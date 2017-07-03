Stanly County high school football previews

Here are previews for Stanly County high school football teams put together by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards
PREVIEW LINKS
Preseason All-State Team Released
ALBEMARLE
Head Coach: Richard Davis (1st year as Albemarle football coach).
2016 Record (Conference): 1-10 (1-7 in the Yadkin Valley conference).
2017 Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A conference.
Returning Starters: 19
Returning Lettermen: 27
Key Returning Starters: Isaiah Harrison, So., RB (6-0, 205); Marquez Crump, Sr., ATH (5-10, 175); Brandon Christian, Jr., ATH (6-2, 185); Manaurian Hall, So., QB (6-0, 190); Elijah McCall, Jr., LB (5-10, 180).
Key Newcomers: Jylukus Hyatt, Fr., RB (5-8, 170); Montavius Hall, Fr., DE/TE (5-10, 170).
Outlook: The Bulldogs 2001-2010 with five state championships in that span, but have hit tough times lately, winning just five games in the last three years combined, including a 1-10 campaign last season. But first-year coach, Richard Davis, does have 19 starters back, led by the sophomore duo of RB Isaiah Harrison and Manaurian Hall, to try to climb back up the Yadkin Valley conference standings and be a player in the league race.
--JAY EDWARDS
NORTH STANLY
Head Coach: Scott Crisco (3rd year as North Stanly football coach/8 years at the school).
2016 Record (Conference): 7-5 (6-2 in the Yadkin Valley 1A conference).
2017 Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A conference.
Returning Starters: 17
Returning Lettermen: 23
Key Returning Starters: Taylor Chandler, Sr., DE (6-2, 212); Logan Chandler, Sr., OL (6-3, 312); C.J. Clark, Jr., DL (6-2, 300); Cameron Davis, Jr., RB (5-9, 200); Daniel Brabaw, Sr., K (5-11, 220); Avery Merritt, Sr., QB (6-2, 185); Mike Rager, Sr., OL (5-11, 250); Josh McCorkle, Sr., DE (5-11, 275); Drew Little, Jr., LS/LB (5-10, 200); Rylei Smith, Sr., DL/TE (6-3, 190); Garrett Clark, Jr., OL (6-2, 200); Kolby Lamp, Sr., WR/DB (5-11, 180).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Comets have had four straight winning seasons, collecting 33 wins in that span. This year, North Stanly returns 17 starters, led by an offense that averaged 35 points per game, and will feature junior RB Cameron Davis (1,573 yards rushing, 24 touchdowns) behind an experienced offensive line, again. If the Comets
--JAY EDWARDS
SOUTH STANLY
Head Coach: Bradley Frodge (3rd year as South Stanly football coach/7-17 at South Stanly)
2016 Record (Conference): 4-8 (4-4)
2017 Conference: Yadkin Valley/1A
Returning Starters: 14
Returning Lettermen: 17
Key Returning Starters: Noah Carpenter, Sr., TE/LB; Davis Moose, Jr., OL/DL (5-10, 225); Seth Morton, Jr., SS (5-10, 170); Tony Loftin, Jr., RB (5-9, 170)
Key Newcomers: Tyreek Watkins, Jr., RB (5-8); Marcus Green, So., RB.
Outlook: South Stanly return 14 starters led by all-conference seniors, LB, Noah Carpenter (90 tackles), and DL/OL, Davis Moose (72 tackles), which should give them a chance to move up the Yadkin Valley conference standings. But the Rowdy Rebel Bulls need to find a reliable quarterback to be a serious factor in the league race and into the postseason.
--JAY EDWARDS
WEST STANLY
Head Coach: Brett Morton (1st year as West Stanly football coach).
2016 Record (Conference): 7-5 (3-2 in the Rocky River conference).
2017 Conference: Rocky River conference.
Returning Starters: 10 (5 offense; 5 defense).
Returning Lettermen: 15
Key Returning Starters: Ross Hunneycutt, Sr., C (5-9, 200); Noah Guyette, Sr., LT (6-2, 262); Lukas Scott, Jr., LB/RB (6-2, 190); Jaquan Ingram, Jr., CB/RB/Slot (6-1, 185); Gus Kluttz, Jr., LB/TE (6-0, 170); Trent Wilson, Jr., S/WR/RB (5-9, 160); Noah Whittle, Sr., RB/S/WR (6-0, 200).
Key Newcomers: Bailey Baker, Jr., QB (6-2, 155); Timothy Ward, FILL, WR/S (6-3, 180); Trenton Vick, Sr., LB/DL/OL (6-0, 210); Travis Wilson, So., OL/LB (5-9, 200).
Outlook: Former West Stanly offensive lineman, Brett Morton, returns home, to a Colts
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments