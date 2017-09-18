Rocky River High star Jaden Springer atop NC Prep Hoops 2020 recruiting rankings

Rocky River sophomore Jaden Springer is the top N.C. college basketball recruit in the class of 2020, according to the latest Prep Hoops North Carolina rankings.
Springer, a 6-3 wing, is a top 40 national recruit who has offers from schools like Georgia Tech, N.C. State and UCLA, among others.
Two more Observer-area stars are in the top 10: No. 5 Tristan Maxwell of North Mecklenburg and No. 10 Josh Banks of Olympic.
Other players in the top 20 include Concord’s Jackson Threadgill (No. 14), Ardrey Kell’s Luke Stankavage (No. 15), Statesville Christian’s Christian Bailey (No. 16), Lincolnton’s Kris Robinson (No. 17), Cannon’s Tyler Alexander (No. 18), and Olympic’s Dedrick Givens (No. 20).
NC Prep Hoops Class of 2020 basketball rankings
Rank, Name, Height, Pos, High School
1 Jaden Springer 6'3 SG Rocky River
2 Jalen Cone 5'10 PG Walkertown HS
3 Marcus Bagley 6'7 F Ravenscroft
4 Silas Mason 6'6 G Greensboro Smith
5 Tristan Maxwell 6'2 G North Mecklenburg
6 Justice Ajogbor 6'9 C Christ School
7 Evan Johnson 6'1 G Word of God
8 Day'Ron Sharpe 6'8 F South Central
9 Norance Berry 6'3 G Christ School
10 Josh Banks 6'4 W Olympic
11 Camren Hayes 6'1 PG Greensboro Smith
12 Callin Randolph 5'11 PG Mountain Heritage
13 Lee Langstaff 6' PG Carolina Day
14 Jackson Threadgill 6'4 SG Concord HS
15 Luke Stankavage 5'10 PG Ardrey Kell
16 Christian Bailey 6'4 W Statesville Christian
17 Kris Robinson 6' PG Lincolnton
18 Tyler Alexander 6'1 G Cannon School
19 Todd Burt 6'7" F Word of God
20 Dedrick Givens 6'5 W Olympic
