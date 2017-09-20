Source: Garinger High fires boys’ soccer coach, ends team’s season

After an unbeaten start to the 2017 season, Garinger High has folded its boys’ soccer program and fired its coach, according to a source close to the situation.
David Garrett, who has coached the Wildcats since 2012, is no longer with the team, and most or all of the players have left the program, the source said. That forced the school to end the season.
Garinger athletics director Tony Huggins said he couldn’t comment, citing privacy laws, but did say the Wildcats are looking for a new coach to restart the program.
Southwestern 4A secretary Rick Lewis, also athletics director at Myers Park, said each Southwestern 4A school was scheduled to play Garinger twice. But per N.C. High School Athletic Association rules, each team would receive one forfeit win, not two, since the conference season hadn’t started when Garinger dissolved the team.
Lewis said teams are free to add an additional game to replace the one now missing.
Garinger was 5-0-1 when Garrett was removed as coach. The Wildcats’ last game was a 5-1 win over Vance on Sept. 5.
The Wildcats’ MaxPreps page shows forfeit losses to Myers Park on Sept. 12 and to East Mecklenburg on Monday. The Wildcats’ next scheduled game is Sept. 25 at Independence.
In his five seasons, Garrett’s teams were 81-18-4 as Garinger became a regional power.
Garrett, who moved to Charlotte in 2008, was unavailable for comment. He’s a former youth pastor who also runs a nonprofit called One7 with his wife Mary Catherine. One7 is a faith-based organization that provides housing, mentoring, a soccer league and after-school program for families in need. It is privately funded by local families and churches. Some of Garrett’s players have been involved with the nonprofit.
