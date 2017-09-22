Thursday’s HS Roundup: WPEG personality No Limit Larry to coach a high school team

Elevator
↑Chase Foley, Charlotte Catholic football: Senior linebacker has committed to Lehigh.
↑No Limit Larry, WPEG radio personality: Larry Mims, also known as “No Limit Larry,” the host of WPEG’s wildly popular morning show, is the new junior varsity basketball coach at Charlotte Learning Academy, a charter school for grades 6-12.
↑Chauncey Caldwell, N.C. Central football: former Mallard Creek star, now a freshman at N.C. Central, threw two touchdowns and ran for 77 yards to help the Eagles beat rival S.C. State Thursday. Central (2-1) won its 16th straight MEAC conference game. Caldwell replaced Central starter Micah Zanders, who left the game in the second quarter after a hard hit.
↑Gary Williams, Vance football: Committed to Colorado State.
↑Joseph Little, Vance soccer: five goals in a match Wednesday to raise his season total to 18, two of the school record.
↑Michelle Phillips, Cox Mill volleyball: Coach of the N.C. 3A state champs got her 100th win this week. Phillips is 100-7 in 31/2 seasons.
Thursday’s Top Performers
Lisandro Lopez, Drew Dyson, Braden Walker, Alexander Central: two goals each in a 6-0 win over McDowell. Alexander Central is 7-4, 3-1 in conference.
Ty Owens, Gaston Day soccer: hat trick in a 5-0 win over SouthLake Christian. Reid Jentsch had a score and an assist. Corey Chambers got his fifth shutout for Gaston Day (9-3-1, 5-1-1).
Thursday’s Tennis Results
COVENANT DAY 5, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 4
DOUBLES:
Margaret Carlton / Vivian Yang(CC) d Erika Fager / Meredith Strause(CDS) 9-7; Lara Crosby / Nicole Schuler(CC) d Sofia Dahlgren / Lane Donathan(CDS) 8-3
Emily Ketron / Lauren Forget(CC) d Evangelina Dong / Emery Pikel(CDS) 8-6
SINGLES:
Anna Daniels(CDS) d Margaret Carlton(CC) 6-2, 6-2; Madison Wall(CDS) d Lara Crosby(CC) 6-3, 6-1; Vivian Yang(CC) d Paget Barlow(CDS) 6-4, 6-1
Ava Murchison(CDS) d Nicole Schuler(CC) 6-1, 6-1, Viktoria McCue(CDS) d Emily Ketron(CC) 6-1, 6-2, Lauren Boyles(CDS) d Lauren Forget(CC) 6-1, 6-1
Record: CDS 5-1
GASTON CHRISTIAN 5, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 4
Singles
1. Brooke Murphy (SLCA) d. Meredith McGraw 7-5, 6-3. 2. Guilia Chitu (GC) d. Lindsay Capps 4-6, 6-3, 10-8. 3. Lillian Barret (GC) d. Katie Winton 6-2, 6-4. 4. Susanna McIntyre (SLCA) d. Meredith Wirth 6-4, 4-6, 10-6. 5. Lily Grace McCollough (GC) d. Maya Kollme 6-4, 6-2. 6. Kylie Maness (SLCA) d. Madeline McKinley 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
1. McGraw/Chitu (GC) d. Murphy/Capps 8-5
2. Barrett/Wirth (GC) d. Winton/McIntyre 8-1
3. Kollme/Carroll (SLCA) d. Givan/Pospiak 8-6
CONCORD 6, PROVIDENCE 3
SINGLES
Kate Earnhardt (C) d. Lizzie Stassenka 6-0, 6-0
Sullivan Higson (P) d. Molly Handler 7-5, 6-2
Sylvia Mihailescuz (P) d. Maya Haynes 6-3, 6-7, 1-0(4)
Andrea Brenk (C) d. April Song 4-6, 7-6, 1-0(7)
Izzy Norman (C) d. Sydney Garceau 6-3, 6-3
Karrington Maxwell (C) d. Laura Wenger 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES
Higson - Mihailescuz (P) d. Earnhardt - Brenk 11-9
Handler - Haynes (C) d. Stassenka - Song 10-6
Norman - Aleigha Zerbe (C) d. Wenger - Skylar Davidson 11-9
LANCASTER 5, ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 1
Singles:
1. Katie McBride LHS was defeated by Elle Gilleland SPHS 2-6 4-6
2. Aalela Blackmon LHS defeated A.C. Carter SPHS 0-6 6-4 Tie Break 10-7
3. Rebekah Sapp LHS defeated Darcy Roberts SPHS 6-0 6-2
4. Tiesha Shannon LHS defeated Savannah Gilmore SPHS 6-3 6-1
5. Katelyn Prete LHS defeated Ahmani McCullough SPHS 6-2 6-1
Doubles:
1.
2. Courteney Hicks & Chelsea Johnson LHS defeated Chloe Armstrong & Morgan Shaver 6-1 6-0
NORTH LINCOLN 9, WEST LINCOLN 0
Singles:
1. McKenzie Jones (NL) def. Jessi Adams 6-3, 6-3
2. Addie McGinnis (NL) def. Chloe Ayers 6-1, 6-1
3. Avery Sigmon (NL) def. Kelsey Watts 7-6(0), 6-1
4. Rachel Palmer (NL) def. Isabella Shutt 6-2, 6-0
5. Sharidan Farris (NL) def. Shanna Clark 6-1, 6-1
6. Allison File (NL) def. Bianca Benitez 6-4, 6-3
Doubles:
1. Jones/McGinnis (NL) vs. Adams/Ayers 8-2
2. Palmer/Farris (NL) vs. Watts/Shutt 8-6
3. Sigmon/ Kylie Dugan (NL) vs. Clark/Benitez 8-2
Thursday’s volleyball results
HOUGH 3, HOPEWELL 0
25-19,13,19
Hough stat leaders: Olivia Cerick 7 kills, 4 aces; Cami Rogers with 9 digs
PROVIDENCE 3, ARDREY KELL 1
25-19
16-25
25-17
25-17
COX MILL 3, CENTRAL CABARRUS 0
8-25, 9-25, 8-25
Notes: Riley Tucker had 4 digs and Katie Morrison had 3 digs. Makenna MacDougall had 2 kills and Riley Tucker had 1 kill. Jordan Hough had 2 assists and Makenna MacDougall had 1 assist.
FORT MILL NATION FORD 3, COVENANT DAY 1
18-25
30-28
14-25
18-25
Thursday’s Girls Golf Results
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE MATCH
Team Scores
1.) Hickory- 137
2.) McDowell- 146
3.) Freedom- 151
4.) Alexander Central- 161
5.) South Caldwell- 169
6.) Watauga- 187
7.) St. Stephens- 189
Individual Scores
1.) Hickory
Anna McDonald- 37
Samantha Harrington- 43
Jordan Carpenter- 57
2.) McDowell
Tyler Price- 41
McKenzie Hartman- 50
Andrea Abernathy- 55
3.) Freedom
Christina Fisher- 44
Albany Bock- 48
Elle Tanner- 59
4.) Alexander Central
Jackie Little- 49
Haley Teague- 56
Jasmine Dessert- 56
5.) South Caldwell
Abby Gray- 51
Rylee Stevens- 58
Lexi Summerlin- 60
6.) Watauga
Alice Knight- 61
Elizabeth Copenhaver- 63
Emily Geouque- 63
7.) St. Stephens
Cate Cook- 56
Anna Fleenor- 61
No other player (automatic 72)
