Chesterfield County (SC) high school football previews

CENTRAL PAGELAND
Head Coach: Trent Usher (1st year as Central Pageland head football coach).
2016 Record (Conference): 7-4 (4-1 in Region IV, AA).
2017 Conference: Region IV, AA.
Returning Starters: 10
Returning Lettermen: 14
Key Returning Starters: B.R. Hatcher, Sr., OL (6-4, 265); Kevon Wall, Sr., QB (5-9, 170); Ty Miller, Sr., RB/LB (5-9, 210); Devin Rushing, Jr., OL (6-5, 310); Quan Chambers, Sr., FS (5-11, 170); Jaekwon Hickman, Sr., LB (6-0, 185).
Key Newcomers: Robert Price, Fr., LB (6-0, 180); Zack Harris, Jr., OL/DL (6-3, 320); Jeremiah Smith, Jr., RB/DB (5-10, 175).
Outlook: Central Pageland defensive coordinator, former Eagle standout (player), Trent Usher, takes over a team that won five of their last six games to go 7-4. This year, Usher has experienced leaders on both sides of the ball in seniors, QB Kevon Wall (three-year starter) and FS Quan Chambers (four-year starter) to go with a big offensive line that should put Central right back in the thick of the Region IV, AA race and into the postseason.
--JAY EDWARDS
CHERAW
Head Coach: Andy Poole (2nd year as Cheraw football coach)
2016 Record (Conference): 11-2 (6-0 in Region IV, AA)
2017 Conference: Region IV, AA
Returning Starters: 8
Returning Lettermen: 8
Key Returning Starters: Nazir Mallory, Sr., OLB (6-3, 215); Nick Dozier, Sr., DL (6-0, 250); Collin Burch, Sr., MLB (6-2, 245); Kristan McCray, Sr., ATH (6-1, 175); Jalen Coit, So., WR (6-0, 150); Xavier McIver, So., DL (6-3, 250); Quan Pittman, Jr., RB (5-11, 175); Tallon Campbell, Sr., MLB (6-1, 200).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Braves have plenty of talent and experience returning to be as good or better the 11-win, AA state quarterfinalist team from a year ago. Cheraw will lean on RB’s Kristan McCray and Quan Pittman on offense, while LB’s Nazir Mallory and Collin Burch and DL Nick Dozier lead an opportunistic defense.
--JAY EDWARDS
CHESTERFIELD
Head Coach: Chris Arnoult (3rd year as Chesterfield football coach).
2016 Record (Conference): 4-6 (1-5 in Region IV, AA).
2017 Conference: Region IV, AA.
Returning Starters: 13 (11 offense; 2 defense).
Returning Lettermen: N/A.
Key Returning Starters: Savion Watson, Sr., QB (6-0, 195); Deandre Lewis, Sr., FS (6-1, 185); D.J. Lindsey, Sr., WR (6-0, 180); Ricky Lockhart, So., RB (5-11, 170); Shyheim Rivers, Jr., WR/RB (5-9, 200).
Key Newcomers: Josh Sellers, So., MLB (6-1, 190).
Outlook: After a nine-win season and a region title in year one, Chesterfield football coach, Chris Arnoult and company struggled last season going 4-6 with only one conference victory. This season, the Golden Rams return all 11 starters on offense, led by senior QB, Savion Watson (2,800 yards passing, 29 touchdowns) and a host of playmakers that should give them the firepower to get back in the region race and the playoff picture.
--JAY EDWARDS
GREAT FALLS
Head Coach: Scotty Steen (1st year as Great Falls’ football coach/20 years at Great Falls).
2016 Record (Conference): 0-10 (0-4 in Region II, A).
2017 Conference: Region II, A.
Returning Starters: 12
Returning Lettermen: 14
Key Returning Starters: Tommy Belk, Sr., WR/DB (6-3, 160); Trent Isenhower, Jr., QB/RB/DB (6-0, 170); Artez Blackmon, Sr., C/NG (N/A); Zac Roberts, Sr., TE/LB (6-2, 200); Gage Spinks, Sr., RB/LB (5-10, 175); Cody Spires, Sr., OG/De (6-1, 250).
Key Newcomers: Kelton Talford, So., WR/DB (6-2, 150); Nathaniel Hall, So.,WR/LB/K.
Outlook: The Red Devils have fallen on tough times in the last two seasons, winning just one game, including a 0-10 campaign last year. This year, Great Falls has reason to believe they can get back on track as longtime assistant coach, Scotty Steen, takes over a team with 12 starters back, including junior QB, Trent Isenhower. A class of 14 freshman should also help restock a roster that finished with 17 players, giving Great Falls a chance to get back in the win column more frequently.
--JAY EDWARDS
