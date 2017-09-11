Harding University running back Quavaris Crouch, center, is among this week’s Charlotte Observer high school football players of the week
Nation’s best junior RB among Observer’s HS football players of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

September 11, 2017 2:53 PM

Quavaris Crouch, Harding: Had 19 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown in a 35-28 victory over S.C. power Gaffney. Crouch is ranked by several recruiting services as the No. 1 running back in the class of 2019.

Kevin Dewalt, Statesville Christian: Had 16 tackles, including three for losses, plus a sack in Friday’s 21-3 victory over Charlotte Latin. The game matched the reigning N.C. Independent School Division III state champs (Statesville) against the reigning Division I champs. Both teams came into the game unbeaten.

Ishod Finger, Metrolina Christian: Ran for 304 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries in a 51-24 victory over SouthLake Christian.

Milan Howard, Charlotte Catholic: Rushed 18 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-14 victory over Ardrey Kell.

J’Mari Taylor, Dyami Brown, West Mecklenburg: Taylor, a sophomore quarterback, was 12-for-15 for 238 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-28 victory over Independence. Taylor ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Dyami Brown had five catches, 125 yards and two touchdowns plus a 93-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

