Cox Mill High’s Wendell Moore, USA win U16 international game against Puerto Rico

Cox Mill High’s Wendell Moore played his first international game Wednesday.
Moore, a rising junior, was part of the USA Men’s Basketball U16 national team’s 110-69 win over Puerto Rico. The Americans are playing in Formosa, Argentina in the FIBA Americas U16 championship.
All 12 members of the US team scored. Moore finished with five points, four steals, two assists and one block. He played 14 minutes.
The Americans play again Thursday against the Dominican Republic at 5:45 p.m. You can watch the game on youtube.com/FIBA
