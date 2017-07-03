Lancaster (SC) County high school football previews

Here are Lancaster (SC) high school football previews as compiled by correspondent Jay Edwards
PREVIEW LINKS
Preseason All-State Team Released
2017 high school football schedules
ANDREW JACKSON
Head Coach: C.J. Frye (3rd year as Andrew Jackson football coach).
2016 Record (Conference): 8-3 (4-1 in Region IV, AA).
2017 Conference: Region IV, AA.
Returning Starters: 9
Returning Lettermen: 14
Key Returning Starters: Dalton McKittrick, Sr., OL/DL (6-3, 240); Hunter Brown, Sr., OL/LB (5-10, 190); Tad McGowan, Sr., QB (6-1, 170); C.J. Collins, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 235); Isaiah Parker, Sr., LB/RB (5-11, 190); Ben Hinson, Jr., OL/DL (6-2, 240); Avery Funderburk, Jr., K/P (6-0, 160); Gavin Blackmon, So., WR/DB (5-10, 150); Hunter Haven, Jr., DB/WR (5-9, 145).
Key Newcomers: O.J. White, Fr., RB/DB (6-0, 160); Kaleb Haven, Fr., WR/DB (5-8, 140); Brayden Phillips, So., QB (5-11, 160).
Outlook: The Volunteers took a major step forward in 2016, with their first winning season since 2004, going 8-3 to finish second in Region IV (AA). Coach C.J. Frye and company look to get the winning going, but must reload with only starters back. Andrew Jackson is strong upfront on both sides of the ball seniors, OL/DL
--JAY EDWARDS
INDIAN LAND
Head Coach: Horatio (H.B.) Blades (1st year as Indian Land head coach)
2016 Record (Conference): 2-8 (1-3)
2017 Conference: Region IV, AAA
Returning Starters: 17
Returning Lettermen: 31
Key Returning Starters: Robby Csuhta, Jr., LB (6-1, 230); John Gregory, Sr., ATH (6-2, 190); Jake Locklear, Sr., OL (6-3, 285); Tyree Sistare, Jr., RB/LB (5-5, 150); A.J. Jefferson, So. DB/ATH (6-0, 170).
Key Newcomers: Nico Starcher, Sr., LB (5-10, 220); Jacob Carroll, Jr., RB (5-10, 185); Tony Demetrio, Jr., OL (6-1, 260).
Outlook: Former Washington Redskin linebacker, Horatio (H.B.) Blades, looks to breathe new life into a promising, Indian Land team with 17 starters back. The Warriors will need playmakers on both sides of the ball -- from junior LB Robby Csuhta (117 tackles), senior DB John Gregory (five interceptions) on defense to senior OL, Jake Locklear (four-year starter), junior RB Tyree Sistare on offense
--JAY EDWARDS
LANCASTER
Head Coach: Bobby Collins (4th Year as Lancaster football coach/8th year overall/46-30).
2016 Record (Conference): 6-5 (2-3 in Region III, AAAA).
2017 Conference: Region III, AAAA.
Returning Starters: 14
Returning Lettermen: 15
Key Returning Starters: Markees Watts, Sr., LB/DE (6-1, 220); Kevius Barnes, Sr., OL (6-2, 300); Desmond Stowers (Jr.), Sr., WR (6-3, 190); Ben Rivers, Sr., TE/FB (6-1, 170); Jalen Tatah, So. OL (6-4, 280).
Key Newcomers: Nigel Moore, Fr., RB; Zach Truesdale, So., WR (5-7, 150); Immanuel Bush, So. DL (6-2, 235).
Outlook: After winning eight games in both the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Lancaster was up and down last season at 6-5. But with 14 starters back -- led by Region III (AAAA) defensive player of the year, seniors in LB/DE Markees Watts (16 sacks, 21 tackles for loss), OL Kevin Barnes and an experienced offensive line
--JAY EDWARDS
**Still need Preseason football information from Buford.
Comments