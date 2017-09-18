Charlotte 49ers get a commitment from 6-6 wing from Greensboro

The Charlotte 49ers got their second commitment in the class of 2018 from Greensboro Smith wing Isaiah Bigelow.
Bigelow is a 6-6 wing who averaged 12 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals. Greensboro Smith finished 18-10 last season and Bigelow shot 41 percent from the field overall and 33 percent from 3-point range.
Bigelow had offers from the 49ers, Chattanooga, North Carolina A&T, North Florida, Norfolk State, Radford and Western Carolina.
He joins Georgetown, KY, point guard Cooper Robb, who committed to the 49ers last month. Charlotte has two more scholarships available in the class of 2018.
