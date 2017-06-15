Providence Day's Devon Dotson announced his eight college finalists this week
Providence Day's Devon Dotson announced his eight college finalists this week John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
June 15, 2017 9:25 AM

Providence Day top 50 national recruit Devon Dotson trims college list to eight

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Providence Day point guard Devon Dotson, a rising senior, has narrowed his choice of potential colleges to eight.

Dotson listed Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Southern California and Wake Forest as his finalists, via social media.

Participating this week at the National Basketball Players Association top 100 camp, Dotson is fresh off an unofficial visit to Maryland ahead of the camp, being held in Charlottesville, Va.

Dotson was the Observer’s Mecklenburg County player of the year last season, after averaging 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for Providence Day, which reached the N.C. Independent Schools semifinals. Dotson surpassed the 1,500 point mark last season and has more than 20 scholarship offers.

