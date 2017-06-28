NC Preps’ preseason all-state high school football team released

Six Observer-area players made the N.C. Preps preseason all-state high school football team.
The team was compiled by N.C. Preps longtime analyst Deana King. On offense, it includes three Observer-area stars: Hough’s Nolan Groulx, who is transferring from private Davidson Day; Harding lineman Jovaughn Gwyn and West Mecklenburg receiver Dyami Brown.
On defense, the team includes Mallard Creek defensive lineman Jordan Davis; Concord defensive lineman Rick Sandidge; and Shelby linebacker Dax Hollifield.
N.C. Preps Preseason All-State Team
OFFENSE
QB – Holton Ahlers – DH Conley
RB – Devon Lawrence – Wake Forest
RB – Zamir White – Scotland County
WR – Jordyn Adams – Green Hope
WR – Dyami Brown – West Mecklenburg
WR – Nolan Groulx - Hough
WR – Tre Turner – Northwest Guilford
OL – Michael Edwards – South View
OL - Jovaughn Gwyn - Harding
OL - Avery Jones – Havelock
OL – Jacob Setterlind – AC Reynolds
OL – Peyton Winstead – Leesville Road
DEFENSE
DL – Jordan Davis – Mallard Creek
DL - K.J. Henry – West Forsyth
DL - Joe Kane - Heritage
DL – Alim McNeill - Sanderson
DL – Rick Sandidge - Concord
LB – Dax Hollifield – Shelby
LB – Alan Tisdale - Page
LB - Payton Wilson – Orange
DB – D.J. Crossen - Dudley
DB - Tykel Landrum – Hendersonville
DB – Nate Thompson – Southern Lee
DB – Tyler Williams – SE Raleigh
SPECIAL TEAMS/ATHLETE
ATH – Ricky Person - Heritage
K – Christopher Dunn – North Davidson
P – Christian Jayne – Terry Sanford
LS - Noah Turner - Western Alamance
KR/PR – Lavonte Carter – Pine Forest
