Thursday’s Fall Sports Roundup: Providence Day star commits to UNC

By Langston Wertz Jr.

September 15, 2017 5:03 PM

Elevator

NC Prep Hoops Top 250: Camp will include many Observer-area players for a day of basketball and instruction. Area invite list below. The camp is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Cox Mill High. Walk-ups are welcome.

Cierra Huntley, Davidson Day volleyball: Sophomore has led the Patriots to a 16-2 record after a 3-2 win over Gaston Day Thursday. Gaston Day is the reigning NCISAA 2A state champs. Huntley has 226 kills, more than 150 digs and 28 aces this season. She is being recruited by North Carolina and Virginia Tech of the ACC, among others.

Charlotte Country Day soccer: Bucs got their seventh shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over Covenant Day. The Bucs are 8-0-2, 2-0 in the CISAA. Covenant Day dropped to 6-3, 2-1.

Kennedy Boyd, point guard for the Providence Day girls team
Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day: senior guard committed to North Carolina.

Hickory Grove softball: six-time NCISAA state champions will receive their championship rings at halftime of Friday’s football game. The presentation will include alumni players from past state champions under coach Roger Woodell.

Noah Haney, Lenoir Hibriten football: Named NCHSAA state male player of the week. Haney, a senior, had seven tackles, including six tackles for a loss against country rival South Caldwell last week. He also had two sacks, two forced fumbles and he recovered two fumbles, returning one for a score. The defensive lineman now has two turnover returns for a score on the season and also serves as the team’s kicker. He was six for seven against South Caldwell and had two touchbacks on kickoffs.

Thursday’s #BIG 5 Performers

Erica Boyd, Providence Day: sophomore shot a 4-over 40 over 9 holes at Cedarwood Country Club to win medalist in a three-team match with Wesleyan Christian and Charlotte Country Day.

Richard Gillespie, Charlotte Country Day soccer: scored in the 96 minute to give the Bucs a 1-0 win over Covenant Day in overtime. Goalie Connor McPhilliamy got the shutout.

Sage Harrington, Alexander Central volleyball: 15 kills, eight blocks in 3-2 win over Hickory. Alexander Central total 64 digs, led by Emma Farmer’s 16, and 26 blocks.

Lisandro Lopez, Alexander Central soccer: 3-goal hat trick in a 3-2 win over West Caldwell.

Lana Strajcek, Hough volleyball: 18 kills in a 3-0 win over Mallard Creek. Teammate Erin Cooke had eight kills, five aces.

NC Prep Hoops Top 250 Invitees

Jacob Smith 2019 6'1" Enka

Peyton Nordness 2020 5'6" Lake Norman

Jaydon Hall 2020 6'2" Northeast Guilford High School

Trace Forest 2021 5'5" Pine Lake Prep

Avante Matthews 2020 6'4" Atkins High School

Ernest Brailey Jr 2019 5'8" Northeast High School

Myles Brown 2018 6'2" Cuthbertson HS

Jassiah Dorsey 2020 5'10" Eastern Guilford

Treasure Smith 2018 5'9" Apex Friendship

Carlos Noel 2020 5'8" Hillside high school

Nakeem Nicholas 2018 6'0" Rocky River High School

Harry Myles III 2019 5'10" Village christian academy

Asa White 2021 6'6" East Garner Middle class 2022

Nickolahs Ivery 2018 6'3" Carolina International

Myron Poindexter 2020 5'9" Charles B. Aycock

Kevin Silver 2018 5'11" McDowell high

Skyler Mckinney 2018 6'4" McDowell Highschool

Jordan Stinson 2018 6'4" Northern Durham

Michael Moses Payne 2021 6'0" David W Butler

John Tastinger 2020 6'0" Franklin High

Jalen Anderson 2019 6'0" New Hanover

Gavin Gillikin 2021 5'8" West Carteret

Josiah Lossiah 2019 5'8" Cherokee High, Cherokee, NC

Jayleon Simmons 2020 5'10" Garner High School

Javon Outlaw 2018 6'2" CBAHS

Jacari Outlaw 2020 6'2" CBAHS

Liam Caswell 2018 6'3" Oxracoke

Justice Davis 2020 5'10" Bessemer City NC

Jay Bueck 2019 5'11" Franklin high school

Alec Bryan 2019 5'11" Charles B. Aycock

Jordan Williams 2020 6'4" Ben L Smith

Marquel Bryant 2020 6'1" Riverview High School

Miles McClure 2022 6'4" Macon Middle School, Franklin NC

Joshua Mosley 2021 5'8" Neuse Christian Academy

Cody Cline 2019 6'1" Cox Mill

Isaac Sinclair 2020 6'0" Chapel Hill High School

Rhasheed Wheeler 2020 6'2" Warren County High School

Devin Ingram 2019 6'0" RJ Reynolds HS

King Medley 2018 5'11" Albemarle

Kurtis Taylor 2020 6'2" Neuse Christian Academy

Zach De La Cruz 2018 6'2" Franklin High School

Rontavious Sallywhite 2020 5'8" TPLS Christian Academy

Logan Clark 2018 6'4" Mallard Creek High School

Isaiah Griffin 2020 6'5" Knightdale

Bryce Alfino 2021 6'1" Davidson Day

saeed Muhammad 2018 6'2" Atkins High School

Jason Wray 2019 6'2" Crest High School

Lee Langstaff 2020 6'1" Carolina Day school

Lake McIntosh 2019 5'10" Enka

Zachary Bessette 2020 6'3" Central Cabarrus

Trey Baker 2019 6'0" Atkins High School

Deacon Heath 2018 6'0" Avery County High School

D'Angelo Elliott 2019 6'4" Carolina Day School

Devin Elliott 2019 6'0" Carolina Day School

Miles Pauldin 2019 6'4" Independence High School

Daniel Harris 2019 5'11" East Meck High

Devin Bassett 2019 6'1" Enka High School

Eddy Resendez 2019 6'3" Rolesville High School

Brady Rankin 2021 5'11" Hoggard High School

Joshua Walton 2018 6'5" Enka High School

Troy Clement 2020 6'1" Asheville High

Elijah Sidbury 2018 5'8" Rocky River

Donolique Tyrell 2020 5'4" Clayton High School

Donolly Tyrell Jr. 2018 6'3" Clayton High School

James Coon 2018 5'10" Homeschool

Navante Johnson 2019 6'1" Carolina Day

Beau Bryant 2019 6'2" Research Triangle High School

Axel Holm 2020 6'0" Lincoln Charter

Pharell davis 2021 6'0" New Life Christian Academy

Khalil Marshall 2021 5'9" New Life Christian Academy

Chance Poole 2020 6'0" New Life Christian (Fay.N.C.)

Kris Robinson 2020 6'0" Lincolnton high school

Jake Bertolini-Felice 2019 6'4" Panther Creek High School

Marquez Farmer 2018 6'2" Charles B Aycock

Chance Minott 2020 5'10" Kinston High School

Joel Baucom 2021 6'0" Davidson Day School

Justin Wright 2020 6'1" FarmVille Central

Aj Thompson 2021 5'7" York Prep

Callin Randolph 2020 6'0" Mountain Heritage

Aaron Potter 2021 5'10" Winston salem Christian school

Lane Kervin 2018 6'1" Tuscola

Raja Milton 2019 5'11" Independence High School

Ethan Pegram 2020 5'9" Northwest Guilford

Malcolm Morgan 2019 6'1" Cox Mill High School

Jeremiah Dickerson 2020 6'4" Southeast Guilford High School

Hunter Sedergren 2019 6'2" Cox Mill High School

Caleb Cudak 2019 6'3" Falls Lake Academy

Ben Capel 2021 6'1" Dobbins Bennett

Perez Bowser 2020 6'2" Arborbrook

Kobe Clifton 2020 6'1" Hickory Ridge High School

Devin Germaine 2020 5'11" Hoggard high school

Che Jones Jr 2019 5'10" Central Cabarrus High

Kye'el Martinez 2019 5'7" Cleveland HS

Jamie Greene 2019 5'10" Dutch Fork

Dahaun Jones 2020 5'10" New Life Christian (Fay.N.C.)

Jaxzen Laws 2020 5'11" North Buncombe High

Tchad Pratt 2019 5'10" Independence high school

CALIK THOMAS 2021 6'0" ROCKY RIVER HIGH SCHOOL

Adam Crook 2020 5'10" Enka High School

Nishawn Hodge 2020 6'2" Comenius School for Creative Leadership

chase kirkpatrick 2019 6'2" avery high school

Marcel Mcdonald 2018 6'0" Research Triangle High School

Jonathan Beam 2018 6'1" Avery County High

Avante Matthews 2020 6'4" Atkins High School

Zion Walker 2018 6-2” Asheville High

Thursday’s Tennis Results

EAST LINCOLN 9, WEST LINCOLN 0

1 Singles Bethany Owens (Jr.)

East Lincoln (Denver, NC)

Def. Jessi Adams (Sr.)

West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)

6-4 1-6 0-0 (10-8)

2 Singles Olivia Prevost (Fr.)

East Lincoln (Denver, NC)

Def. Chloe Ayres (Jr.)

West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)

6-3 6-2

3 Singles Olivia Franco (Fr.)

East Lincoln (Denver, NC)

Def. Kelsey Watts (Sr.)

West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)

6-0 6-3

4 Singles Crosby Carpenter (Sr.)

East Lincoln (Denver, NC)

Def. Isabella Shutt (So.)

West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)

6-3 6-3

5 Singles Addison Merritt (Jr.)

East Lincoln (Denver, NC)

Def. Shanna Clark (Jr.)

West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)

7-5 6-4

6 Singles Renee Carlson (Sr.)

East Lincoln (Denver, NC)

Def. Blanca Benitez (Sr.)

West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)

6-2 6-2

1 Doubles Bethany Owens (Jr.) &

Olivia Prevost (Fr.)

East Lincoln (Denver, NC)

Def. Jessi Adams (Sr.) &

Chloe Ayres (Jr.)

West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)

10-7

2 Doubles Addison Merritt (Jr.) &

Olivia Franco (Fr.)

East Lincoln (Denver, NC)

Def. Kelsey Watts (Sr.) &

Isabella Shutt (So.)

West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)

8-6

3 Doubles Crosby Carpenter (Sr.) &

Renee Carlson (Sr.)

East Lincoln (Denver, NC)

Def. Shanna Clark (Jr.) &

Blanca Benitez (Sr.)

West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)

8-1

NORTH LINCOLN 7, LINCOLNTON 2

Singles:

1. McKenzie Jones (NL) def. Francesca Rovalino 6-3, 6-3

2. Addie McGinnis (NL) def. Hundley Rhyne 6-4, 6.2

3. Avery Sigmon (NL) def. Monserrat Torres 7-6(4), 6-2

4. Nicole Salazar (Linc.) def Rachel Palmer 2-6, 6-2, 11-9

5. Sharidan Farris (NL) def. Carly Brocuglio 6-3, 6-0

6. Allison File (NL) def. Ashlyn Rhyne 6-4, 6-3

Doubles:

1. Jones/McGinnis (NL) def. Rovalino/ H.Rhyne 8-4

2. Palmer/Farris (NL) def. Torres/Salazar 8-1

3. Brocuglio/A. Rhyne def. Sigmon/Kylie Dugan 8-6

MARVIN RIDGE 9, MONROE 0

Singles

Ainsley Zubrinsky(MR) d. Rosalba Barojas(M) 6-0. 6-0; Sophie Imhof(MR) d. Emily Perada(M) 6-0. 6-0; Lauren Wilson(MR) d. Jessica Walker(M) 6-0. 6-0; Nathalie Bittner(MR) d. Aiyah Eltab(M) 6-0. 6-0; Hannah Dixon(MR) d. Nancy Marban(M) 6-0. 6-0; Maria Eleta(MR) d. Erika Barojas(M) 6-0. 6-0.

Doubles

Rebecca Mastrangelo/Ritika Tejwani(MR) d. R. Barojas/Perada(M) 8-0

Ria Shah/Emily VanDerveer(MR) d. Walker/Eltab(M) 8-0

Molly Scopinich/Brynlee Surface(MR) d. Marban/Kiera Hernandez(M) 8-0

Records: MR 7-1

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 7, BANDYS 1

#1 Zoe Panizza def. Toni Laney 6-0,6-0

#2 Lauren Bush def. Maria Marreiros 6-0,6-0

#3 Annie Thomas def. Lilly Underwood 6-3,6-0

#4 Nithya Sampath def. Destiny Chatin 6-0,6-2

#5 Alicia Bush def. Madi Trimble 6-4,6-0

#6 Jada Mbote def. Gabby Defeo 6-2,6-1

In Doubles:

#1 Laney/Marreiros def. Sampath/Hollar 8-2

#2 A.Bush/Mbote def. Paul/Kelly 8-5

COUNTRY DAY 5, COVENANT DAY 4

SINGLES:

Anna Daniels(CDS) d Kendall Addison(CCDS) 6-1, 6-4; Madison Wall(CDS) d Katie Harbrecht(CCDS) 6-0, 6-1; Parker Shelton(CCDS) d Ava Murchison(CDS) 6-2, 6-4

Josie Shuford(CCDS) d Paget Barlow(CDS) 6-2, 5-7, 10-7; Sarah Swank(CCDS) d Lauren Boyles(CDS) 6-4, 6-2; Sarah Powers(CCDS) d Viktoria McCue(CDS) 7-5, 6-4

DOUBLES:

Wall / Daniels(CDS) d Harbrecht /Shelton(CCDS) 8-6; Addison / Shuford(CCDS) d Murchison / Lane Donathan(CDS) 8-4;

Boyles / Erika Fager(CDS) d Swank / Powers(CCDS) 8-2

CENTRAL CABARRUS VS NW CABARRUS

Singles

Ashlyn Launsby d. A. Travina 6-2, 6-2; Easton Park d. P. Florian 6-3, 4-6, TB10-5; Princess Tope d. B. Willher 6-4, 2-6, TB 10-7; Christenia Westbrook d.C. Wiseman 6-3, 6-0; Piper Borras d. Z. Archambault 6-0, 6-1; Maranda Benton d. R. Guadarama 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Tope/Park d. Travina/Florian 10-6 ; Williher/ Archambault d. Launsby/Workman 4-10; Borras/Benton d. Wiseman/Guadarama 10-3

Records: CC 4-1 NW 1-2

PORTER RIDGE 8, EAST MECK 1

Singles

Emmy Woodson (PR) d. Martha Sui (EM) 6-0, 6-0

Vivian Vassilski (PR) d. Akira Jackson (EM) 6-0, 6-0

Victoria Riabtscva (PR) d. Amber Nee (EM) 6-3, 6-3

Cavlota Chewning (PR) d. Zoe Smithwick (EM) 6-7, 7-5, 10-7

Isa Lucarell (PR) d. Upasana Lama (EM) 6-2, 6-4

Jamie Marano (PR) d. Lucy Smithwick (EM) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

Woodson/Vassilski (PR) d. Sui/Jackson (EM) 10-2

Chewning/Marano (PR) d. Nee/Lama(EM) 10-2

Saga Mohamed/Morrighan Gammons (EM) d. Isi Zegers/ImageanThomas (PR) 10-8

EM record 1-7, conference 1-6

CHARLOTTE LATIN 9, PROVIDENCE DAY 0

Singles

Martha Elizabeth Watson(CLS) d Myah Gabriel (PD) 6-4, 7-5

Hannah Barnes (CLS) d. Molly Brown (PD) 6-2, 6-2

Ella Lavelle (CLS) d Molly Kerrigan (PD) 6-1, 6-2

Kate Coppage(CLS) d Kelsey Caldwell (PD) 6-2, 6-2

Chloe Floyd (CLS) d Malika Rawal (PD) 6-0, 6-0

Catherine Clover (CLS) d Alli Burt (PD) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Coppage/Floyd(CLS) d Gabriel/Young (PD) 8-2

Barnes/Watson (CLS) d Kerrigan/Caldwell (PD) 8-3

Clover/Lavelle(CLS) d Terranova/Kestler (PD) 8-3

SOCCER RESULTS

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 1, COVENANT DAY 0

CCDS 1 CDS 0 OT

Goal: 96th minute - CCDS - Richard Gillespie (Walker Gillespie)

Shutout (team's 7th): Connor McPhilliamy

CCDS now 8-0-2 / 2-0-0

CDS now 6-3-0 / 2-1-0

GIRLS GOLF RESULTS

Providence Day 128, Wesleyan 145, Country Day 173

Charlotte Country Day: 173

Aish Sharma 49

Ashley Cox 60

Erin McCollum 64

Katy Howey 64

Virginia Hart Touma 64

Record: 6-7

Providence Day: 128

Erica Boyd 40

Rhea Baghia 42

Kaela McConnell 46

Clare Steigerwalt 48

Record: unknown

Wesleyan Christian: 145

Macie Burcham 41

Gabriella Cruz 47

Christina Almstead 57

NORTHWEST 4A MATCH

Team Scores

1.) Hickory- 136

2.) McDowell- 147

3.) Freedom- 158

4.) South Caldwell- 159

5.) Alexander Central- 161

T6.) St. Stephens- 201

T6.) Watauga- 201

Individual Scores

1.) Hickory

Anna McDonald- 36

Samantha Harrington- 47

Jordan Carpenter- 53

2.) McDowell

Tyler Price- 44

Mckenzie Hartman- 50

Andrea Abernathy- 53

3.) Freedom

Christina Fisher- 42

Albany Bock- 52

Baila Hoke- 64

4.) South Caldwell

Abby Gray- 46

Lexi Summerlin- 54

Rylee Stevens- 59

5.) Alexander Central

Jasmine Kerley- 52

Haley Teague- 53

Jackie Little- 56

T6.) St. Stephens

Cate Cook- 61

Anna Fleenor- 68

No other player (automatic 72)

T6.) Watauga

Elizabeth Copenhaver- 66

Alice Knight- 67

Sophie Hugher- 68

Thursday’s Volleyball Results

Central Cabarrus 3, Northwest 2

25-21, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10

Jordan Hough had 12 assists and Makenna MacDougall had 6 assists.

Katie Morrison had 7 kills and Riley Tucker had 6 kills.

Riley Tucker had 11 digs and Leah Schelling had 8 digs.

COVENANT DAY 3, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 1

13-25

25-20

25-21

25-22

Thursday’s Soccer Results

CHARLOTTE LATIN 1, PROVIDENCE DAY 0

Goal

Charlie Orndorff

Shut out Scott Okel 4th

Records

Latin 5-5-1 2-1-0

PD 1-3-2 0-2-1

