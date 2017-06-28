The No. 1 junior running back in the nation lives in Charlotte

The No. 1 running back in the nation for the class of 2018 is Scotland County’s Zamir White. White committed to Georgia Tuesday. White is the No. 7 overall prospect, regardless of position, in scout.com’s national rankings.
Now, the state also boasts the No. 1 running back in the class of 2019: Scout ranked Harding High’s Quavaris Crouch. Crouch No. 1 among all running backs in his class and ranks him as the No. 5 overall recruit in his class. He’s one of the highest-ranked recruits in Mecklenburg County history.
A 6-2, 225-pounder, Crouch has offers from national powers like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Florida State. He has 21 offers overall.
Well deserved brother @CrouchQuavaris. Make HIM STAND UP on HIS throne at what HE created #1 RB in the country 5 star from Jupiter⚓️✝️ pic.twitter.com/f5LTjKzmaw— Sam Greiner (@coachSamGreiner) June 27, 2017
▪ Other Carolinas’ players ranked include in the top 125 include Clayton High defensive end Savion Jackson (No. 18); Anderson (SC) Hanna DE Zacch Pickens (No. 43); and Elizabeth City Northeastern athlete JR Walker (No. 74)
Comments