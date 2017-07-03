Chester County (SC) high school football previews

Here are high school football previews for teams in Chester (SC) County, compiled by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards
CHESTER
Head Coach: Victor Floyd (7th year as Chester football coach; 38-32 at Chester; 117-99 overall).
2016 Record (Conference): 9-3 (3-1 in Region IV, AAA).
2017 Conference: S.C. Region IV, AAA
Returning Starters: 15
Returning Lettermen: 30
Key Returning Starters: Pha’leak Brown, Jr., RB/DB; John Erby, Sr., ATH/QB/WR (5-9, 170); Quay Hardin, Sr., WR/DB (6-2, 175); Wyatt Tunall, Jr., OL/DL (6-6, 255); Daryl Lowery, Sr., DE (6-2, 200).
Key Newcomers: Jared Dixon, Jr., WR/DB (6-2, 190); Stan Mills, So., QB/DB (5-9, 170); Quay Evans, So., DL (6-1, 240); Teddy Murphy, So., DL (6-0, 220).
Outlook: After three straight losing seasons (2013-15), the Cyclones took a major step forward last year averaging 42 points per game while going 9-3 and finishing second in Region IV, AAA. This season, Chester has 15 starters back -- including dynamic playmakers in senior, WR/QB/ATH, John Erby (800 yards receiving, eight touchdowns), junior RB Pha’leak Brown (7.5 yards per carry, 10 touchdowns), and seniors, DB/WR Quay Brown (nine interceptions), OL Wyatt Tunall (several D-I offers) – to challenge Fairfield Central for a region title and make a deeper run into the 3A playoffs (second round last year).
--JAY EDWARDS
LEWISVILLE
Head Coach: William Mitchell (6th year as Lewisville football coach/29-28)
2016 Record (Conference): 10-3 (2-2)
2017 Conference: S.C. Region II, A
Returning Starters: 14
Returning Lettermen: 26
Key Returning Starters: Josh Belk, Sr., DT (6-4, 300); Quentin Sanders, Sr., RB (5-11, 176); Mikial Fourney, Sr., ATH (6-2, 185); Jaylen McFadden, Sr., LB (5-10, 233); Johnny Courtney, Sr., WR/KR (5-6, 160); Qay Simpson, Sr., OL (5-11, 240).
Key Newcomers: Braxton Elms, So., LB (6-2, 200); Demetric Hardin, So., WR/DB (6-1, 160).
Outlook: The Lions return a wealth of talent led by All-American, Clemson commit, DT, Josh Belk (seven sacks, 24 tackles for loss), all-state senior LB, Jaylen McFadden (127 tackles) and senior RB, Quentin Sanders (1,100 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving, 19 touchdowns). While winning their own region will be tough with McBee and Lamar in the fold, Lewisville has the experience to be a region and state championship contender.
--JAY EDWARDS
