Thursday’s Fall Sports Roundup: Providence Day star commits to UNC

↑NC Prep Hoops Top 250: Camp will include many Observer-area players for a day of basketball and instruction. Area invite list below. The camp is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Cox Mill High. Walk-ups are welcome.
↑Cierra Huntley, Davidson Day volleyball: Sophomore has led the Patriots to a 16-2 record after a 3-2 win over Gaston Day Thursday. Gaston Day is the reigning NCISAA 2A state champs. Huntley has 226 kills, more than 150 digs and 28 aces this season. She is being recruited by North Carolina and Virginia Tech of the ACC, among others.
↑Charlotte Country Day soccer: Bucs got their seventh shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over Covenant Day. The Bucs are 8-0-2, 2-0 in the CISAA. Covenant Day dropped to 6-3, 2-1.
↑Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day: senior guard committed to North Carolina.
↑Hickory Grove softball: six-time NCISAA state champions will receive their championship rings at halftime of Friday’s football game. The presentation will include alumni players from past state champions under coach Roger Woodell.
↑Noah Haney, Lenoir Hibriten football: Named NCHSAA state male player of the week. Haney, a senior, had seven tackles, including six tackles for a loss against country rival South Caldwell last week. He also had two sacks, two forced fumbles and he recovered two fumbles, returning one for a score. The defensive lineman now has two turnover returns for a score on the season and also serves as the team’s kicker. He was six for seven against South Caldwell and had two touchbacks on kickoffs.
Thursday’s #BIG 5 Performers
Erica Boyd, Providence Day: sophomore shot a 4-over 40 over 9 holes at Cedarwood Country Club to win medalist in a three-team match with Wesleyan Christian and Charlotte Country Day.
Richard Gillespie, Charlotte Country Day soccer: scored in the 96 minute to give the Bucs a 1-0 win over Covenant Day in overtime. Goalie Connor McPhilliamy got the shutout.
Sage Harrington, Alexander Central volleyball: 15 kills, eight blocks in 3-2 win over Hickory. Alexander Central total 64 digs, led by Emma Farmer’s 16, and 26 blocks.
Lisandro Lopez, Alexander Central soccer: 3-goal hat trick in a 3-2 win over West Caldwell.
Lana Strajcek, Hough volleyball: 18 kills in a 3-0 win over Mallard Creek. Teammate Erin Cooke had eight kills, five aces.
NC Prep Hoops Top 250 Invitees
Jacob Smith 2019 6'1" Enka
Peyton Nordness 2020 5'6" Lake Norman
Jaydon Hall 2020 6'2" Northeast Guilford High School
Trace Forest 2021 5'5" Pine Lake Prep
Avante Matthews 2020 6'4" Atkins High School
Ernest Brailey Jr 2019 5'8" Northeast High School
Myles Brown 2018 6'2" Cuthbertson HS
Jassiah Dorsey 2020 5'10" Eastern Guilford
Treasure Smith 2018 5'9" Apex Friendship
Carlos Noel 2020 5'8" Hillside high school
Nakeem Nicholas 2018 6'0" Rocky River High School
Harry Myles III 2019 5'10" Village christian academy
Asa White 2021 6'6" East Garner Middle class 2022
Nickolahs Ivery 2018 6'3" Carolina International
Myron Poindexter 2020 5'9" Charles B. Aycock
Kevin Silver 2018 5'11" McDowell high
Skyler Mckinney 2018 6'4" McDowell Highschool
Jordan Stinson 2018 6'4" Northern Durham
Michael Moses Payne 2021 6'0" David W Butler
John Tastinger 2020 6'0" Franklin High
Jalen Anderson 2019 6'0" New Hanover
Gavin Gillikin 2021 5'8" West Carteret
Josiah Lossiah 2019 5'8" Cherokee High, Cherokee, NC
Jayleon Simmons 2020 5'10" Garner High School
Javon Outlaw 2018 6'2" CBAHS
Jacari Outlaw 2020 6'2" CBAHS
Liam Caswell 2018 6'3" Oxracoke
Justice Davis 2020 5'10" Bessemer City NC
Jay Bueck 2019 5'11" Franklin high school
Alec Bryan 2019 5'11" Charles B. Aycock
Jordan Williams 2020 6'4" Ben L Smith
Marquel Bryant 2020 6'1" Riverview High School
Miles McClure 2022 6'4" Macon Middle School, Franklin NC
Joshua Mosley 2021 5'8" Neuse Christian Academy
Cody Cline 2019 6'1" Cox Mill
Isaac Sinclair 2020 6'0" Chapel Hill High School
Rhasheed Wheeler 2020 6'2" Warren County High School
Devin Ingram 2019 6'0" RJ Reynolds HS
King Medley 2018 5'11" Albemarle
Kurtis Taylor 2020 6'2" Neuse Christian Academy
Zach De La Cruz 2018 6'2" Franklin High School
Rontavious Sallywhite 2020 5'8" TPLS Christian Academy
Logan Clark 2018 6'4" Mallard Creek High School
Isaiah Griffin 2020 6'5" Knightdale
Bryce Alfino 2021 6'1" Davidson Day
saeed Muhammad 2018 6'2" Atkins High School
Jason Wray 2019 6'2" Crest High School
Lee Langstaff 2020 6'1" Carolina Day school
Lake McIntosh 2019 5'10" Enka
Zachary Bessette 2020 6'3" Central Cabarrus
Trey Baker 2019 6'0" Atkins High School
Deacon Heath 2018 6'0" Avery County High School
D'Angelo Elliott 2019 6'4" Carolina Day School
Devin Elliott 2019 6'0" Carolina Day School
Miles Pauldin 2019 6'4" Independence High School
Daniel Harris 2019 5'11" East Meck High
Devin Bassett 2019 6'1" Enka High School
Eddy Resendez 2019 6'3" Rolesville High School
Brady Rankin 2021 5'11" Hoggard High School
Joshua Walton 2018 6'5" Enka High School
Troy Clement 2020 6'1" Asheville High
Elijah Sidbury 2018 5'8" Rocky River
Donolique Tyrell 2020 5'4" Clayton High School
Donolly Tyrell Jr. 2018 6'3" Clayton High School
James Coon 2018 5'10" Homeschool
Navante Johnson 2019 6'1" Carolina Day
Beau Bryant 2019 6'2" Research Triangle High School
Axel Holm 2020 6'0" Lincoln Charter
Pharell davis 2021 6'0" New Life Christian Academy
Khalil Marshall 2021 5'9" New Life Christian Academy
Chance Poole 2020 6'0" New Life Christian (Fay.N.C.)
Kris Robinson 2020 6'0" Lincolnton high school
Jake Bertolini-Felice 2019 6'4" Panther Creek High School
Marquez Farmer 2018 6'2" Charles B Aycock
Chance Minott 2020 5'10" Kinston High School
Joel Baucom 2021 6'0" Davidson Day School
Justin Wright 2020 6'1" FarmVille Central
Aj Thompson 2021 5'7" York Prep
Callin Randolph 2020 6'0" Mountain Heritage
Aaron Potter 2021 5'10" Winston salem Christian school
Lane Kervin 2018 6'1" Tuscola
Raja Milton 2019 5'11" Independence High School
Ethan Pegram 2020 5'9" Northwest Guilford
Malcolm Morgan 2019 6'1" Cox Mill High School
Jeremiah Dickerson 2020 6'4" Southeast Guilford High School
Hunter Sedergren 2019 6'2" Cox Mill High School
Caleb Cudak 2019 6'3" Falls Lake Academy
Ben Capel 2021 6'1" Dobbins Bennett
Perez Bowser 2020 6'2" Arborbrook
Kobe Clifton 2020 6'1" Hickory Ridge High School
Devin Germaine 2020 5'11" Hoggard high school
Che Jones Jr 2019 5'10" Central Cabarrus High
Kye'el Martinez 2019 5'7" Cleveland HS
Jamie Greene 2019 5'10" Dutch Fork
Dahaun Jones 2020 5'10" New Life Christian (Fay.N.C.)
Jaxzen Laws 2020 5'11" North Buncombe High
Tchad Pratt 2019 5'10" Independence high school
CALIK THOMAS 2021 6'0" ROCKY RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
Adam Crook 2020 5'10" Enka High School
Nishawn Hodge 2020 6'2" Comenius School for Creative Leadership
chase kirkpatrick 2019 6'2" avery high school
Marcel Mcdonald 2018 6'0" Research Triangle High School
Jonathan Beam 2018 6'1" Avery County High
Zion Walker 2018 6-2” Asheville High
Thursday’s Tennis Results
EAST LINCOLN 9, WEST LINCOLN 0
1 Singles Bethany Owens (Jr.)
East Lincoln (Denver, NC)
Def. Jessi Adams (Sr.)
West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)
6-4 1-6 0-0 (10-8)
2 Singles Olivia Prevost (Fr.)
East Lincoln (Denver, NC)
Def. Chloe Ayres (Jr.)
West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)
6-3 6-2
3 Singles Olivia Franco (Fr.)
East Lincoln (Denver, NC)
Def. Kelsey Watts (Sr.)
West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)
6-0 6-3
4 Singles Crosby Carpenter (Sr.)
East Lincoln (Denver, NC)
Def. Isabella Shutt (So.)
West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)
6-3 6-3
5 Singles Addison Merritt (Jr.)
East Lincoln (Denver, NC)
Def. Shanna Clark (Jr.)
West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)
7-5 6-4
6 Singles Renee Carlson (Sr.)
East Lincoln (Denver, NC)
Def. Blanca Benitez (Sr.)
West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)
6-2 6-2
1 Doubles Bethany Owens (Jr.) &
Olivia Prevost (Fr.)
East Lincoln (Denver, NC)
Def. Jessi Adams (Sr.) &
Chloe Ayres (Jr.)
West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)
10-7
2 Doubles Addison Merritt (Jr.) &
Olivia Franco (Fr.)
East Lincoln (Denver, NC)
Def. Kelsey Watts (Sr.) &
Isabella Shutt (So.)
West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)
8-6
3 Doubles Crosby Carpenter (Sr.) &
Renee Carlson (Sr.)
East Lincoln (Denver, NC)
Def. Shanna Clark (Jr.) &
Blanca Benitez (Sr.)
West Lincoln (Lincolnton, NC)
8-1
NORTH LINCOLN 7, LINCOLNTON 2
Singles:
1. McKenzie Jones (NL) def. Francesca Rovalino 6-3, 6-3
2. Addie McGinnis (NL) def. Hundley Rhyne 6-4, 6.2
3. Avery Sigmon (NL) def. Monserrat Torres 7-6(4), 6-2
4. Nicole Salazar (Linc.) def Rachel Palmer 2-6, 6-2, 11-9
5. Sharidan Farris (NL) def. Carly Brocuglio 6-3, 6-0
6. Allison File (NL) def. Ashlyn Rhyne 6-4, 6-3
Doubles:
1. Jones/McGinnis (NL) def. Rovalino/ H.Rhyne 8-4
2. Palmer/Farris (NL) def. Torres/Salazar 8-1
3. Brocuglio/A. Rhyne def. Sigmon/Kylie Dugan 8-6
MARVIN RIDGE 9, MONROE 0
Singles
Ainsley Zubrinsky(MR) d. Rosalba Barojas(M) 6-0. 6-0; Sophie Imhof(MR) d. Emily Perada(M) 6-0. 6-0; Lauren Wilson(MR) d. Jessica Walker(M) 6-0. 6-0; Nathalie Bittner(MR) d. Aiyah Eltab(M) 6-0. 6-0; Hannah Dixon(MR) d. Nancy Marban(M) 6-0. 6-0; Maria Eleta(MR) d. Erika Barojas(M) 6-0. 6-0.
Doubles
Rebecca Mastrangelo/Ritika Tejwani(MR) d. R. Barojas/Perada(M) 8-0
Ria Shah/Emily VanDerveer(MR) d. Walker/Eltab(M) 8-0
Molly Scopinich/Brynlee Surface(MR) d. Marban/Kiera Hernandez(M) 8-0
Records: MR 7-1
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 7, BANDYS 1
#1 Zoe Panizza def. Toni Laney 6-0,6-0
#2 Lauren Bush def. Maria Marreiros 6-0,6-0
#3 Annie Thomas def. Lilly Underwood 6-3,6-0
#4 Nithya Sampath def. Destiny Chatin 6-0,6-2
#5 Alicia Bush def. Madi Trimble 6-4,6-0
#6 Jada Mbote def. Gabby Defeo 6-2,6-1
In Doubles:
#1 Laney/Marreiros def. Sampath/Hollar 8-2
#2 A.Bush/Mbote def. Paul/Kelly 8-5
COUNTRY DAY 5, COVENANT DAY 4
SINGLES:
Anna Daniels(CDS) d Kendall Addison(CCDS) 6-1, 6-4; Madison Wall(CDS) d Katie Harbrecht(CCDS) 6-0, 6-1; Parker Shelton(CCDS) d Ava Murchison(CDS) 6-2, 6-4
Josie Shuford(CCDS) d Paget Barlow(CDS) 6-2, 5-7, 10-7; Sarah Swank(CCDS) d Lauren Boyles(CDS) 6-4, 6-2; Sarah Powers(CCDS) d Viktoria McCue(CDS) 7-5, 6-4
DOUBLES:
Wall / Daniels(CDS) d Harbrecht /Shelton(CCDS) 8-6; Addison / Shuford(CCDS) d Murchison / Lane Donathan(CDS) 8-4;
Boyles / Erika Fager(CDS) d Swank / Powers(CCDS) 8-2
CENTRAL CABARRUS VS NW CABARRUS
Singles
Ashlyn Launsby d. A. Travina 6-2, 6-2; Easton Park d. P. Florian 6-3, 4-6, TB10-5; Princess Tope d. B. Willher 6-4, 2-6, TB 10-7; Christenia Westbrook d.C. Wiseman 6-3, 6-0; Piper Borras d. Z. Archambault 6-0, 6-1; Maranda Benton d. R. Guadarama 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Tope/Park d. Travina/Florian 10-6 ; Williher/ Archambault d. Launsby/Workman 4-10; Borras/Benton d. Wiseman/Guadarama 10-3
Records: CC 4-1 NW 1-2
PORTER RIDGE 8, EAST MECK 1
Singles
Emmy Woodson (PR) d. Martha Sui (EM) 6-0, 6-0
Vivian Vassilski (PR) d. Akira Jackson (EM) 6-0, 6-0
Victoria Riabtscva (PR) d. Amber Nee (EM) 6-3, 6-3
Cavlota Chewning (PR) d. Zoe Smithwick (EM) 6-7, 7-5, 10-7
Isa Lucarell (PR) d. Upasana Lama (EM) 6-2, 6-4
Jamie Marano (PR) d. Lucy Smithwick (EM) 6-4, 7-5
Doubles
Woodson/Vassilski (PR) d. Sui/Jackson (EM) 10-2
Chewning/Marano (PR) d. Nee/Lama(EM) 10-2
Saga Mohamed/Morrighan Gammons (EM) d. Isi Zegers/ImageanThomas (PR) 10-8
EM record 1-7, conference 1-6
CHARLOTTE LATIN 9, PROVIDENCE DAY 0
Singles
Martha Elizabeth Watson(CLS) d Myah Gabriel (PD) 6-4, 7-5
Hannah Barnes (CLS) d. Molly Brown (PD) 6-2, 6-2
Ella Lavelle (CLS) d Molly Kerrigan (PD) 6-1, 6-2
Kate Coppage(CLS) d Kelsey Caldwell (PD) 6-2, 6-2
Chloe Floyd (CLS) d Malika Rawal (PD) 6-0, 6-0
Catherine Clover (CLS) d Alli Burt (PD) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Coppage/Floyd(CLS) d Gabriel/Young (PD) 8-2
Barnes/Watson (CLS) d Kerrigan/Caldwell (PD) 8-3
Clover/Lavelle(CLS) d Terranova/Kestler (PD) 8-3
SOCCER RESULTS
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 1, COVENANT DAY 0
CCDS 1 CDS 0 OT
Goal: 96th minute - CCDS - Richard Gillespie (Walker Gillespie)
Shutout (team's 7th): Connor McPhilliamy
CCDS now 8-0-2 / 2-0-0
CDS now 6-3-0 / 2-1-0
GIRLS GOLF RESULTS
Providence Day 128, Wesleyan 145, Country Day 173
Charlotte Country Day: 173
Aish Sharma 49
Ashley Cox 60
Erin McCollum 64
Katy Howey 64
Virginia Hart Touma 64
Record: 6-7
Providence Day: 128
Erica Boyd 40
Rhea Baghia 42
Kaela McConnell 46
Clare Steigerwalt 48
Record: unknown
Wesleyan Christian: 145
Macie Burcham 41
Gabriella Cruz 47
Christina Almstead 57
NORTHWEST 4A MATCH
Team Scores
1.) Hickory- 136
2.) McDowell- 147
3.) Freedom- 158
4.) South Caldwell- 159
5.) Alexander Central- 161
T6.) St. Stephens- 201
T6.) Watauga- 201
Individual Scores
1.) Hickory
Anna McDonald- 36
Samantha Harrington- 47
Jordan Carpenter- 53
2.) McDowell
Tyler Price- 44
Mckenzie Hartman- 50
Andrea Abernathy- 53
3.) Freedom
Christina Fisher- 42
Albany Bock- 52
Baila Hoke- 64
4.) South Caldwell
Abby Gray- 46
Lexi Summerlin- 54
Rylee Stevens- 59
5.) Alexander Central
Jasmine Kerley- 52
Haley Teague- 53
Jackie Little- 56
T6.) St. Stephens
Cate Cook- 61
Anna Fleenor- 68
No other player (automatic 72)
T6.) Watauga
Elizabeth Copenhaver- 66
Alice Knight- 67
Sophie Hugher- 68
Thursday’s Volleyball Results
Central Cabarrus 3, Northwest 2
25-21, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10
Jordan Hough had 12 assists and Makenna MacDougall had 6 assists.
Katie Morrison had 7 kills and Riley Tucker had 6 kills.
Riley Tucker had 11 digs and Leah Schelling had 8 digs.
COVENANT DAY 3, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 1
13-25
25-20
25-21
25-22
Thursday’s Soccer Results
CHARLOTTE LATIN 1, PROVIDENCE DAY 0
Goal
Charlie Orndorff
Shut out Scott Okel 4th
Records
Latin 5-5-1 2-1-0
PD 1-3-2 0-2-1
Comments