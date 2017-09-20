Tuesday’s Fall Sports Roundup: South Meck star commits to college

Elevator
↑A’Lea Gilbert, South Mecklenburg girls basketball: Sabres’ All-Mecklenburg star has committed to Appalachian State
↑Lorelei Roper, Carmel Christian girls basketball: Roper, who played at Charlotte Catholic last season, has committed to Marshall
↑Madison Monroe, SouthLake Christian basketball: Monroe, an all-conference pick last season, has committed to Army.
↑Hickory Ridge volleyball: beat Porter Ridge 3-0 (25-13, 25-5, 25-17) to improve to 12-0 overall, 7-0 in Southwestern 4A conference play.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Colin Hayden, Ian Bircak, Charlotte Latin soccer: two goals each in a 8-2 win over Greater Cabarrus.
Lauralee Hurst, Gaston Day volleyball: 25 kills, 15 digs, two assists, block, ace in a 3-0 win over Gaston Christian. Gaston Day is 14-2, 5-1 in league play. Gaston Day visits reigning conference champ SouthLake Christian Thursday. Prior to the Gaston Christian game, Hurst was recognized for reaching 1,000 kills and sophomore setter Sidney Bing was honored for surpassing 1,500 assists.
Adam Kennedy, Lake Norman Charter soccer: shutout in a 2-0 win over East Lincoln. Lake Norman Charter (4-3-1, 2-1) handed East Lincoln (6-4, 2-1) its first conference loss. Collin Petty and Connor Hahn scored for LNC.
Amanda Sambach, Michelle Harn, Cannon girls golf: co-medalists of a three-team match with Gaston Christian and Charlotte Country Day at River Run Country Club. Both Cougars shot an even ar 36. Cannon begins play in the CISAA conference tournament Tuesday at Cedarwood Country Club at 1 p.m.
Kayla Spangler, Charlotte Country Day: 41 assists, four digs, two kills in a 3-0 win over Providence Day (25-17, 25-9, 25-15). Zoe Weatherington had 16 kills and Braden Nash had 10 digs.
Tuesday’s Tennis Results
BANDYS 5, NORTH LINCOLN 4
Singles:
1. Toni Laney (BH) def. McKenzie Jones 6-3, 6-2
2. Addie McGinnis (NL) def. Maria Marreios 6-4, 4-6, 14-12
3. Lilly Underwood (BH) def Avery Sigmon 6-4, 6-1
4. Destiny Chafin (BH) def. Rachel Palmer 6-3, 6-3
5. Sharidan Farris (NL) def Madi Trimble 7-5, 6-1
6. Allison File (NL) def. Gabby Defeo 6-4, 6-4
Doubles:
1. Laney/Marreiros (BH) def. Jones/ McGinnis 8-3
2. Palmer/Farris (NL) def. Underwood/Chafin 8-4
3. Defeo/Mikayla Finger (BH) def. Sigmon/Kylie Dugan 8-5
SOUTHLAKE 8, DAVIDSON DAY 1
Singles
1. Brooke Murphy (SLCA) d. Alyssa Horne 6-0, 6-0. 2. Lindsay Capps (SLCA) d. Allison Lehman 6-0, 6-0. 3. Caroline Conway (DD) d. Katie Winton 2-6, 6-4, 10-8. 4. Susanna McIntyre (SLCA) d. Lauren Meister 6-1, 6-0. 5. Maya Kollme (SLCA) d. Jenna Chidwick 6-0, 6-1. Kylie Maness (SLCA) d. Ellie Kollme 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Murphy/Capps (SLCA) d. Conway/Young 8-0
2. Winton/McIntyre (SLCA) d. Horne/ Kollme 8-3
3. Kollme/Carroll (SLCA) d. Horstmann/Conway 8-6
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 8, WEST LINCOLN 0
In Singles:
#1 Zoe Panizza def. Jessi Adams 6-0,6-1
#2 Lauren Bush def. Chloe Ayers 6-0,6-0
#3 Annie Thomas def. Kelsey Watts 6-0,6-0
#4 Nithya Sampath def. Isabella Shuff 6-0,6-2
#5 Alicia Bush def. Shanna Clark 6-0,6-1
#6 Jada Mbote def. Blanca Beritez 6-4,6-1
In Doubles:
#1 Panizza/Sampath def. Adams/Ayers 8-3
#2 L.Bush/Thomas def. Watts/Shuff 8-1
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 8, PROVIDENCE DAY 1
Singles
Kendall Addison (CCDS) d. Myah Gabriel (PD) 3-6 0-6; Kate Harbrecht (CCDS) d. Molly Young (PD) 2-6 3-6; Parker Shelton (CCDS) d. Molly Kerrigan (CL) 0-6 0-6; Josie Shuford (CCDS) d. Kelsey Caldwell (PD) 2-6 4-6; Sarah Swank (CCDS) d. Malika Rawal (PD) 4-6 0-6; Sarah Powers d. Sophie Marx (CCDS) 2-6 5-7.
Doubles
Harbrecht/ Shelton (CCDS) d. Gabriel/Young (PD) 5-8, Addison/Shuford (CCDS) d. Kerrigan/Caldwell (PD) 3-8; Sterling Terranova/Lily Kestler (PD) d. Swank/Powers (CCDS) 8-4.
COVENANT DAY 9, CANNON SCHOOL 0
SINGLES:
Anna Daniels d Jordan Besh 6-2, 6-3; Madison Wall d Gabby Hollloway 6-1, 6-1; Paget Barlow d Annabel Barr 6-4, 6-2; Ava Murchison d Mia Biehler 6-0, 6-0
Meredith Strause d Alivie Calabrase 6-3, 6-1; Lauren Boyles d Maddie Calcagno 6-4, 6-0
DOUBLES:
Wall / Daniels d Besh / Holloway 9-8(4); Boyles / Erika Fager d Barr / Calcagno 8-4; Murchison / Strause d Calabrase / Natalie Rey 8-6
Record: CDS 4-1
Tuesday’s Volleyball Results
Central Cabarrus 3, Concord 1
25-18, 15-25, 25-15, 25-10
Leah Schelling had 17 digs and Riley Tucker had 10 digs.
Jordan Hough had 11 assists and Makenna MacDougall had 9 assists.
Katie Morrison had 11 kills and Riley Tucker had 11 kills.
Tuesday’s Field Hockey Results
PROVIDENCE DAY 10, COVENANT DAY 0
PDS Goals: Emma Goldean 3
Jacquelyn ives 2
Chloe Appleby 2
Laney Diehl 2
Grayson Buben
CHARLOTTE LATIN 4, COUNTRY DAY 2
Hawks: Caroline Juckett 2, Caroline Balogh, Callahan Phillips
Bucs: Katie So 2
Bucs 5-3-1
Hawks 11-0
Tuesday’s Soccer Results
CANNON 2, COVENANT DAY 1
Covenant Day 1 (7-5) Ben Seibert
Cannon 2 (3-3-3) Mitch Jeter, Alex Varghese
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 0, PROVIDENCE DAY 0
CCDS Shutout (team's 9th): Connor McPhilliamy
PDS Shutout (team's 2nd): Grant Abrams
CCDS now 9-0-3 / 2-0-1
PDS now 1-3-3 / 0-2-2
GASTON CHRISTIAN 5, GASTON DAY 1
Goals and Assists:
Jacob Neely 2 goals 1 assist
Davis McBee 1 goal 1 assist
Frank Lopez 1 goal
Colten Brewer 1 goal
Lucas Whitesides and Nate Hoover each had 1 assist
Tuesday’s Girls Golf Results
CANNON 118, COUNTRY DAY 139
Charlotte Country Day: 139
Michelle Harn 36
Aish Sharma 44
Ashley Cox 59
Kyal Htet 59
Erin McCollum 63
Record: 6-8
Cannon School: 118
Amanda Sambach 36
Sophie Holland 40
Elena Jacoby 42
Mirabella Calabrase 44
Sophie Jenike 45
Record: unknown
Gaston Christian: No Team Score
Bridget Chew 53
PROVIDENCE DAY 126, CHARLOTTE LATIN 131
The Co-Medalists of the match were: Rhea Bhagia of Providence Day - 39
Erica Boyd of Providence Day - 39
Alexis Sudjianto of Charlotte Latin - 39
Other notable scores were:
Elyssa Kim of Charlotte Latin - 42
Clare Steigerwalt of Providence Day - 48
The 2017 Win / Loss Record for Providence Day is 7 Wins, 6 Losses
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE MATCH
The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference held their second Women's Golf conference match of the year today at Lake Hickory Country Club. Hickory finished in first place as a team. Anna McDonald of Hickory was the match medalist with a 34. The team scores and individual scores are below.
Team Scores
1.) Hickory- 135
2.) Freedom- 156
3.) McDowell- 165
4.) Alexander Central- 167
5.) South Caldwell- 175
6.) St. Stephens- 198
7.) Watauga- 201
Individual Scores
1.) Hickory
Anna McDonald- 34
Samantha Harrington- 44
Mary Grace Neill- 57
2.) Freedom
Albany Bock- 45
Christina Fisher- 47
Baila Hoke- 64
3.) McDowell
Tyler Price- 45
McKenzie Hartman- 60
Mallory Farmer- 60
4.) Alexander Central
Jackie Little- 50
Haley Teague- 54
Heather Cronan- 63
5.) South Caldwell
Abby Gray- 48
Lexi Summerlin- 63
Rylee Stevens- 64
6.) St. Stephens
Cate Cook- 59
Anna Fleenor- 67
No other player (automatic 72)
7.) Watauga
Alice Knight- 66
Emily Geoque- 67
Elizabeth Copenhaver- 68
