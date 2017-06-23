Annual Cam Newton 7-on-7 high school football tournament is Friday-Saturday at Providence Day School

Cam Newton’s fifth Charlotte-based 7-on-7 high school football tournament is Friday and Saturday at Providence Day School.
The Cam Newton Foundation will host 20 teams form North and South Carolina. Each team will have 20 players and four coaches. Friday is pool play and a double-elimination bracket play is Saturday.
Participating teams:
Anson Senior, Eastside, Fort Mill, Freedom, Harding, Hough, Independence, JL Mann, Kingstree, Lee Central, Manteo, Mooresville, Mountain Island Charter, Nation Ford, Newton-Conover, Providence Day, Winston-Salem Reynolds, Shelby, South Mecklenburg, Sun Valley.
Teams and coaches will receive Under Armour and Beats by Dre gear, products that Newton endorses.
The first place team gets a $2,500 donation designated to the football program. Second place gets $1,500 and third place gets $1,000.
Admission is $5. Games begin Friday and Ssaturday at 9:30 a.m. and Newton will be on site both days.
