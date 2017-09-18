Cox Mill High junior Wendell Moore is the top-rated recruit in the class of 2018
Cox Mill High junior Wendell Moore is the top-rated recruit in the class of 2018 David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Cox Mill High's Wendell Moore maintains grip atop NC 2019 college recruiting rankings

September 18, 2017 6:38 PM

There has been some debate as to who is the No. 1 player in North Carolina in the senior and sophomore classes, but one guy has been pretty consistent as No. 1 in 2019, no matter which scouting service you trust.

Sure enough, in the latest Prep Hoops North Carolina rankings, Cox Mill junior Wendell Moore sits at the top.

Moore won a gold medal with USA Basketball this summer after leading Cox Mill to a state championship in the 3A class last March. The 6-foot-6 wing was named N.C. public school state player of the year by the N.C. Basketball Coaches. Moore is a top 25 national recruit by 247 Sports who has offers from schools like Charlotte, Florida, Florida State, Maryland and North Carolina, among others.

Fayetteville Trinity Christian’s Joey Baker is No. 2. West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams, a 6-foot-6 point guard, is the only other Observer-area player in the top 10.

North Mecklenburg’s Jaelyn Withers is No. 11, Carmel Christian’s Donovan Gregory is No. 17, Charlotte Christian’s JC Tharrington is No. 22, Butler’s Raquan Brown is No. 26 and Lake Norman’s Damarkis Johnson is No. 29.

Other top 50 players include Kings Mountain’s Zeke Littlejohn (No 32), Hopewell’s Brice Williams (No. 34), Freedom’s Fletcher Abee (No. 38), Lincoln Charter’s Lavonte Knox (No. 39), Charlotte United’s Carter Jernigan (No. 40), Charlotte Country Day’s DeAngelo Epps (No. 41), Cox Mill’s Caleb Carrawell (No. 43), Independence’s Andra McKee (No. 44), Carmel Christian’s Myles Pierre (No. 45), South Iredell’s Zane Haglan (No. 47), Charlotte Christian’s Paul Hudson (No. 48).

Prep Hoops NC Class of 2019 Top 30

Rank, Name, Class, Height, Position, High School, Travel Team, Commitment

1 Wendell Moore Jr. 6'5 SF Cox Mill HS Team CP3

2 Joey Baker 6'7 W Trinity Christian Team Felton

3 Jalen Lecque 6'4 PG Christ School Southern Stampede

4 Greg Gantt 6'6 SF Trinity Christian Team Felton

5 Patrick Williams 6'5 PG West Charlotte Team United

6 Kobe Langley 6'1 G Wesleyan Christian Team CP3 Virginia Tech

7 Brandon Stone 6'11 C Christ School Bridge City Ballers

8 Caleb Mills 6'3 G Asheville Christian Team Vision

9 Keyshaun Langley 6'1 G Wesleyan Christian Team CP3 Virginia Tech

10 Jalen Benjamin 5'10 PG Leesville Road Stackhouse Elite

11 Jaelyn Withers 6'8 F North Mecklenburg Team Loaded NC

12 Audiese Toney 6'6 F Trinity Christian Team United

13 Damian Dunn 6'5 G Kinston Stackhouse Elite

14 Michael Fowler 6'8 F Greensboro Day Team CP3

15 Imajae Dodd 6'6 F Greene Central Team United

16 Luke Davis 6'7 F South Central

17 Donovan Gregory 6'3 W Carmel Christian Team Charlotte

18 Jake Smith 6'0 G Enka HS Team South Carolina

19 Justin McKoy 6'7 F Panther Creek Team CP3

20 Elbert Ellis 6'3 G Mt. Zion Team Felton

21 Marten Maide 6'4 G Carmel Christian Team Charlotte

22 JC Tharrington 6'0 G Charlotte Christian Team United

23 Jamal King 6'4 W Wayne Country Day Team United

24 Max Farthing 6'5 F Word of God Team CP3

25 Steven Randle 6'7 F WestRidge Academy Big Shots NC 2019

26 Raquan Brown 6'3 G Butler HS Team Charlotte

27 Nic Evtimov 6'7 F Greensboro Day Team United

28 Travion McCray 6'1 PG Village Christian Karolina Khaos

29 Damarkis Johnson 6'4 G Lake Norman Mooresville Magic

30 Javarzia Belton 6'10 C WestRodge Academy Big Shots NC 2019

