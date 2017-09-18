Rocky River's Jaden Springer, center, is the top recruit from North Carolina in the class of 2020 according to Prep Hoops North Carolina’s latest statewide rankings
Rocky River's Jaden Springer, center, is the top recruit from North Carolina in the class of 2020 according to Prep Hoops North Carolina’s latest statewide rankings Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Rocky River High star Jaden Springer atop NC Prep Hoops 2020 recruiting rankings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

September 18, 2017 7:03 PM

Rocky River sophomore Jaden Springer is the top N.C. college basketball recruit in the class of 2020, according to the latest Prep Hoops North Carolina rankings.

Springer, a 6-3 wing, is a top 40 national recruit who has offers from schools like Georgia Tech, N.C. State and UCLA, among others.

Two more Observer-area stars are in the top 10: No. 5 Tristan Maxwell of North Mecklenburg and No. 10 Josh Banks of Olympic.

Other players in the top 20 include Concord’s Jackson Threadgill (No. 14), Ardrey Kell’s Luke Stankavage (No. 15), Statesville Christian’s Christian Bailey (No. 16), Lincolnton’s Kris Robinson (No. 17), Cannon’s Tyler Alexander (No. 18), and Olympic’s Dedrick Givens (No. 20).

NC Prep Hoops Class of 2020 basketball rankings

Rank, Name, Height, Pos, High School

1 Jaden Springer 6'3 SG Rocky River

2 Jalen Cone 5'10 PG Walkertown HS

3 Marcus Bagley 6'7 F Ravenscroft

4 Silas Mason 6'6 G Greensboro Smith

5 Tristan Maxwell 6'2 G North Mecklenburg

6 Justice Ajogbor 6'9 C Christ School

7 Evan Johnson 6'1 G Word of God

8 Day'Ron Sharpe 6'8 F South Central

9 Norance Berry 6'3 G Christ School

10 Josh Banks 6'4 W Olympic

11 Camren Hayes 6'1 PG Greensboro Smith

12 Callin Randolph 5'11 PG Mountain Heritage

13 Lee Langstaff 6' PG Carolina Day

14 Jackson Threadgill 6'4 SG Concord HS

15 Luke Stankavage 5'10 PG Ardrey Kell

16 Christian Bailey 6'4 W Statesville Christian

17 Kris Robinson 6' PG Lincolnton

18 Tyler Alexander 6'1 G Cannon School

19 Todd Burt 6'7" F Word of God

20 Dedrick Givens 6'5 W Olympic

