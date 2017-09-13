In 2015, Shelby fans celebrated their team's performance vs Kinston during the NC 2A championship game. They’re hoping the 2017 team, ranked No. 1 in the state 2A polls, can win a fifth straight state title this season
In 2015, Shelby fans celebrated their team's performance vs Kinston during the NC 2A championship game. They're hoping the 2017 team, ranked No. 1 in the state 2A polls, can win a fifth straight state title this season
Area teams well represented in AP statewide prep football media polls

September 13, 2017 1:13 PM

Charlotte Observer-area football teams are well represented in the latest statewide Associated Press prep football polls. Eleven media members, including the Observer voted.

▪ In 4A, Mallard Creek is No. 2, West Meck No. 4 and Myers Park No. 8.

▪ In 3A, Charlotte Catholic is No. 2, Weddington is No. 4 and Marvin Ridge is No. 8.

▪ In 2A, Shelby, Belmont South Point and Lenoir Hibriten occupy the top three spots.

▪ And in 1A, North Rowan is No. 9 and North Stanly is 10th.

Associated Press statewide media poll

Class 4-A

1. Wake Forest (8) ‡(4-0)•‡107‡1••‡

2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) ‡(3-0)•‡97•‡2••‡

3. West Forsyth ‡(4-0)•‡83•‡3••‡

4. West Mecklenburg ‡(4-0)•‡74•‡4••‡

5. Wake Forest Heritage ‡(4-0)•‡71•‡5••‡

6. Scotland County ‡(1-1)•‡44•‡6••‡

7. Wilmington Hoggard ‡(3-0)•‡41•‡7••‡

8. Charlotte Myers Park ‡(4-0)•‡38•‡8••‡

9. Greensboro Page ‡(3-1)•‡20•‡9••‡

10. East Forsyth ‡(3-1)•‡12•‡T10‡

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

Class 3-A

1. Greensboro Dudley (8) ‡(4-0)••••‡106‡1•‡

2. Charlotte Catholic (3) ‡(4-0)••••‡102‡2•‡

3. Wilmington New Hanover ‡(4-0)••••‡83•‡3•‡

4. Weddington ‡(3-0)••••‡62•‡5•‡

5. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor ‡(3-1-0)••‡49•‡6•‡

6. Lee County ‡(4-0)••••‡44•‡7•‡

7. Eastern Guilford ‡(3-1)••••‡42•‡4•‡

8. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge ‡(4-0)••••‡39•‡8•‡

9. Southern Nash ‡(4-0)••••‡31•‡10‡

10. Havelock ‡(3-1-0)••‡27•‡9•‡

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Cape Fear (3-1-0)11. <

Class 2-A

1. Shelby (9) ‡(4-0)••••‡108‡1•‡

2. Belmont South Point (1) ‡(4-0)••••‡98•‡2•‡

3. Lenoir Hibriten ‡(4-0)••••‡78•‡3•‡

4. Wallace-Rose Hill ‡(4-0)••••‡76•‡4•‡

5. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) ‡(3-0)••••‡70•‡5•‡

6. Reidsville ‡(4-0)••••‡57•‡6•‡

7. East Duplin ‡(4-0)••••‡44•‡7•‡

8. North Davidson ‡(2-1-0)••‡30•‡8•‡

9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage ‡(3-0)••••‡21•‡9•‡

10. East Bladen ‡(3-0)••••‡12•‡10‡

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (9) ‡(4-0)••••‡108‡1•‡

2. Edenton Holmes (2) ‡(4-0)••••‡100‡2•‡

3. Murphy ‡(3-1)••••‡78•‡3•‡

4. Mt. Airy ‡(4-0)••••‡74•‡5•‡

5. Mitchell County ‡(4-0)••••‡64•‡6•‡

6. East Wilkes ‡(4-0)••••‡45•‡

7. Chocowinity Southside ‡(4-0)••••‡39•‡9•‡

8. West Montgomery ‡(2-1-0)••‡34•‡4•‡

9. North Rowan ‡(3-1-0)••‡32•‡8•‡

10. North Stanly ‡(3-0)••••‡11•‡NR‡

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

___‡

¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: New Bern Sun Journal, New Bern; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; Gaston Gazette, Gastonia; The Robesonian, Lumberton; The News Herald, Morganton; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star-News, Wilmington.

