CMS cancels afterschool activities Monday due to Irma

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

September 11, 2017 12:02 PM

With the effects of Hurricane Irma expected to hit the Charlotte-area Monday, likely to bring heavy rains, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has canceled all after school athletic activities.

The move affects all high school and middle school activities Monday, including indoor and outdoor practices, indoor and outdoor contests, and any scheduled athletic meetings. The district encourages student-athletes and coaches to stay off the roads and be safe this afternoon and evening.

ASEP (After School Enrichment Program) will operate on a normal schedule.

