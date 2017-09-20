South Meck’s A’Lea Gilbert has committed to college
Tuesday’s Fall Sports Roundup: South Meck star commits to college

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

September 20, 2017 7:52 PM

Elevator

A’Lea Gilbert, South Mecklenburg girls basketball: Sabres’ All-Mecklenburg star has committed to Appalachian State

gastondayvolleyball
Gaston Day’s Lauralee Hurst (right) and Sidney Bing were honored for career achievements before Tuesday’s match
Bill Stamey

Lorelei Roper, Carmel Christian girls basketball: Roper, who played at Charlotte Catholic last season, has committed to Marshall

Madison Monroe, SouthLake Christian basketball: Monroe, an all-conference pick last season, has committed to Army.

Hickory Ridge volleyball: beat Porter Ridge 3-0 (25-13, 25-5, 25-17) to improve to 12-0 overall, 7-0 in Southwestern 4A conference play.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Colin Hayden, Ian Bircak, Charlotte Latin soccer: two goals each in a 8-2 win over Greater Cabarrus.

Lauralee Hurst, Gaston Day volleyball: 25 kills, 15 digs, two assists, block, ace in a 3-0 win over Gaston Christian. Gaston Day is 14-2, 5-1 in league play. Gaston Day visits reigning conference champ SouthLake Christian Thursday. Prior to the Gaston Christian game, Hurst was recognized for reaching 1,000 kills and sophomore setter Sidney Bing was honored for surpassing 1,500 assists.

Adam Kennedy, Lake Norman Charter soccer: shutout in a 2-0 win over East Lincoln. Lake Norman Charter (4-3-1, 2-1) handed East Lincoln (6-4, 2-1) its first conference loss. Collin Petty and Connor Hahn scored for LNC.

Amanda Sambach, Michelle Harn, Cannon girls golf: co-medalists of a three-team match with Gaston Christian and Charlotte Country Day at River Run Country Club. Both Cougars shot an even ar 36. Cannon begins play in the CISAA conference tournament Tuesday at Cedarwood Country Club at 1 p.m.

Kayla Spangler, Charlotte Country Day: 41 assists, four digs, two kills in a 3-0 win over Providence Day (25-17, 25-9, 25-15). Zoe Weatherington had 16 kills and Braden Nash had 10 digs.

Tuesday’s Tennis Results

BANDYS 5, NORTH LINCOLN 4

Singles:

1. Toni Laney (BH) def. McKenzie Jones 6-3, 6-2

2. Addie McGinnis (NL) def. Maria Marreios 6-4, 4-6, 14-12

3. Lilly Underwood (BH) def Avery Sigmon 6-4, 6-1

4. Destiny Chafin (BH) def. Rachel Palmer 6-3, 6-3

5. Sharidan Farris (NL) def Madi Trimble 7-5, 6-1

6. Allison File (NL) def. Gabby Defeo 6-4, 6-4

Doubles:

1. Laney/Marreiros (BH) def. Jones/ McGinnis 8-3

2. Palmer/Farris (NL) def. Underwood/Chafin 8-4

3. Defeo/Mikayla Finger (BH) def. Sigmon/Kylie Dugan 8-5

SOUTHLAKE 8, DAVIDSON DAY 1

Singles

1. Brooke Murphy (SLCA) d. Alyssa Horne 6-0, 6-0. 2. Lindsay Capps (SLCA) d. Allison Lehman 6-0, 6-0. 3. Caroline Conway (DD) d. Katie Winton 2-6, 6-4, 10-8. 4. Susanna McIntyre (SLCA) d. Lauren Meister 6-1, 6-0. 5. Maya Kollme (SLCA) d. Jenna Chidwick 6-0, 6-1. Kylie Maness (SLCA) d. Ellie Kollme 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Murphy/Capps (SLCA) d. Conway/Young 8-0

2. Winton/McIntyre (SLCA) d. Horne/ Kollme 8-3

3. Kollme/Carroll (SLCA) d. Horstmann/Conway 8-6

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 8, WEST LINCOLN 0

In Singles:

#1 Zoe Panizza def. Jessi Adams 6-0,6-1

#2 Lauren Bush def. Chloe Ayers 6-0,6-0

#3 Annie Thomas def. Kelsey Watts 6-0,6-0

#4 Nithya Sampath def. Isabella Shuff 6-0,6-2

#5 Alicia Bush def. Shanna Clark 6-0,6-1

#6 Jada Mbote def. Blanca Beritez 6-4,6-1

In Doubles:

#1 Panizza/Sampath def. Adams/Ayers 8-3

#2 L.Bush/Thomas def. Watts/Shuff 8-1

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 8, PROVIDENCE DAY 1

Singles

Kendall Addison (CCDS) d. Myah Gabriel (PD) 3-6 0-6; Kate Harbrecht (CCDS) d. Molly Young (PD) 2-6 3-6; Parker Shelton (CCDS) d. Molly Kerrigan (CL) 0-6 0-6; Josie Shuford (CCDS) d. Kelsey Caldwell (PD) 2-6 4-6; Sarah Swank (CCDS) d. Malika Rawal (PD) 4-6 0-6; Sarah Powers d. Sophie Marx (CCDS) 2-6 5-7.

Doubles

Harbrecht/ Shelton (CCDS) d. Gabriel/Young (PD) 5-8, Addison/Shuford (CCDS) d. Kerrigan/Caldwell (PD) 3-8; Sterling Terranova/Lily Kestler (PD) d. Swank/Powers (CCDS) 8-4.

COVENANT DAY 9, CANNON SCHOOL 0

SINGLES:

Anna Daniels d Jordan Besh 6-2, 6-3; Madison Wall d Gabby Hollloway 6-1, 6-1; Paget Barlow d Annabel Barr 6-4, 6-2; Ava Murchison d Mia Biehler 6-0, 6-0

Meredith Strause d Alivie Calabrase 6-3, 6-1; Lauren Boyles d Maddie Calcagno 6-4, 6-0

DOUBLES:

Wall / Daniels d Besh / Holloway 9-8(4); Boyles / Erika Fager d Barr / Calcagno 8-4; Murchison / Strause d Calabrase / Natalie Rey 8-6

Record: CDS 4-1

Tuesday’s Volleyball Results

Central Cabarrus 3, Concord 1

25-18, 15-25, 25-15, 25-10

Leah Schelling had 17 digs and Riley Tucker had 10 digs.

Jordan Hough had 11 assists and Makenna MacDougall had 9 assists.

Katie Morrison had 11 kills and Riley Tucker had 11 kills.

Tuesday’s Field Hockey Results

PROVIDENCE DAY 10, COVENANT DAY 0

PDS Goals: Emma Goldean 3

Jacquelyn ives 2

Chloe Appleby 2

Laney Diehl 2

Grayson Buben

CHARLOTTE LATIN 4, COUNTRY DAY 2

Hawks: Caroline Juckett 2, Caroline Balogh, Callahan Phillips

Bucs: Katie So 2

Bucs 5-3-1

Hawks 11-0

Tuesday’s Soccer Results

CANNON 2, COVENANT DAY 1

Covenant Day 1 (7-5) Ben Seibert

Cannon 2 (3-3-3) Mitch Jeter, Alex Varghese

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 0, PROVIDENCE DAY 0

CCDS Shutout (team's 9th): Connor McPhilliamy

PDS Shutout (team's 2nd): Grant Abrams

CCDS now 9-0-3 / 2-0-1

PDS now 1-3-3 / 0-2-2

GASTON CHRISTIAN 5, GASTON DAY 1

Goals and Assists:

Jacob Neely 2 goals 1 assist

Davis McBee 1 goal 1 assist

Frank Lopez 1 goal

Colten Brewer 1 goal

Lucas Whitesides and Nate Hoover each had 1 assist

Tuesday’s Girls Golf Results

CANNON 118, COUNTRY DAY 139

Charlotte Country Day: 139

Michelle Harn 36

Aish Sharma 44

Ashley Cox 59

Kyal Htet 59

Erin McCollum 63

Record: 6-8

Cannon School: 118

Amanda Sambach 36

Sophie Holland 40

Elena Jacoby 42

Mirabella Calabrase 44

Sophie Jenike 45

Record: unknown

Gaston Christian: No Team Score

Bridget Chew 53

PROVIDENCE DAY 126, CHARLOTTE LATIN 131

The Co-Medalists of the match were: Rhea Bhagia of Providence Day - 39

Erica Boyd of Providence Day - 39

Alexis Sudjianto of Charlotte Latin - 39

Other notable scores were:

Elyssa Kim of Charlotte Latin - 42

Clare Steigerwalt of Providence Day - 48

The 2017 Win / Loss Record for Providence Day is 7 Wins, 6 Losses

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE MATCH

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference held their second Women's Golf conference match of the year today at Lake Hickory Country Club. Hickory finished in first place as a team. Anna McDonald of Hickory was the match medalist with a 34. The team scores and individual scores are below.

Team Scores

1.) Hickory- 135

2.) Freedom- 156

3.) McDowell- 165

4.) Alexander Central- 167

5.) South Caldwell- 175

6.) St. Stephens- 198

7.) Watauga- 201

Individual Scores

1.) Hickory

Anna McDonald- 34

Samantha Harrington- 44

Mary Grace Neill- 57

2.) Freedom

Albany Bock- 45

Christina Fisher- 47

Baila Hoke- 64

3.) McDowell

Tyler Price- 45

McKenzie Hartman- 60

Mallory Farmer- 60

4.) Alexander Central

Jackie Little- 50

Haley Teague- 54

Heather Cronan- 63

5.) South Caldwell

Abby Gray- 48

Lexi Summerlin- 63

Rylee Stevens- 64

6.) St. Stephens

Cate Cook- 59

Anna Fleenor- 67

No other player (automatic 72)

7.) Watauga

Alice Knight- 66

Emily Geoque- 67

Elizabeth Copenhaver- 68

