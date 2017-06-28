Harding High lineman Jovaughn Gwyn is among six area players named to the 2017 NC Preps preseason all-state team
Harding High lineman Jovaughn Gwyn is among six area players named to the 2017 NC Preps preseason all-state team Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Harding High lineman Jovaughn Gwyn is among six area players named to the 2017 NC Preps preseason all-state team Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

June 28, 2017 8:05 PM

NC Preps’ preseason all-state high school football team released

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Six Observer-area players made the N.C. Preps preseason all-state high school football team.

The team was compiled by N.C. Preps longtime analyst Deana King. On offense, it includes three Observer-area stars: Hough’s Nolan Groulx, who is transferring from private Davidson Day; Harding lineman Jovaughn Gwyn and West Mecklenburg receiver Dyami Brown.

LINK: What college recruiters find so intriguing about Harding OL Jovaughn Gwyn

LINK: UNC recruit Dyami Brown, baby brother, have talent college scouts drool over

LINK: 2017 high school football schedules

On defense, the team includes Mallard Creek defensive lineman Jordan Davis; Concord defensive lineman Rick Sandidge; and Shelby linebacker Dax Hollifield.

N.C. Preps Preseason All-State Team

OFFENSE

QB – Holton Ahlers – DH Conley

RB – Devon Lawrence – Wake Forest

RB – Zamir White – Scotland County

WR – Jordyn Adams – Green Hope

WR – Dyami Brown – West Mecklenburg

WR – Nolan Groulx - Hough

WR – Tre Turner – Northwest Guilford

OL – Michael Edwards – South View

OL - Jovaughn Gwyn - Harding

OL - Avery Jones – Havelock

OL – Jacob Setterlind – AC Reynolds

OL – Peyton Winstead – Leesville Road

DEFENSE

DL – Jordan Davis – Mallard Creek

DL - K.J. Henry – West Forsyth

DL - Joe Kane - Heritage

DL – Alim McNeill - Sanderson

DL – Rick Sandidge - Concord

LB – Dax Hollifield – Shelby

LB – Alan Tisdale - Page

LB - Payton Wilson – Orange

DB – D.J. Crossen - Dudley

DB - Tykel Landrum – Hendersonville

DB – Nate Thompson – Southern Lee

DB – Tyler Williams – SE Raleigh

SPECIAL TEAMS/ATHLETE

ATH – Ricky Person - Heritage

K – Christopher Dunn – North Davidson

P – Christian Jayne – Terry Sanford

LS - Noah Turner - Western Alamance

KR/PR – Lavonte Carter – Pine Forest

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Przemek Karnowski looks forward to summer league games

Przemek Karnowski looks forward to summer league games 0:50

Przemek Karnowski looks forward to summer league games
Przemek Karnowski looks forward to NBA Summer League 0:50

Przemek Karnowski looks forward to NBA Summer League
Camp Hornet's Nest strengthens boys mentally and physically 1:43

Camp Hornet's Nest strengthens boys mentally and physically

View More Video