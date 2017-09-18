Greensboro Smith forward Isaiah Bigelow
Greensboro Smith forward Isaiah Bigelow Courtesy Phenom Hoop Report
Greensboro Smith forward Isaiah Bigelow Courtesy Phenom Hoop Report
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

Charlotte 49ers get a commitment from 6-6 wing from Greensboro

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

September 18, 2017 5:51 PM

The Charlotte 49ers got their second commitment in the class of 2018 from Greensboro Smith wing Isaiah Bigelow.

Bigelow is a 6-6 wing who averaged 12 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals. Greensboro Smith finished 18-10 last season and Bigelow shot 41 percent from the field overall and 33 percent from 3-point range.

Bigelow had offers from the 49ers, Chattanooga, North Carolina A&T, North Florida, Norfolk State, Radford and Western Carolina.

He joins Georgetown, KY, point guard Cooper Robb, who committed to the 49ers last month. Charlotte has two more scholarships available in the class of 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Maria becomes a Category 4 hurricane

Maria becomes a Category 4 hurricane 0:31

Maria becomes a Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Maria gains strength 0:26

Hurricane Maria gains strength
Panthers QB Cam Newton: 'I have to be better .... and I will be better' 1:29

Panthers QB Cam Newton: 'I have to be better .... and I will be better'

View More Video