This week’s Mecklenburg County fall sports high school schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

September 11, 2017 12:13 PM

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Boys’ Soccer

Berry at Olympic

Bible Baptist at Tabernacle Christian of Monroe

Carmel Christian at High Point Christian

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Concord First Assembly at Northside Christian

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

Grace Academy at First Assembly Monroe

Hickory Ridge at Independence

Myers Park at Garinger

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Rocky River at Butler

West Mecklenburg at Harding

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Bradford Prep in Pre-Conference meet at Carolina International

CISAA Conference Meet No. 3 at McAlpine Park

Northside Christian at Gaston Day

Queens Grant in Pre-conference meet at Community School of Davidson at Fisher Farm Park

Field Hockey

Ardrey Kell at Mount Tabor, 7

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day, 5:45

Christ Church Episcopal at Charlotte Latin, 4:30

Covenant Day at Charlotte Catholic, 5:45

Marvin Ridge at Myers Park, 5:45

Girls’ Golf

Charlotte Catholic in Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Charlotte National Golf Club (Host: Piedmont), 3

Myers Park at Butler at Pine Lake Country Club, 3:30

Providence Day vs. Charlotte Co. Day, Wesleyan Christian at Cedarwood Country Club, 3:30

Girls’ Tennis

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Butler at East Mecklenburg

Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge Community School of Davidson at Union Academy

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Harding at Olympic

Hough at Vance

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

Myers Park at Independence

Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep

South Mecklenburg at Providence

Volleyball

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Bible Baptist at Tabernacle Christian of Monroe

Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day

Concord First Assembly at Northside Christian

Garinger at Independence

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hickory Ridge at Butler

Hough at West Charlotte

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg

Mooresville at Hopewell

Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

Olympic at Providence

Queens Grant at Carolina International

Rocky River at Porter Ridge

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic

Victory Christian at United Faith

Wednesday, September 13th

Boys’ Soccer

Carolina International at Bradford Prep

Garinger at Hickory Ridge

Harding at Providence

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Mooresville at Hough

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Myers Park at Rocky River

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic

Porter Ridge at Butler

Union Academy at Queens Grant

Vance at Hopewell

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

None

Field Hockey

None

Girls’ Golf

Hough at Community School of Davidson at the Tradition Golf Club, 4

Girls’ Tennis

Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg

Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Volleyball

Comenius at Grace Academy (at Carolina Courts)

Harding at Independence

Hough at Providence Weddington at Berry

Thursday, September 14th

Boys’ Soccer

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg

Carolina Christian at Grace Academy

Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at Cox Mill

Metrolina Christian at Carmel Christian

Northside Christian at Hickory Grove

Northwest Cabarrus at Rocky River Olympic at South Mecklenburg Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

Salem Baptist at Davidson Day

Salesianum (DE) at Charlotte Catholic

SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly

University Christian at Victory Christian

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Multiple teams in Concord First Assembly Academy Eagles’ Challenge at Frank Liske Park

Field Hockey

Ardrey Kell at Myers Park, 4:30

Covenant Day at Marvin Ridge, 6

Girls’ Golf

Lake Norman Charter at Newton Conover at Catawba Country Club, 3:30

Myers Park at Porter Ridge at The Divide Golf Club, 4

Providence at South Mecklenburg at Charles Sifford Golf Course, 3

Girls’ Tennis

Bandys at Lake Norman Charter

Butler at Rocky River

Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day

Hopewell at Hough

Independence at Hickory Ridge

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

Olympic at Berry

Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

Union Academy at Queens Grant (at Butler) Vance at Mallard Creek

West Charlotte at Lake Norman

Volleyball

Ardrey Kell at Olympic

Bandys at Lake Norman Charter

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Carolina Christian at Grace Academy (at Carolina Courts)

Community School of Davidson at Queens Grant (at Carolina Courts)

Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian

East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge

Garinger at Butler

Independence at Rocky River

Lake Norman at Hopewell

Mallard Creek at Hough

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic

North Mecklenburg at Vance

Northside Christian at Hickory Grove

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

Providence at Berry

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

Rocky River at JM Robinson

Salem Baptist at Davidson Day

SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly

University Christian at Victory Christian

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg

Westminster Catawba at Carmel Christian

Friday, September 15th

Boys’ Soccer

Bible Baptist vs. Heritage Christian (PA) in Bob Jones University Tournament in Greenville

Christ School at Covenant Day

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Multiple teams in Adidas XC Challenge at Wake Med Park in Cary

Field Hockey

Charlotte Catholic at Asheville, 5:30

Durham Academy at Charlotte Latin, 4:15

Providence Day at Christ Church, 5:45

Girls’ Golf

None

Girls’ Tennis

Charlotte Christian at SouthLake Christian at Holbrook Park

Davidson Day at Metrolina Christian

Queens Grant at Butler

Volleyball

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Pine Lake Prep at Christ the King

Providence Day at Northwestern

Statesville Christian at United Faith

Saturday, Sept. 16th

Boys’ Soccer

Bible Baptist vs. Heritage Christian (PA) in Bob Jones University Tournament in Greenville

Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Charlotte Country Day

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Multiple teams in Adidas XC Challenge at Wake Med Park in Cary

Multiple teams at Freedom Invitational Multiple teams in Pfeiffer University High School Invitational Multiple teams at Porter Ridge Heelsplitter Invitational

Field Hockey

Charlotte Country Day at Cary Christian, 1

Girls’ Golf

None

Girls’ Tennis

None

Volleyball

Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Charlotte Country Day

