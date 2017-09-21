Former Indiana coach Bob Knight to be featured speaker at local coaches clinic

Former Indiana men’s basketball coach Bobby Knight will be the featured speaker at a coaches’ clinic at Providence Day School Sept. 29-30.
Knight will be joined at the clinic by former NBA coach Mike Fratello, Florida head coach Mike White, Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner and Charlotte coach Mark Price. Duke women’s coach Joanne McCallie and former Wake Forest and South Carolina coach Dave Odom will also participate.
The event is open to the public, but not open to recruitable players. Parents of those players can attend.
The clinic will begin at 5:15 p.m. Friday. On Sunday, Price will run a practice session with the Charlotte 49ers at Providence Day at 10 a.m.
Knight’s session will begin Saturday at 10:45 a.m.
All the coaches will be on the court presenting. You can register for the clinic here.
