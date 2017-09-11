Harding High’s football team is 4-0 for the first time in 10 years
Harding High gets marquee win, marquee spot in Observer Sweet 16

By Langston Wertz Jr.

September 11, 2017 3:01 PM

Friday night, Harding High got one of the biggest high school football wins it has had since reaching the 1987 N.C. 4A state championship game.

Harding beat Gaffney (SC) 35-28. Gaffney came into the game ranked No. 10 in the S.C. 5A statewide poll. Harding came into the game looking to go 4-0 for the first time in 10 years.

The Rams got the victory and bolted up three spots in this week’s Observer Sweet 16 poll. Harding has jumped into the top 10, landing at No. 8. Not bad for a school that has won four games in a season just once since posting an 8-4 record in 2007. Last month, Harding made the Sweet 16 poll for the first time since 1989.

▪ There may not be many changes in the poll next week. Five ranked teams are scheduled to have the week off.

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Poll

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1

Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)

3-0

1

2

Mallard Creek (4A)

3-0

2

3

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

4-0

3

4

West Mecklenburg (4A)

4-0

4

5

Charlotte Christian (IND)

2-1

5

6

Butler (4A)

1-1

6

7

Myers Park (4A)

4-0

7

8

Harding (4A)

4-0

11

9

Shelby (2A)

4-0

9

10

Vance (4A)

2-1

10

11

Richmond Senior (4A)

2-2

8

12

AL Brown (3A)

3-1

12

13

Hickory Ridge (4A)

4-0

13

14

Belmont South Point (2A)

4-0

14

15

Lenoir Hibriten (2A)

4-0

15

16

Weddington (3A)

4-0

16

Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Providence (4A, 3-1); Marvin Ridge (3A, 4-0); Kings Mountain (3A, 3-0)

