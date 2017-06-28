Harding High’s Quavaris Crouch is the nation’s No. 1 running back and No. 5 overall recruit in the class of 2019 according to one major scouting service
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

June 28, 2017 7:39 PM

The No. 1 junior running back in the nation lives in Charlotte

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

The No. 1 running back in the nation for the class of 2018 is Scotland County’s Zamir White. White committed to Georgia Tuesday. White is the No. 7 overall prospect, regardless of position, in scout.com’s national rankings.

Now, the state also boasts the No. 1 running back in the class of 2019: Scout ranked Harding High’s Quavaris Crouch. Crouch No. 1 among all running backs in his class and ranks him as the No. 5 overall recruit in his class. He’s one of the highest-ranked recruits in Mecklenburg County history.

A 6-2, 225-pounder, Crouch has offers from national powers like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Florida State. He has 21 offers overall.

▪ Other Carolinas’ players ranked include in the top 125 include Clayton High defensive end Savion Jackson (No. 18); Anderson (SC) Hanna DE Zacch Pickens (No. 43); and Elizabeth City Northeastern athlete JR Walker (No. 74)

