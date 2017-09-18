This week’s Mecklenburg County fall sports schedule

Mecklenburg County Fall Sports Schedule
Mecklenburg County Fall Sports Schedule
Compiled by Jay Edwards
Monday, September 18th
Boys
Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson
Charlotte Catholic at Weddington
Covenant Day at Hickory Grove
Davidson Day at Westminster Catawba
Forest Hills at Garinger
Grace Academy at Comenius
Hopewell at North Mecklenburg
Hough at Lake Norman
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden
Mallard Creek at West Charlotte
Mooresville at Vance
Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep
SouthLake Christian at Christ the King
Boys
United Faith at North Hills Christian at Salisbury Community Park
Field Hockey
Charlotte Catholic at Myers Park, 4:30
Girls
Comm. School of Davidson, Pine Lake Prep at Davidson Day at Northstone Country Club, 4
Lake Norman at Mooresville at Mooresville Golf Club
Girls
Berry at South Mecklenburg
Butler at Independence
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic (at Park Road Park)
Myers Park at Providence
SouthLake Christian at Wesleyan Christian
Volleyball
Davidson Day at SouthLake Christian
Grace Academy at Arborbrook Christian
Langtree Charter at Bradford Prep
Northside Christian at Comenius
Tuesday, September 19th
Boys
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Berry at Harding
Butler at Myers Park
Cannon School at Covenant Day
Carmel Christian at Christ the King
Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Charlotte Latin
Independence at Porter Ridge
Mallard Creek at Community School of Davidson
Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian
Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day
Rocky River at Hickory Ridge
Victory Christian at Comenius
West Mecklenburg at Olympic
Westminster Catawba at SouthLake Christian
Boys
CISAA Conference teams in Murdock Relays at McAlpine Creek Park, 5:30
Comm. School of Davidson, Queens Grant in Pre-conference meet at Fisher Farm Park
I-Meck Pre-conference meet at Mallard Creek course
Multiple teams in Gaston Christian Invitational
Union County Meet at Metrolina Christian
Field Hockey
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day, 4:30
Covenant Day at Providence Day, 5:45
Girls
Charlotte Catholic in Southern Carolinas
Charlotte Country Day, Gaston Christian at Cannon School at River Run Country Club, 4
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln (18 holes), 2
Providence at Butler at Pinelake Country Club, 3:30
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin at Raintree Country Club, 4
Girls
Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg
Butler at Porter Ridge
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day
Covenant Day at Cannon School
East Mecklenburg at Independence
Hough at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Mallard Creek
Metrolina Christian at Christ the King
North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
Rocky River at Myers Park
SouthLake Christian at Davidson Day
Weddington at Charlotte Catholic (at Ardrey Kell)
Volleyball
Berry at West Mecklenburg
Bradford Prep at Sugar Creek Charter
Butler at East Mecklenburg
Carmel Christian at Christ the King
Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day
Charlotte Learning Center at Victory Christian
Community School of Davidson at Union Academy
Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove
Covenant Day Cannon School
Grace Academy at Charlotte Latin
Harding at Olympic
Hopewell at West Charlotte
Hough at Vance
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln
Metrolina Christian at Northside Christian
Mooresville at Mallard Creek
Myers Park at Independence
Queens Grant at Mountain Island Charter
Rocky River at Garinger
South Mecklenburg at Providence
United Faith at Woodlawn School
Westminster Catawba at SouthLake Christian
Wednesday, September 20th
Boys
Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Carolina International at Queens Grant
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Forest Hills at Olympic
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Davidson Day
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Newton Conover at Lake Norman Charter
North Mecklenburg at Hough
Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic
West Charlotte at Vance
Boys
Butler, East Mecklenburg, Independence, South Mecklenburg, Garinger, West Charlotte Hickory Ridge, North Mecklenburg, Hopewell vs. Ardrey Kell (Host) at McAlpine Creek Park
Field Hockey
Myers Park at West Forsyth, 5:45
Girls
Marvin Ridge at Providence at Raintree Country Club North, 4
Girls
Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood
Mallard Creek at Hopewell
Myers Park at Butler
Volleyball
Olympic at Butler
Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic
South Mecklenburg at Stuart Cramer
Thursday, September 21st
Boys
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Berry at South Mecklenburg
Butler at Independence
Gaston Christian at Northside Christian
Gaston Day at SouthLake Christian
Grace Academy at Queens Grant
Hickory Christian at Victory Christian
Porter Ridge at Garinger
West Mecklenburg at Providence
Westminster Catawba at Hickory Grove
Boys
None
Field Hockey
Covenant Day at Charlotte Catholic, 5
Girls
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, 3:30
Girls
Berry at Harding
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian
Hickory Ridge at Rocky River
Lake Norman at Hough
North Mecklenburg at Hopewell
Porter Ridge at Independence
Providence at Concord
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Vance at Mooresville
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek
Volleyball
Butler at Rocky River
Christ the King at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Community School of Davidson at Carolina International
Covenant Day at Nation Ford
East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
Garinger at Myers Park
Gaston Christian at Northside Christian
Gaston Day at SouthLake Christian
Harding at West Mecklenburg
Hickory Christian at Victory Christian
Hopewell at Hough
Independence at Hickory Ridge
Mallard Creek at Vance
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
Olympic at Berry
Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg
Providence at Ardrey Kell
Queens Grant at Bradford Prep
Westminster Catawba at Hickory Grove
Friday, September 22nd
Boys
Cannon School at Charlotte Latin
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Carmel Christian
Northside Christian in Castle Cup Tournament at Northside Christian
Providence Day at Covenant Day
Rockwell Christian at Bible Baptist
Boys
Multiple teams in Hare and the Hounds Invitational (Junior Varsity races) at McAlpine Park
Field Hockey
Cary Academy at Providence Day, 4
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day, 4:30
Girls
None
Girls
Asheville School at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Latin at Cary Academy
Charlotte Country Day at Durham Academy
Covenant Day at North Raleigh Christian
Providence Day at Ravenscroft
Volleyball
Cannon School at Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Country Day at Wake Christian
Gaston Day at Carmel Christian
North Hills Christian at United Faith
Providence Day at Covenant Day
Rockwell Christian at Bible Baptist
Saturday, Sept. 23rd
Boys
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian
Northside Christian in Castle Cup Tournament at Northside Christian
Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Providence Day
Boys
Multiple teams in Hare and Hounds Invitational (Varsity races) at McAlpine Creek Park, 8 a.m.
Multiple teams in We
Field Hockey
Cary Academy at Charlotte Country Day, 11 a.m.
Covenant Day at Carolina Day, 11 a.m.
Providence Day at Durham Academy, 9 a.m.
Ravenscroft at Providence Day, 11 a.m.
Girls
None
Girls
Charlotte Latin at Ravenscoft, 10 a.m.
Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscoft, 11 a.m.
Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy, 2
Multiple teams at
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments