Area teams well represented in AP statewide prep football media polls

Charlotte Observer-area football teams are well represented in the latest statewide Associated Press prep football polls. Eleven media members, including the Observer voted.
▪ In 4A, Mallard Creek is No. 2, West Meck No. 4 and Myers Park No. 8.
LINK: What makes Charlotte Catholic so successful? Critics have their opinions
LINK: Two of nation’s top RBs to play in Charlotte Friday
LINK: Harding High makes historic jump in Charlotte Observer Sweet 16
LINK: Charlotte Observer-area prep football players of the week
▪ In 3A, Charlotte Catholic is No. 2, Weddington is No. 4 and Marvin Ridge is No. 8.
▪ In 2A, Shelby, Belmont South Point and Lenoir Hibriten occupy the top three spots.
▪ And in 1A, North Rowan is No. 9 and North Stanly is 10th.
Associated Press statewide media poll
Class 4-A
1. Wake Forest (8) ‡(4-0)•‡107‡1••‡
2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) ‡(3-0)•‡97•‡2••‡
3. West Forsyth ‡(4-0)•‡83•‡3••‡
4. West Mecklenburg ‡(4-0)•‡74•‡4••‡
5. Wake Forest Heritage ‡(4-0)•‡71•‡5••‡
6. Scotland County ‡(1-1)•‡44•‡6••‡
7. Wilmington Hoggard ‡(3-0)•‡41•‡7••‡
8. Charlotte Myers Park ‡(4-0)•‡38•‡8••‡
9. Greensboro Page ‡(3-1)•‡20•‡9••‡
10. East Forsyth ‡(3-1)•‡12•‡T10‡
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
Class 3-A
1. Greensboro Dudley (8) ‡(4-0)••••‡106‡1•‡
2. Charlotte Catholic (3) ‡(4-0)••••‡102‡2•‡
3. Wilmington New Hanover ‡(4-0)••••‡83•‡3•‡
4. Weddington ‡(3-0)••••‡62•‡5•‡
5. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor ‡(3-1-0)••‡49•‡6•‡
6. Lee County ‡(4-0)••••‡44•‡7•‡
7. Eastern Guilford ‡(3-1)••••‡42•‡4•‡
8. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge ‡(4-0)••••‡39•‡8•‡
9. Southern Nash ‡(4-0)••••‡31•‡10‡
10. Havelock ‡(3-1-0)••‡27•‡9•‡
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Cape Fear (3-1-0)11. <
Class 2-A
1. Shelby (9) ‡(4-0)••••‡108‡1•‡
2. Belmont South Point (1) ‡(4-0)••••‡98•‡2•‡
3. Lenoir Hibriten ‡(4-0)••••‡78•‡3•‡
4. Wallace-Rose Hill ‡(4-0)••••‡76•‡4•‡
5. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) ‡(3-0)••••‡70•‡5•‡
6. Reidsville ‡(4-0)••••‡57•‡6•‡
7. East Duplin ‡(4-0)••••‡44•‡7•‡
8. North Davidson ‡(2-1-0)••‡30•‡8•‡
9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage ‡(3-0)••••‡21•‡9•‡
10. East Bladen ‡(3-0)••••‡12•‡10‡
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (9) ‡(4-0)••••‡108‡1•‡
2. Edenton Holmes (2) ‡(4-0)••••‡100‡2•‡
3. Murphy ‡(3-1)••••‡78•‡3•‡
4. Mt. Airy ‡(4-0)••••‡74•‡5•‡
5. Mitchell County ‡(4-0)••••‡64•‡6•‡
6. East Wilkes ‡(4-0)••••‡45•‡
7. Chocowinity Southside ‡(4-0)••••‡39•‡9•‡
8. West Montgomery ‡(2-1-0)••‡34•‡4•‡
9. North Rowan ‡(3-1-0)••‡32•‡8•‡
10. North Stanly ‡(3-0)••••‡11•‡NR‡
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
___‡
¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: New Bern Sun Journal, New Bern; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; Gaston Gazette, Gastonia; The Robesonian, Lumberton; The News Herald, Morganton; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star-News, Wilmington.
Comments