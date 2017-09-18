Cox Mill High’s Wendell Moore maintains grip atop NC 2019 college recruiting rankings

There has been some debate as to who is the No. 1 player in North Carolina in the senior and sophomore classes, but one guy has been pretty consistent as No. 1 in 2019, no matter which scouting service you trust.
Sure enough, in the latest Prep Hoops North Carolina rankings, Cox Mill junior Wendell Moore sits at the top.
Moore won a gold medal with USA Basketball this summer after leading Cox Mill to a state championship in the 3A class last March. The 6-foot-6 wing was named N.C. public school state player of the year by the N.C. Basketball Coaches. Moore is a top 25 national recruit by 247 Sports who has offers from schools like Charlotte, Florida, Florida State, Maryland and North Carolina, among others.
Fayetteville Trinity Christian’s Joey Baker is No. 2. West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams, a 6-foot-6 point guard, is the only other Observer-area player in the top 10.
North Mecklenburg’s Jaelyn Withers is No. 11, Carmel Christian’s Donovan Gregory is No. 17, Charlotte Christian’s JC Tharrington is No. 22, Butler’s Raquan Brown is No. 26 and Lake Norman’s Damarkis Johnson is No. 29.
Other top 50 players include Kings Mountain’s Zeke Littlejohn (No 32), Hopewell’s Brice Williams (No. 34), Freedom’s Fletcher Abee (No. 38), Lincoln Charter’s Lavonte Knox (No. 39), Charlotte United’s Carter Jernigan (No. 40), Charlotte Country Day’s DeAngelo Epps (No. 41), Cox Mill’s Caleb Carrawell (No. 43), Independence’s Andra McKee (No. 44), Carmel Christian’s Myles Pierre (No. 45), South Iredell’s Zane Haglan (No. 47), Charlotte Christian’s Paul Hudson (No. 48).
Prep Hoops NC Class of 2019 Top 30
Rank, Name, Class, Height, Position, High School, Travel Team, Commitment
1 Wendell Moore Jr. 6'5 SF Cox Mill HS Team CP3
2 Joey Baker 6'7 W Trinity Christian Team Felton
3 Jalen Lecque 6'4 PG Christ School Southern Stampede
4 Greg Gantt 6'6 SF Trinity Christian Team Felton
5 Patrick Williams 6'5 PG West Charlotte Team United
6 Kobe Langley 6'1 G Wesleyan Christian Team CP3 Virginia Tech
7 Brandon Stone 6'11 C Christ School Bridge City Ballers
8 Caleb Mills 6'3 G Asheville Christian Team Vision
9 Keyshaun Langley 6'1 G Wesleyan Christian Team CP3 Virginia Tech
10 Jalen Benjamin 5'10 PG Leesville Road Stackhouse Elite
11 Jaelyn Withers 6'8 F North Mecklenburg Team Loaded NC
12 Audiese Toney 6'6 F Trinity Christian Team United
13 Damian Dunn 6'5 G Kinston Stackhouse Elite
14 Michael Fowler 6'8 F Greensboro Day Team CP3
15 Imajae Dodd 6'6 F Greene Central Team United
16 Luke Davis 6'7 F South Central
17 Donovan Gregory 6'3 W Carmel Christian Team Charlotte
18 Jake Smith 6'0 G Enka HS Team South Carolina
19 Justin McKoy 6'7 F Panther Creek Team CP3
20 Elbert Ellis 6'3 G Mt. Zion Team Felton
21 Marten Maide 6'4 G Carmel Christian Team Charlotte
22 JC Tharrington 6'0 G Charlotte Christian Team United
23 Jamal King 6'4 W Wayne Country Day Team United
24 Max Farthing 6'5 F Word of God Team CP3
25 Steven Randle 6'7 F WestRidge Academy Big Shots NC 2019
26 Raquan Brown 6'3 G Butler HS Team Charlotte
27 Nic Evtimov 6'7 F Greensboro Day Team United
28 Travion McCray 6'1 PG Village Christian Karolina Khaos
29 Damarkis Johnson 6'4 G Lake Norman Mooresville Magic
30 Javarzia Belton 6'10 C WestRodge Academy Big Shots NC 2019
