Mack Academy

76

John

Kerr

6'11

Winston Salem

High Point Christian

Guilford College

77

Bates

Jones

6'7

Charlotte

Charlotte Latin

Davidson

78

Eric

Fox

6'7

Apex

Apex

Davidson County CC

79

Solomon

Smith

6'5

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

Queens College

80

Patrick

Dorsey

6’5

Raleigh

Millbrook

81

Jahlil

Carter

6'5

Matthews

Butler

82

Reggie

Davis

6’5

High Point

Northwest Guiford

83

Jeremiah

Pope

6'4

Clinton

Clinton

84

Kayle

Mason

6'5

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

85

Weston

Edwards

6'0

Concord

Concord 1st Assembly

Delaware State

86

Najhee

Thomas

6'9

Fayetteville

Seventy-First

Brunswick CC

87

Lazar

Popovic

6'8

Concord

Concord 1st Assembly

88

Joshua

Woodard

6'6

Supply

West Brunswick

Brunswick CC

89

Ethan

Herring

6'7

Raleigh

Trinity Christian

90

Carter

Phillips

6'4

Mt Airy

North Surry

Catawba

91

Jack

Garrison

6'0

East Carteret

Lees McRae

92

Rashad

Dixon

6’5

Durham

Southern Durham

93

Chris

Martin

5'9

Charlotte

Northside Christian

94

Clay

Watkins

6'10

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

Guilford College

95

Chea

Johnson

5'10

Charlotte

Independence

96

Josiah

Rawlings

5'10

Huntersville

Hopewell

97

Hughston

Finklea

6'4

Monroe

Sun Valley

98

Lawrence

Williams

6'6

Wilmington

Freedom Christian

99

Nassyr

Daniels

6’7

Fayetteville

Village Christian

100

Kevin

Miller

6'2

Rabun Gap (Ga)

Rabun Gap

101

Martaye

Sembley

6'2

Goldsboro

Wayne Christian

102

Malik

Frazier

6’4

Durham

Faith Assembly

103

Ian

Hinkley

6’5

Wake Forest

Heritage

MIT

104

Darius

Spragley

6'2

Rocky Mount

Northern Nash

105

Logan

Vosburg

6'7

Hillsborough

Orange

Roanoke College

106

Jonathan

Gauer

6'3

Raleigh

Fayetteville Christian

107

Doreion

Suggs

6'6

Wilson

Greenfield

108

Tyrese

Barbour

5'9

Marshville

Forest Hills

109

Terron

Dixon

6'3

Charlotte

Queens Grant

110

Dante

Hanner

6’5

Siloam

Forest Trail Academy

111

William

Boyd

6’8

Mt Holly

Crossroads Charter

112

Jalen

Lowry

6'1

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

113

Isiah

Reddish

6'5

Durham

Riverside

114

Tyler

High

6'4

Kill Devil Hills

First Flight

115

John

Bryan

6'8

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

116

Jordan

Riley

6’6

Durham

Riverside

Tennessee football

117

Quay

Kimble

5'11

Shelby

Shelby

118

Omari

Wilson

6'4

Fayetteville

Village Christian

119

Hamsah

Nasrildeen

6'5

Concord

Concord

FSU Football

120

David

Funderburg

6'8

Greensboro

Northwest Guilford

121

Shawn

Austin

6'5

Asheville

Carolina Day

122

Justin

Rhode

5’10

Arden

Christ School

123

Reece

Bogan

6'3

High Point

High Point Christian

124

Brandon

Mayhan

6'4

High Point

Forsyth Country Day

125

Brandon

Reeves

6'5

Gastonia

Gaston Day

126

Brandon

Lamberth

6'5

Greensboro

Southwest Guilford

127

AJ

Baldwin

6'0

Fayetteville

Cape Fear

128

Dcoda

Cummings

6'0

Raeford

Hoke County

129

Tarique

Stowe

6'0

Charlotte

Butler

130

Francis

Sio

6'

Concord

Cox Mill

131

Henderson

Lentz

6'5

Salisbury

North Rowan

132

Rovel

Ray

6'4

Raeford

Hoke County

133

Anderson

Keller

6'4

Lenoir

Hibriten

Lees McRae

134

Dorian

Lewis

6’8

Durham

Prominence

135

Sen

Keannelly

6’6

Morehead City

Episcopal

136

Shammond

Hicks

5’9

Apex

Middle Creek

137

Madison

Cone

5’8

Winston Salem

East Forsyth

Wisconsin football

138

Andrew

Freeman

6'4

Durham

Southern Durham

139

Tim

Livingston

6'6

Matthews

Weddington

140

Tyrek

Haywood

6’6

Charlotte

Rocky River

141

Alec

Hildreth

6’8

Greensboro

Northern Guilford

142

Jarvez

Ellis

6'4

Hope Mills

Village Christian

143

Justin

McCluney

5’9

Winston-Salem

Reagan

144

Michael

Grigg

6'3

Charlotte

Christ the King

145

Trey

Johnsen

6'3

Greensboro

Northern Guilford

146

Daniel

Jackson

6’3

Raleigh

Middle Creek

147

Nilous

Hodge

6'3

Charlotte

Western Christian

148

Jordan

Nelson

6'5

Burlington

The Burlington School

149

Colton

Reed

6'2

Wake Forest

Heritage

Roanoke College

150

Malachai

Lewis

6'8

Raleigh

Word of God

151

Taiquan

Bell

6'5

Durham

Jordan

152

Demetrius

Butler

5'11

High Point

Western Guilford

153

Shawn

Johnson

6'5

East Carteret

154

Alex

Hagler

5'11

Caldwell County

155

Crishawn

Lindsey

6'3

Kernersville

Glenn

156

Josh

Haymer

6'1

Fayetteville

Village Christian

157

Jacob

Davis

6'6

Greensboro

Northwest Guilford

158

Ebon

Jay

6'5

Durham

Northern Durham

159

Malon

Herron-Cuthbertson

5'10

Salisbury

North Rowan

160

Seth

Bradbury

6'5

Charlotte

East Meck

161

Zach

Hobbs

6'0

Jacksonville

Northside

162

Logan

Bunch

6'10

Raleigh

Athens Drive

163

Jacob

Whitley

6'0

Locust

West Stanly

164

Nick

Ruggiero

5'10

Harrisburg

Hickory Ridge

165

John

Bowen

6'7

Bladenboro

West Bladen

166

Devin

Williams

6'3

Raleigh

Cardinal Gibbons

167

Dondre

Johnson

6’3

Morrisville

Panther Creek

168

Luke

Carthwright

6’7

Mt Airy

North Surry

169

Brandon

Daye

6'3

Durham

Homeschool

170

Erik

Hodge

6’4

Sanford

Lee County

171

Noah

Taylor

6'3

Indian Trail

Porter Ridge

172

Omar

Mohtady

6’4

Mooresville

Lake Norman

173

Bryon

Thorpe

6'0

Wake Forest

Heritage

174

Connor

Matthews

6’4

Fayetteville

Jack Britt

175

Peyton

Truesdale

6'2

Asheville

Carolina Day

176

Don

Pigford

6'5

Snow Hill

Greene Central

177

Javier

Rogers

5'7

Durham

Kestrel Academy

178

Noah

Thompson

6'4

Garner

Southeast Raleigh

179

Landon

Lee

6'0

Raleigh

Millbrook

