This week’s Mecklenburg County fall sports schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

September 18, 2017 2:58 PM

Compiled by Jay Edwards

Monday, September 18th

Boys

Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson

Charlotte Catholic at Weddington

Covenant Day at Hickory Grove

Davidson Day at Westminster Catawba

Forest Hills at Garinger

Grace Academy at Comenius

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Hough at Lake Norman

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden

Mallard Creek at West Charlotte

Mooresville at Vance

Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep

SouthLake Christian at Christ the King

Boys

United Faith at North Hills Christian at Salisbury Community Park

Field Hockey

Charlotte Catholic at Myers Park, 4:30

Girls

Comm. School of Davidson, Pine Lake Prep at Davidson Day at Northstone Country Club, 4

Lake Norman at Mooresville at Mooresville Golf Club

Girls

Berry at South Mecklenburg

Butler at Independence

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic (at Park Road Park)

Myers Park at Providence

SouthLake Christian at Wesleyan Christian

Volleyball

Davidson Day at SouthLake Christian

Grace Academy at Arborbrook Christian

Langtree Charter at Bradford Prep

Northside Christian at Comenius

Tuesday, September 19th

Boys

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Berry at Harding

Butler at Myers Park

Cannon School at Covenant Day

Carmel Christian at Christ the King

Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Charlotte Latin

Independence at Porter Ridge

Mallard Creek at Community School of Davidson

Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day

Rocky River at Hickory Ridge

Victory Christian at Comenius

West Mecklenburg at Olympic

Westminster Catawba at SouthLake Christian

Boys

CISAA Conference teams in Murdock Relays at McAlpine Creek Park, 5:30

Comm. School of Davidson, Queens Grant in Pre-conference meet at Fisher Farm Park

I-Meck Pre-conference meet at Mallard Creek course

Multiple teams in Gaston Christian Invitational

Union County Meet at Metrolina Christian

Field Hockey

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day, 4:30

Covenant Day at Providence Day, 5:45

Girls

Charlotte Catholic in Southern Carolinas

Charlotte Country Day, Gaston Christian at Cannon School at River Run Country Club, 4

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln (18 holes), 2

Providence at Butler at Pinelake Country Club, 3:30

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin at Raintree Country Club, 4

Girls

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg

Butler at Porter Ridge

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Covenant Day at Cannon School

East Mecklenburg at Independence

Hough at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Mallard Creek

Metrolina Christian at Christ the King

North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

Rocky River at Myers Park

SouthLake Christian at Davidson Day

Weddington at Charlotte Catholic (at Ardrey Kell)

Volleyball

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Bradford Prep at Sugar Creek Charter

Butler at East Mecklenburg

Carmel Christian at Christ the King

Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Charlotte Learning Center at Victory Christian

Community School of Davidson at Union Academy

Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove

Covenant Day Cannon School

Grace Academy at Charlotte Latin

Harding at Olympic

Hopewell at West Charlotte

Hough at Vance

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln

Metrolina Christian at Northside Christian

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

Myers Park at Independence

Queens Grant at Mountain Island Charter

Rocky River at Garinger

South Mecklenburg at Providence

United Faith at Woodlawn School

Westminster Catawba at SouthLake Christian

Wednesday, September 20th

Boys

Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Carolina International at Queens Grant

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Forest Hills at Olympic

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Davidson Day

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Newton Conover at Lake Norman Charter

North Mecklenburg at Hough

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic

West Charlotte at Vance

Boys

Butler, East Mecklenburg, Independence, South Mecklenburg, Garinger, West Charlotte Hickory Ridge, North Mecklenburg, Hopewell vs. Ardrey Kell (Host) at McAlpine Creek Park

Field Hockey

Myers Park at West Forsyth, 5:45

Girls

Marvin Ridge at Providence at Raintree Country Club North, 4

Girls

Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood

Mallard Creek at Hopewell

Myers Park at Butler

Volleyball

Olympic at Butler

Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

South Mecklenburg at Stuart Cramer

Thursday, September 21st

Boys

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Berry at South Mecklenburg

Butler at Independence

Gaston Christian at Northside Christian

Gaston Day at SouthLake Christian

Grace Academy at Queens Grant

Hickory Christian at Victory Christian

Porter Ridge at Garinger

West Mecklenburg at Providence

Westminster Catawba at Hickory Grove

Boys

None

Field Hockey

Covenant Day at Charlotte Catholic, 5

Girls

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, 3:30

Girls

Berry at Harding

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Hickory Ridge at Rocky River

Lake Norman at Hough

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell

Porter Ridge at Independence

Providence at Concord

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Vance at Mooresville

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek

Volleyball

Butler at Rocky River

Christ the King at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Community School of Davidson at Carolina International

Covenant Day at Nation Ford

East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Garinger at Myers Park

Gaston Christian at Northside Christian

Gaston Day at SouthLake Christian

Harding at West Mecklenburg

Hickory Christian at Victory Christian

Hopewell at Hough

Independence at Hickory Ridge

Mallard Creek at Vance

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

Olympic at Berry

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Queens Grant at Bradford Prep

Westminster Catawba at Hickory Grove

Friday, September 22nd

Boys

Cannon School at Charlotte Latin

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Carmel Christian

Northside Christian in Castle Cup Tournament at Northside Christian

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Rockwell Christian at Bible Baptist

Boys

Multiple teams in Hare and the Hounds Invitational (Junior Varsity races) at McAlpine Park

Field Hockey

Cary Academy at Providence Day, 4

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day, 4:30

Girls

None

Girls

Asheville School at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Latin at Cary Academy

Charlotte Country Day at Durham Academy

Covenant Day at North Raleigh Christian

Providence Day at Ravenscroft

Volleyball

Cannon School at Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Country Day at Wake Christian

Gaston Day at Carmel Christian

North Hills Christian at United Faith

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Rockwell Christian at Bible Baptist

Saturday, Sept. 23rd

Boys

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Northside Christian in Castle Cup Tournament at Northside Christian

Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Providence Day

Boys

Multiple teams in Hare and Hounds Invitational (Varsity races) at McAlpine Creek Park, 8 a.m.

Multiple teams in We

Field Hockey

Cary Academy at Charlotte Country Day, 11 a.m.

Covenant Day at Carolina Day, 11 a.m.

Providence Day at Durham Academy, 9 a.m.

Ravenscroft at Providence Day, 11 a.m.

Girls

None

Girls

Charlotte Latin at Ravenscoft, 10 a.m.

Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscoft, 11 a.m.

Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy, 2

Multiple teams at

--JAY EDWARDS

