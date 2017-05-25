UNC recruit Coby White is the state’s top HS basketball recruit in 2018 class

In the latest Phenom Hoops rankings for rising seniors, North Carolina commit Coby White is ranked No. 1 in a very talented class.
Of the top 20 players in the N.C. class of 2018, 16 have offers from high-major colleges.
White, a 6-foot-5 point guard, was named the N.C. Gatorade player of the year. He led Greenfield School to a 23-11 record and a N.C. Independent Schools’ 1A semifinal appearance. He averaged 31.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He was an NCISAA 1A all-state pick.
LINK: How high-scoring point guard Coby White chose Roy Williams and North Carolina
LINK: UNC recruit Coby White, Virginia Tech recruit BJ Mack shine at NC Top 80
Other Observer-area top 20 players were: Providence Day’s Devon Dotson (No. 2); Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson (No. 4); Cannon School’s Jairus Hamilton (No. 6); Providence Day’s Trey Wertz (No. 13); Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton (No. 15); and Charlotte Liberty Height’s Mike Wynn (No. 17)
Phenom Hoops Class of 2018 Rankings
Rank
First Name
Last Name
Height
City
School
Committed
1
Coby
White
6'5
Wilson
Greenfield
UNC
2
Devon
Dotson
6'2
Charlotte
Providence Day
3
Jaylan
Hoard
6'8
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
4
Hunter
Tyson
6'8
Monroe
Piedmont HS
5
Ian
Steere
6'9
Fayetteville
Wesleyan Christian
6
Jarius
Hamilton
6'8
Concord
Cannon School
7
Aaron
Wiggins
6'6
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
8
John
Newman
6'6
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
9
Immanuel
Bates
6'10
Fayetteville
Northwood Temple
10
Kris
Monroe
6'8
Raleigh
St David's
11
Elijah
McCadden
6'6
Rocky Mount
Greenfield
12
Joel
Ntambwe
6'8
Winston Salem
Forest Trails Academy
13
Trey
Wertz
6'5
Charlotte
Providence Day
14
Jayden
Gardner
6'6
Wake Forest
Heritage
15
Nate
Hinton
6'4
Gastonia
Gaston Day
16
Aaron
Cash
6'7
Raleigh
Word of God
17
Michael
Wynn
6'6
Charlotte
Liberty Heights
18
Jomaru
Brown
6'0
Durham
Southern Durham
19
Jarron
McAllister
6'3
Wake Forest
Heritage
Virginia Tech
20
Will
Dillard
6'2
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
21
Adafe
Price
6'7
Albemarle
West Stanly
22
Jomarius
Burton
6'4
Charlotte
Independence
23
Blake
Preston
6'9
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
Liberty
24
Kody
Shubert
5'11
Denver
Lincoln Charter
25
Tre
Turner
6'4
Greensboro
Northwest Guilford
26
Giir
Ring
6'8
Arden
Christ School
27
Nate
Springs
6'11
Charlotte
Myers Park
28
Andy
Pack
6'4
Greensboro
Northern Guilfrod
Elon
29
Trey
Murphy
6'5
Cary
Cary Academy
30
Qon
Murphy
6'5
Huntersville
Cannon School
31
Quan
McCluney
6'6
Gastonia
Gaston Day
32
Stephen
Edoka
6'5
Concord
First Assembly
33
Sam
Okauru
6'4
Raleigh
North Raleigh Christian
34
Jaylen
Alston
6'4
Mcleansville
Eastern Guilford
35
Jaylen
Sims
6'5
Charlotte
Charlotte United Christian
36
Anthony
Hicks
6'5
Winston-Salem
North Forsyth
37
Isaiah
Wilkins
6'5
Winston Salem
Mt Tabor
38
Jordan
Love
6'4
Durham
Voyager Academy
39
Jack
Hemphill
6'9
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
40
Jaylen
Gainey
6'10
Greensboro
Ben L Smith
41
Jalen
Johnson
5'11
Durham
Northern Durham
42
Jalin
Thorne
6'9
Fayetteville
Westover
43
Adrian
Delph
6'3
Kings Mountain
Kings Mountain
44
Malik
Johnson
6'1
Fayetteville
Terry Sanford
45
Antonio
Daye
6'2
Durham
Southern Durham
46
Josiah
Jeffers
6'1
Burlington
Burlington School
47
Tripp
Greene
6'1
Lewisville
Forsyth Country Day
48
MJ
Armstrong
6'3
Gastonia
Gaston Day
49
KC
Hankton
6'8
Charlotte
United Faith
50
Ody
Oguama
6'9
Raleigh
Cardinal Gibbons
51
Elbert
Ellis
6'1
Durham
Kestrel Heights
52
Isaac
Sufferen
6'3
Charlotte
Providence Day
53
Josh
Cottrell
6'1
Hayesvile
Hayesville
Western Carolina
54
Justice
Goodloe
6'1
Winston-Salem
Winston Salem Prep
55
Trey
Cousin
6'3
Burlington
Burlington School
56
Daivien
Williamson
6'1
Winston-Salem
Winston Salem Prep
57
Kenyon
Burt
6'6
Garner
Garner
58
Tomos
Butkus
6'3
Rabun Gap (GA)
Rabun Gap
59
Strah
Rajic
6'4
Concord
Concord First Assembly
60
Damon
Harge
5'11
Arden
Christ School
61
Madison
Monroe
6'2
Huntersville
Southlake Christian
62
Vaud
Worthy
6'2
Charlotte
North Mecklenburg
63
Ben
Uloko
6'8
Clemmons
West Forsyth
64
Torey
James
6'5
Hickory
Hickory
65
Marquis
Jordan
6'4
Lexington
Lexington
66
Isaiah
Bigelow
6'6
Greensboro
Greensboro Smith
67
Dravon
Mangum
6'7
Roxboro
Person
68
Dakari
Johnson
6'
Fayetteville
Village Christian
69
Jordan
Campbell
5'10
Charlotte
Mallard Creek
70
Makiah
Fox
6'5
Liberty
The Burlington School
71
Tyren
Clark
6'3
Charlotte
North Mecklenburg
72
Jahlen
King
6'1
Yanceyville
Page
73
Jonathan
Hicklin
6'3
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
74
Bryson
Price
6'8
Morganton
Draughn
75
Jimmie
Sanders
5'8
Goldsboro
Wayne Country Day
76
Chris
Barnette
6'0
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
77
Maverick
LaRue
6'6
Lewisville
West Forsyth
78
Cameron
Whiteside
6'5
Thomasville
Thomasville
79
Mikey
Maddox
6'
Mint Hill
Rocky River
80
Gerrale
Gates
6'5
Charlotte
Butler
81
Jackson
Bell
6'6
Hickory
Hickory
82
David
Kasanganay
6'2
Charlotte
Ardrey Kell
83
Jalen
Finch
6'1
Raleigh
Broughton
84
Heratio
Carr
6'10
Charlotte
Liberty Heights
85
DJ
Little
6'2
Matthews
Butler
86
Ricky
Clemmons
6'2
Rollesville
Rollesville
87
Hayden
Mann
6'4
Mebane
Eastern Alamance
88
Josh
Searcy
6'4
Rutherfordton
East Rutherfordton
89
Alex
Michael
6'5
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
90
Derek
Brandon
6'3
Greensboro
New Garden Friends
91
Isaiah
Tatum
6'
Erwin
Cape Fear Christian
92
Brett
Swilling
6'6
Charlotte
United Faith
93
Kenny
Dye
6'
Jacksonville
Northside
94
Tai
Giger
6'1`
Asheville
Carolian Day School
95
Jehlon
Johnson
6'8
Denver
Lincoln Charter
96
Tyler
Smith
6'5
Morrisville
Panther Creek
97
Caleb
Maulden
6'8
Salisbury
West Rowan
98
Daniel
Atwood
6'3
Mt Olive
Wayne Country Day
99
Daniel
Gross
6'2
High Point
Ledford
100
Montez
Venable
5'11
Gibsonvolle
Eastern Guilford
101
Satchel
Hester
6'7
Lexington
North Davidson
102
Bob
Manuel
6'9
Charlotte
Victory Christian
103
Josh
Price
6'3
Charlotte
Covenant Day
104
Tyzhaun
Claude
6'8
Goldsboro
Cox Mill
105
Deante
Petree
6'4
Winston Salem
North Forsyth
106
Rafael
Jenkins
5'9
Charlotte
United Faith
107
Malcolm
Wade
6'0
Indian Trail
Metrolina Christian
108
Yancey
Hairston
6'6
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
109
Elijah
Joyner
6'5
Greensboro
Piedmont Classical
110
Demetric
Horton
6'3
Garner
Garner
111
Adrian
Scarborough
6'5
Raleigh
Millbrook
112
KJ
Henry
6'5
Lewisville
West Forsyth
113
Greyson
Collins
6'0
Greensboro
Caldwell Academy
114
Chris
Martin
5'10
Charlotte
Liberty Heights
115
Ramello
Williams
6'3
Wilmington
New Hanover
116
Kareem
Randolph
6'2
Bolivia
South Brunswick
117
Cameron
Lee
6'5
Albemarle
Albemarle
118
Silas
Love
6'7
Raeford
Hoke County
119
Zach
Newkirk
6'0
Apex
Word of God
120
Richard
Ables
6'3
Hickory
Tabernacle Christian
121
Jonathan
McFall
6'4
Rabun Gap (GA)
Rabun Gap
122
Micale
Harris
6'8
Charlotte
Hopewell
123
Maurice
Wilcox
5'10
Raleigh
Neuse Christian
124
Steven
Randle
6'8
Winston Salem
North Forsyth
125
Leon
Williams
6'9
Charlotte
Myers Park
126
Darius
Robinson
6'8
Durham
Southern Durham
127
Zion
Autry
6'5
Fayetteville
71st
128
Ben
Bowen
6'8
Stokesdale
South Stokes
129
Jalen
Harris
6'3
Charlotte
Olympic
130
Brandon
Murray
6'3
Fayetteville
EE Smith
131
Nico
Barnes
6'8
Tarboro
NE Carolina Prep
132
Jaylin
Gamble
6'8
High Point
Andrews
133
Gage
Pearsall
6'7
Kinston
Kinston
134
Carlos
Nuttry
6'3
Kernersville
Forest Trails Academy
135
Josh
Aldrich
6'5
Wilmington
New Hanover
136
DaMar
Sutton
6'4
Elizabeth City
Northeastern
137
Jordan
Twyman
5'10
High Point
High Point Central
138
Corey
Rutherford
6'3
Winston Salem
Atkins
139
Arshon
King
6'5
Fayetteville
EE Smith
140
Marque
Maultby
6'1
Garner
Garner
141
Scott
Harvey
6'8
Cornelius
Christ the King
142
Andrew
Tuanzma
6'5
Raleigh
Knightdale
143
Camron
McNeil
6'3
Raleigh
St David's
144
Kellen
Hodge
6'6
Greensboro
Northern Guilford
145
Konrad
Christian
6'8
Mooresville
Community School of Davidson
146
Adama
Kpaan
6'1
Rabun Gap (GA)
Rabun Gap
147
Timothee
Murashi
6'8
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill
148
Justin
McRae
6'2
Laurinburg
Scotland County
149
King
Medley
6'1
Albemarle
Albemarle
150
Jalen
Ellerbe
6'2
Garner
Garner
151
Marcus
Henderson
6'2
Charlotte
Olympic
152
Tre
Harvey
6'4
Burlington
Western Alamance
153
Ryan
Shaffer
6'4
Cary
Green Hope
154
Jamarius
Hairston
6'4
Salisbury
Carson
155
AJ
Gallagher
6'7
156
D'Elliot
Greenwade
6'7
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
157
Freddie
Taylor
5'9
Wilmington
New Hanover
158
Darrien
Oates
6'1
Goldsboro
Wayne Christian
159
Bailey
Benham
6'6
Concord
Concord First Assembly
160
Ricky
Council
5'11
Durham
Northern Durham
161
Ari
Williams
6'3
Brevard
Brevard
162
Niem
Ratliffe
5'8
Laurinburg
Scotland County
163
Zion
Hendrix
5'10
Concord
Cannon School
164
DaJuan
Waters
5'9
Goldsboro
Wayne Country Day
165
Chris
Jackson
6'0
Charlotte
Combine Academy
166
London
England
6'5
Denver
Lincoln Charter
167
Isaiah
McLean
5'11
Creedmoor
South Granville
168
Josh
Orugboh-Kershaw
6'4
Midland
Victory Christian
169
Taji
Moore
5'11
Kinston
Kinston
170
Jabari
Brown
5'10
Raleigh
Millbrook
171
Brendan
Palmer
6'6
Winston Salem
Calvary Baptist
172
Justin
Tucker
6'5
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill
173
Shandrea
Roland
6'5
Southside
Southside
174
Jordan
Roberson
6'1
Kernersville
East Forsyth
175
Messiah
Pankey
6'0
Raleigh
Trinity of Raleigh
176
Deon
Haughton
6'2
Charlotte
Southlake Christian
177
KJ
Walton
6'4
Winston Salem
Winston Salem Prep
178
Riley
Adams
6'0
Morrisville
Panther Creek
179
Ryan
Pollock
6'2
Charlotte
Charlotte Catholic
180
Kristien
Cuthbertson
6'0
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill
181
Josh
Reid
6'2
Winston Salem
North Davidson
182
Connor
Reed
6'2
Huntersville
Lake Norman Charter
183
Kyle
Watkins
6'2
Jamestown
High Point Christian
184
Nick
DeCapite
6'3
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill
185
Hayden
Edgar
6'6
Wilmington
New Hanover
185
Alon
Parker
5'9
Concord
Cannon
185
Chase
Praeger
5'9
Cornelius
Hough
