Nation’s best junior RB among Observer’s HS football players of the week

Quavaris Crouch, Harding: Had 19 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown in a 35-28 victory over S.C. power Gaffney. Crouch is ranked by several recruiting services as the No. 1 running back in the class of 2019.
Kevin Dewalt, Statesville Christian: Had 16 tackles, including three for losses, plus a sack in Friday’s 21-3 victory over Charlotte Latin. The game matched the reigning N.C. Independent School Division III state champs (Statesville) against the reigning Division I champs. Both teams came into the game unbeaten.
Ishod Finger, Metrolina Christian: Ran for 304 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries in a 51-24 victory over SouthLake Christian.
Milan Howard, Charlotte Catholic: Rushed 18 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-14 victory over Ardrey Kell.
J’Mari Taylor, Dyami Brown, West Mecklenburg: Taylor, a sophomore quarterback, was 12-for-15 for 238 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-28 victory over Independence. Taylor ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Dyami Brown had five catches, 125 yards and two touchdowns plus a 93-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Comments