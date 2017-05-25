UNC commit Coby White of Greenfield School is top ranked recruit in North Carolina for the class of 2018
UNC commit Coby White of Greenfield School is top ranked recruit in North Carolina for the class of 2018 Sheldon T Vick
UNC commit Coby White of Greenfield School is top ranked recruit in North Carolina for the class of 2018 Sheldon T Vick
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

May 25, 2017 10:06 PM

UNC recruit Coby White is the state’s top HS basketball recruit in 2018 class

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

In the latest Phenom Hoops rankings for rising seniors, North Carolina commit Coby White is ranked No. 1 in a very talented class.

Of the top 20 players in the N.C. class of 2018, 16 have offers from high-major colleges.

White, a 6-foot-5 point guard, was named the N.C. Gatorade player of the year. He led Greenfield School to a 23-11 record and a N.C. Independent Schools’ 1A semifinal appearance. He averaged 31.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He was an NCISAA 1A all-state pick.

LINK: How high-scoring point guard Coby White chose Roy Williams and North Carolina

LINK: UNC recruit Coby White, Virginia Tech recruit BJ Mack shine at NC Top 80

Other Observer-area top 20 players were: Providence Day’s Devon Dotson (No. 2); Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson (No. 4); Cannon School’s Jairus Hamilton (No. 6); Providence Day’s Trey Wertz (No. 13); Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton (No. 15); and Charlotte Liberty Height’s Mike Wynn (No. 17)

Phenom Hoops Class of 2018 Rankings

Rank

First Name

Last Name

Height

City

School

Committed

1

Coby

White

6'5

Wilson

Greenfield

UNC

2

Devon

Dotson

6'2

Charlotte

Providence Day

3

Jaylan

Hoard

6'8

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

4

Hunter

Tyson

6'8

Monroe

Piedmont HS

5

Ian

Steere

6'9

Fayetteville

Wesleyan Christian

6

Jarius

Hamilton

6'8

Concord

Cannon School

7

Aaron

Wiggins

6'6

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

8

John

Newman

6'6

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

9

Immanuel

Bates

6'10

Fayetteville

Northwood Temple

10

Kris

Monroe

6'8

Raleigh

St David's

11

Elijah

McCadden

6'6

Rocky Mount

Greenfield

12

Joel

Ntambwe

6'8

Winston Salem

Forest Trails Academy

13

Trey

Wertz

6'5

Charlotte

Providence Day

14

Jayden

Gardner

6'6

Wake Forest

Heritage

15

Nate

Hinton

6'4

Gastonia

Gaston Day

16

Aaron

Cash

6'7

Raleigh

Word of God

17

Michael

Wynn

6'6

Charlotte

Liberty Heights

18

Jomaru

Brown

6'0

Durham

Southern Durham

19

Jarron

McAllister

6'3

Wake Forest

Heritage

Virginia Tech

20

Will

Dillard

6'2

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

21

Adafe

Price

6'7

Albemarle

West Stanly

22

Jomarius

Burton

6'4

Charlotte

Independence

23

Blake

Preston

6'9

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

Liberty

24

Kody

Shubert

5'11

Denver

Lincoln Charter

25

Tre

Turner

6'4

Greensboro

Northwest Guilford

26

Giir

Ring

6'8

Arden

Christ School

27

Nate

Springs

6'11

Charlotte

Myers Park

28

Andy

Pack

6'4

Greensboro

Northern Guilfrod

Elon

29

Trey

Murphy

6'5

Cary

Cary Academy

30

Qon

Murphy

6'5

Huntersville

Cannon School

31

Quan

McCluney

6'6

Gastonia

Gaston Day

32

Stephen

Edoka

6'5

Concord

First Assembly

33

Sam

Okauru

6'4

Raleigh

North Raleigh Christian

34

Jaylen

Alston

6'4

Mcleansville

Eastern Guilford

35

Jaylen

Sims

6'5

Charlotte

Charlotte United Christian

36

Anthony

Hicks

6'5

Winston-Salem

North Forsyth

37

Isaiah

Wilkins

6'5

Winston Salem

Mt Tabor

38

Jordan

Love

6'4

Durham

Voyager Academy

39

Jack

Hemphill

6'9

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

40

Jaylen

Gainey

6'10

Greensboro

Ben L Smith

41

Jalen

Johnson

5'11

Durham

Northern Durham

42

Jalin

Thorne

6'9

Fayetteville

Westover

43

Adrian

Delph

6'3

Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain

44

Malik

Johnson

6'1

Fayetteville

Terry Sanford

45

Antonio

Daye

6'2

Durham

Southern Durham

46

Josiah

Jeffers

6'1

Burlington

Burlington School

47

Tripp

Greene

6'1

Lewisville

Forsyth Country Day

48

MJ

Armstrong

6'3

Gastonia

Gaston Day

49

KC

Hankton

6'8

Charlotte

United Faith

50

Ody

Oguama

6'9

Raleigh

Cardinal Gibbons

51

Elbert

Ellis

6'1

Durham

Kestrel Heights

52

Isaac

Sufferen

6'3

Charlotte

Providence Day

53

Josh

Cottrell

6'1

Hayesvile

Hayesville

Western Carolina

54

Justice

Goodloe

6'1

Winston-Salem

Winston Salem Prep

55

Trey

Cousin

6'3

Burlington

Burlington School

56

Daivien

Williamson

6'1

Winston-Salem

Winston Salem Prep

57

Kenyon

Burt

6'6

Garner

Garner

58

Tomos

Butkus

6'3

Rabun Gap (GA)

Rabun Gap

59

Strah

Rajic

6'4

Concord

Concord First Assembly

60

Damon

Harge

5'11

Arden

Christ School

61

Madison

Monroe

6'2

Huntersville

Southlake Christian

62

Vaud

Worthy

6'2

Charlotte

North Mecklenburg

63

Ben

Uloko

6'8

Clemmons

West Forsyth

64

Torey

James

6'5

Hickory

Hickory

65

Marquis

Jordan

6'4

Lexington

Lexington

66

Isaiah

Bigelow

6'6

Greensboro

Greensboro Smith

67

Dravon

Mangum

6'7

Roxboro

Person

68

Dakari

Johnson

6'

Fayetteville

Village Christian

69

Jordan

Campbell

5'10

Charlotte

Mallard Creek

70

Makiah

Fox

6'5

Liberty

The Burlington School

71

Tyren

Clark

6'3

Charlotte

North Mecklenburg

72

Jahlen

King

6'1

Yanceyville

Page

73

Jonathan

Hicklin

6'3

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

74

Bryson

Price

6'8

Morganton

Draughn

75

Jimmie

Sanders

5'8

Goldsboro

Wayne Country Day

76

Chris

Barnette

6'0

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

77

Maverick

LaRue

6'6

Lewisville

West Forsyth

78

Cameron

Whiteside

6'5

Thomasville

Thomasville

79

Mikey

Maddox

6'

Mint Hill

Rocky River

80

Gerrale

Gates

6'5

Charlotte

Butler

81

Jackson

Bell

6'6

Hickory

Hickory

82

David

Kasanganay

6'2

Charlotte

Ardrey Kell

83

Jalen

Finch

6'1

Raleigh

Broughton

84

Heratio

Carr

6'10

Charlotte

Liberty Heights

85

DJ

Little

6'2

Matthews

Butler

86

Ricky

Clemmons

6'2

Rollesville

Rollesville

87

Hayden

Mann

6'4

Mebane

Eastern Alamance

88

Josh

Searcy

6'4

Rutherfordton

East Rutherfordton

89

Alex

Michael

6'5

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

90

Derek

Brandon

6'3

Greensboro

New Garden Friends

91

Isaiah

Tatum

6'

Erwin

Cape Fear Christian

92

Brett

Swilling

6'6

Charlotte

United Faith

93

Kenny

Dye

6'

Jacksonville

Northside

94

Tai

Giger

6'1`

Asheville

Carolian Day School

95

Jehlon

Johnson

6'8

Denver

Lincoln Charter

96

Tyler

Smith

6'5

Morrisville

Panther Creek

97

Caleb

Maulden

6'8

Salisbury

West Rowan

98

Daniel

Atwood

6'3

Mt Olive

Wayne Country Day

99

Daniel

Gross

6'2

High Point

Ledford

100

Montez

Venable

5'11

Gibsonvolle

Eastern Guilford

101

Satchel

Hester

6'7

Lexington

North Davidson

102

Bob

Manuel

6'9

Charlotte

Victory Christian

103

Josh

Price

6'3

Charlotte

Covenant Day

104

Tyzhaun

Claude

6'8

Goldsboro

Cox Mill

105

Deante

Petree

6'4

Winston Salem

North Forsyth

106

Rafael

Jenkins

5'9

Charlotte

United Faith

107

Malcolm

Wade

6'0

Indian Trail

Metrolina Christian

108

Yancey

Hairston

6'6

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

109

Elijah

Joyner

6'5

Greensboro

Piedmont Classical

110

Demetric

Horton

6'3

Garner

Garner

111

Adrian

Scarborough

6'5

Raleigh

Millbrook

112

KJ

Henry

6'5

Lewisville

West Forsyth

113

Greyson

Collins

6'0

Greensboro

Caldwell Academy

114

Chris

Martin

5'10

Charlotte

Liberty Heights

115

Ramello

Williams

6'3

Wilmington

New Hanover

116

Kareem

Randolph

6'2

Bolivia

South Brunswick

117

Cameron

Lee

6'5

Albemarle

Albemarle

118

Silas

Love

6'7

Raeford

Hoke County

119

Zach

Newkirk

6'0

Apex

Word of God

120

Richard

Ables

6'3

Hickory

Tabernacle Christian

121

Jonathan

McFall

6'4

Rabun Gap (GA)

Rabun Gap

122

Micale

Harris

6'8

Charlotte

Hopewell

123

Maurice

Wilcox

5'10

Raleigh

Neuse Christian

124

Steven

Randle

6'8

Winston Salem

North Forsyth

125

Leon

Williams

6'9

Charlotte

Myers Park

126

Darius

Robinson

6'8

Durham

Southern Durham

127

Zion

Autry

6'5

Fayetteville

71st

128

Ben

Bowen

6'8

Stokesdale

South Stokes

129

Jalen

Harris

6'3

Charlotte

Olympic

130

Brandon

Murray

6'3

Fayetteville

EE Smith

131

Nico

Barnes

6'8

Tarboro

NE Carolina Prep

132

Jaylin

Gamble

6'8

High Point

Andrews

133

Gage

Pearsall

6'7

Kinston

Kinston

134

Carlos

Nuttry

6'3

Kernersville

Forest Trails Academy

135

Josh

Aldrich

6'5

Wilmington

New Hanover

136

DaMar

Sutton

6'4

Elizabeth City

Northeastern

137

Jordan

Twyman

5'10

High Point

High Point Central

138

Corey

Rutherford

6'3

Winston Salem

Atkins

139

Arshon

King

6'5

Fayetteville

EE Smith

140

Marque

Maultby

6'1

Garner

Garner

141

Scott

Harvey

6'8

Cornelius

Christ the King

142

Andrew

Tuanzma

6'5

Raleigh

Knightdale

143

Camron

McNeil

6'3

Raleigh

St David's

144

Kellen

Hodge

6'6

Greensboro

Northern Guilford

145

Konrad

Christian

6'8

Mooresville

Community School of Davidson

146

Adama

Kpaan

6'1

Rabun Gap (GA)

Rabun Gap

147

Timothee

Murashi

6'8

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

148

Justin

McRae

6'2

Laurinburg

Scotland County

149

King

Medley

6'1

Albemarle

Albemarle

150

Jalen

Ellerbe

6'2

Garner

Garner

151

Marcus

Henderson

6'2

Charlotte

Olympic

152

Tre

Harvey

6'4

Burlington

Western Alamance

153

Ryan

Shaffer

6'4

Cary

Green Hope

154

Jamarius

Hairston

6'4

Salisbury

Carson

155

AJ

Gallagher

6'7

156

D'Elliot

Greenwade

6'7

Wake Forest

Wake Forest

157

Freddie

Taylor

5'9

Wilmington

New Hanover

158

Darrien

Oates

6'1

Goldsboro

Wayne Christian

159

Bailey

Benham

6'6

Concord

Concord First Assembly

160

Ricky

Council

5'11

Durham

Northern Durham

161

Ari

Williams

6'3

Brevard

Brevard

162

Niem

Ratliffe

5'8

Laurinburg

Scotland County

163

Zion

Hendrix

5'10

Concord

Cannon School

164

DaJuan

Waters

5'9

Goldsboro

Wayne Country Day

165

Chris

Jackson

6'0

Charlotte

Combine Academy

166

London

England

6'5

Denver

Lincoln Charter

167

Isaiah

McLean

5'11

Creedmoor

South Granville

168

Josh

Orugboh-Kershaw

6'4

Midland

Victory Christian

169

Taji

Moore

5'11

Kinston

Kinston

170

Jabari

Brown

5'10

Raleigh

Millbrook

171

Brendan

Palmer

6'6

Winston Salem

Calvary Baptist

172

Justin

Tucker

6'5

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

173

Shandrea

Roland

6'5

Southside

Southside

174

Jordan

Roberson

6'1

Kernersville

East Forsyth

175

Messiah

Pankey

6'0

Raleigh

Trinity of Raleigh

176

Deon

Haughton

6'2

Charlotte

Southlake Christian

177

KJ

Walton

6'4

Winston Salem

Winston Salem Prep

178

Riley

Adams

6'0

Morrisville

Panther Creek

179

Ryan

Pollock

6'2

Charlotte

Charlotte Catholic

180

Kristien

Cuthbertson

6'0

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

181

Josh

Reid

6'2

Winston Salem

North Davidson

182

Connor

Reed

6'2

Huntersville

Lake Norman Charter

183

Kyle

Watkins

6'2

Jamestown

High Point Christian

184

Nick

DeCapite

6'3

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill

185

Hayden

Edgar

6'6

Wilmington

New Hanover

185

Alon

Parker

5'9

Concord

Cannon

185

Chase

Praeger

5'9

Cornelius

Hough

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr. 1:42

Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Panthers veterans a delightful addition for fan Luke Kuechly 1:07

Panthers veterans a delightful addition for fan Luke Kuechly
Fred Whitfield talks about the importance of the Summer Camp Fund 0:31

Fred Whitfield talks about the importance of the Summer Camp Fund

View More Video

Sports Videos