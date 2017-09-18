Two UNC recruits among top five in latest Prep Hoops NC 2018 statewide rankings

Coby White and Rechon Black played together all summer on Chris Paul’s CP3 travel basketball team. After their senior years at Greenfield School in Wilson and Cox Mill High in Concord, the pair will team up in Chapel Hill.
The two UNC recruits are ranked No. 1 and 3 in the latest Prep Hoops NC statewide rankings for the class of 2018.
They are sandwiched around Providence Day All-American Devon Dotson, who is No. 2. Three other area stars are ranked in the top 10: No. 6 Jairus Hamilton of Cannon School, No. 7 Nate Hinton of Gaston Day and No. 10 Trey Wertz of Providence Day.
Hinton has committed to Houston. Dotson, Hamilton and Wertz are undecided for college.
Other area players ranked include: No. 14 Hunter Tyson of Piedmont, who is tied with United Faith’s Jaylen Sims. Gaston Day’s Quan McCluney, a College of Charleston recruit, is No. 21. Cannon’s Qon Murphy is No. 24 and Charlotte Liberty Heights guard Mike Wynn is No. 25. At No. 30 is Charlotte Christian’s Blake Preston, who has committed to Liberty. Kings Mountain’s Adrien Delph is No. 31; Lincoln Charter’s Kody Shubert, a Presbyterian recruit, is No. 33.
United Faith’s KC Hankton and Rafael Jenkins are No. 36 and 37. Butler’s Gerrale Gates, a New Orleans recruit, is No. 39.
Others in the top 100 include: Independence’s Jamarius Burton (No. 41); Olympic’s Jalen Harris (No. 42); North Meck’s Vaud Worthy (No. 48); Providence Day’s Isaac Suffren (No. 49); Gaston Day’s MJ Armstrong (No. 57); United Faith’s Jon Hicklin (No. 61); East Rutherford’s Josh Searcy (No. 65); South Iredell’s JaQuan Clark (No. 66); United Faith’s Brett Swilling (No. 69); Albemarle’s King Medley (No. 71); Butler’s D.J. Little (No. 73); Metrolina Christian’s Tyler Nelson (No. 75); United Faith’s Nate Springs (No. 76); Northside Christian’s Chris Martin (No. 81); Ardrey Kell’s David Kasanganay (No. 83); Shelby’s Jaiden Hunt (No. 94); United Faith’s Malcolm Wade (No. 98)
Prep Hoops N.C. Statewide 2018 Boys Basketball Rankings, top 40
Rank, Name, Height, Pos, High School, Travel Team, College
1 Coby White 6'5 PG Greenfield School Team CP3 UNC
2 Devon Dotson 6'0 PG Providence Day Team Charlotte
3 Rechon Black 6'8 W Cox Mill High School Team Cp3 UNC
4 Jaylan Hoard 6'8 W Wesleyan Christian Team CP3 Wake Forest
5 John Newman III 6'6 SG Greensboro Day Team CP3 Clemson
6 Jairus Hamilton 6'8 SF Cannon School Team Loaded
7 Nate Hinton 6'6 CG Gaston Day Team Loaded NC
8 Immanuel Bates 6'9 F Northwood Temple Team Loaded NC
9 Aaron Wiggins 6'6 SF Wesleyan Christian Team Charlotte Maryland
10 Trey Wertz 6'5 SG Providence Day Team Loaded NC
11 Ian Steere 6'8 PF Northwood Temple Team Charlotte Creighton
12 Jerran McCallister 6'2 SG Heritage HS Garner Road Virginia Tech
13 Jayden Gardner 6'6 PF Heritage HS Team Loaded NC
14 Hunter Tyson 6'7 W Peidmont HS Team CP3
Jaylen Sims 6'6 G United Faith
15 Malik Johnson 6'1 PG Terry Sanford Team Wall
16 Isiah Bigelow 6'6 W Ben L Smith HS Team Felton
17 Elijah McCadden 6'5 W Greenfield School Boo WIlliams Georgia Southern
18 Will Dillard 6'2 SF Greensboro Day Team CP3
19 Jack Hemphill 6'9 SF Ravenscroft Team CP3
20 Kris Monroe 6'7 SF St. David's Team CP3 Providence
21 Quan McCluney 6'5 SF Gaston Day Team Loaded NC College of Charleston
22 Davien Williamson 6'0 PG Winston-Salem Prep Team Winston
23 Ody Oguama 6'9 F Cardinal Gibbons NC Red Storm
24 Qon Murphy 6'5 SG Cannon School Team United
25 Michael Wynn 6'5 SF Liberty Heights Team Loaded
26 Dravon Magnum 6'7 SF Person HS NC Red Storm
28 Jomaru Brown 6'0 PG Northwood Temple BWSL
29 Trey Murphy 6'5 SG Cary Academy Durham Hurricanes Rice
30 Blake Preston 6'9 C Charlotte Christian PSB Select Liberty
31 Adrien Delph 6'3 SG Kings Mountain Team Felton
32 Jaylen Alston 6'2 G Eastern Guilford
33 Kody Shubert 5'11 PG Lincoln Charter Team Charlotte
34 Sam Okauru 6'4 CG North Raleigh Christian Team Felton
36 KC Hankton 6'8 F United Faith Team United
37 Rafeal Jenkins 5'9 PG United Faith
38 Justice Goodloe 5'10 PG Winston-Salem Prep
39 Garrale Gates 6'4 SG Butler Team Charlotte New Orleans
40 Adafe Price 6'3 SF West Stanly Queen City Thunder
