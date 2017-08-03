Five area HS football players, including 3 from Mecklenburg Co., named preseason All-Americans

Three Mecklenburg County players and two Observer-area stars are preseason All-Americans.
▪ In the junior class, Harding’s Quavaris Crouch is a first-teamer. Crouch, the No. 1 running back in the class of 2019, led Harding to its first playoff appearance in six years in 2016, running for more than 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns.
LINK: Meet Harding High’s Quavaris Crouch, the nation’s No. 1 running back in the class of 2019
▪ Providence Day wide receiver Porter Rooks and defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan are also preseason All-Americans. Cowan and Rooks were named to the sophomore All-American team. Both players made second team.
Rooks, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, was named a second team MaxPreps preseason All-American. Rooks was a MaxPreps freshman All-American after a breakout season a year ago.
LINK: What college recruiters find so appealing about Providence Day sophomore duo
Rooks received an offer from Louisville in the 8th grade. Last season, he was all-conference in the CISAA and all-state for N.C. private school players. He had 35 catches for 531 yards and five touchdowns. Rooks was second in North Carolina, among freshman, in receiving yards behind Cherokee’s Cade Mintz, who had 616 yards.
Rooks also played quarterback for Providence Day and ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns in his final three games. Rooks has more than 15 FBS offers, including Alabama and North Carolina.
▪ Cowan, a 6-foot-6, 250-pounder, has more than 15 FBS offers. He was also a second-team pick on the sophomore preseason All-America squad.
Last April, Cowan burst onto the national recruiting scene when he received eight offers in about a month - from Georgia, Iowa State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.
▪ Finally, Shelby linebacker Dax Hollifield and Fort Mill Nation Ford’s Skyler Delong were named to the first team on the overall All-American team for all classes.
Hollifield, a 6-foot-1, 220-pounder, is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 overall inside linebacker and had 146 tackles and 18 sacks last season.
Delong, a 6-foot-4, 180-pounder has committed to Alabama. He is rated as the nation’s No. 1 punter by 247 Sports.
▪ Other Carolinas’ players to make the team were Scotland County senior Zamir White (first team, overall team); Lexington High kicker Andrew Brown (first team, sophomore All-Americans). Brown led all freshman kickers with 12 field goals last season; Hanna (S.C.) defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (second team junior); Hillsborough Orange linebacker Payton Wilson (second team overall); Columbia (SC) Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall (second team overall); and West Forsyth defensive lineman K.J. Henry (second team overall);
