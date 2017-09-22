WPEG personality No Limit Larry to coach a Mecklenburg County team this season
Thursday’s HS Roundup: WPEG personality No Limit Larry to coach a high school team

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

September 22, 2017 4:54 PM

Elevator

Chase Foley, Charlotte Catholic football: Senior linebacker has committed to Lehigh.

No Limit Larry, WPEG radio personality: Larry Mims, also known as “No Limit Larry,” the host of WPEG’s wildly popular morning show, is the new junior varsity basketball coach at Charlotte Learning Academy, a charter school for grades 6-12.

Chauncey Caldwell, N.C. Central football: former Mallard Creek star, now a freshman at N.C. Central, threw two touchdowns and ran for 77 yards to help the Eagles beat rival S.C. State Thursday. Central (2-1) won its 16th straight MEAC conference game. Caldwell replaced Central starter Micah Zanders, who left the game in the second quarter after a hard hit.

Gary Williams, Vance football: Committed to Colorado State.

Joseph Little, Vance soccer: five goals in a match Wednesday to raise his season total to 18, two of the school record.

michellephillips
Michelle Phillips, head coach of Cox Mill volleyball, got a milestone win this season
Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

Michelle Phillips, Cox Mill volleyball: Coach of the N.C. 3A state champs got her 100th win this week. Phillips is 100-7 in 31/2 seasons.

Thursday’s Top Performers

Lisandro Lopez, Drew Dyson, Braden Walker, Alexander Central: two goals each in a 6-0 win over McDowell. Alexander Central is 7-4, 3-1 in conference.

Ty Owens, Gaston Day soccer: hat trick in a 5-0 win over SouthLake Christian. Reid Jentsch had a score and an assist. Corey Chambers got his fifth shutout for Gaston Day (9-3-1, 5-1-1).

Thursday’s Tennis Results

COVENANT DAY 5, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 4

DOUBLES:

Margaret Carlton / Vivian Yang(CC) d Erika Fager / Meredith Strause(CDS) 9-7; Lara Crosby / Nicole Schuler(CC) d Sofia Dahlgren / Lane Donathan(CDS) 8-3

Emily Ketron / Lauren Forget(CC) d Evangelina Dong / Emery Pikel(CDS) 8-6

SINGLES:

Anna Daniels(CDS) d Margaret Carlton(CC) 6-2, 6-2; Madison Wall(CDS) d Lara Crosby(CC) 6-3, 6-1; Vivian Yang(CC) d Paget Barlow(CDS) 6-4, 6-1

Ava Murchison(CDS) d Nicole Schuler(CC) 6-1, 6-1, Viktoria McCue(CDS) d Emily Ketron(CC) 6-1, 6-2, Lauren Boyles(CDS) d Lauren Forget(CC) 6-1, 6-1

Record: CDS 5-1

GASTON CHRISTIAN 5, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 4

Singles

1. Brooke Murphy (SLCA) d. Meredith McGraw 7-5, 6-3. 2. Guilia Chitu (GC) d. Lindsay Capps 4-6, 6-3, 10-8. 3. Lillian Barret (GC) d. Katie Winton 6-2, 6-4. 4. Susanna McIntyre (SLCA) d. Meredith Wirth 6-4, 4-6, 10-6. 5. Lily Grace McCollough (GC) d. Maya Kollme 6-4, 6-2. 6. Kylie Maness (SLCA) d. Madeline McKinley 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

1. McGraw/Chitu (GC) d. Murphy/Capps 8-5

2. Barrett/Wirth (GC) d. Winton/McIntyre 8-1

3. Kollme/Carroll (SLCA) d. Givan/Pospiak 8-6

CONCORD 6, PROVIDENCE 3

SINGLES

Kate Earnhardt (C) d. Lizzie Stassenka 6-0, 6-0

Sullivan Higson (P) d. Molly Handler 7-5, 6-2

Sylvia Mihailescuz (P) d. Maya Haynes 6-3, 6-7, 1-0(4)

Andrea Brenk (C) d. April Song 4-6, 7-6, 1-0(7)

Izzy Norman (C) d. Sydney Garceau 6-3, 6-3

Karrington Maxwell (C) d. Laura Wenger 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES

Higson - Mihailescuz (P) d. Earnhardt - Brenk 11-9

Handler - Haynes (C) d. Stassenka - Song 10-6

Norman - Aleigha Zerbe (C) d. Wenger - Skylar Davidson 11-9

LANCASTER 5, ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 1

Singles:

1. Katie McBride LHS was defeated by Elle Gilleland SPHS 2-6 4-6

2. Aalela Blackmon LHS defeated A.C. Carter SPHS 0-6 6-4 Tie Break 10-7

3. Rebekah Sapp LHS defeated Darcy Roberts SPHS 6-0 6-2

4. Tiesha Shannon LHS defeated Savannah Gilmore SPHS 6-3 6-1

5. Katelyn Prete LHS defeated Ahmani McCullough SPHS 6-2 6-1

Doubles:

1.

2. Courteney Hicks & Chelsea Johnson LHS defeated Chloe Armstrong & Morgan Shaver 6-1 6-0

NORTH LINCOLN 9, WEST LINCOLN 0

Singles:

1. McKenzie Jones (NL) def. Jessi Adams 6-3, 6-3

2. Addie McGinnis (NL) def. Chloe Ayers 6-1, 6-1

3. Avery Sigmon (NL) def. Kelsey Watts 7-6(0), 6-1

4. Rachel Palmer (NL) def. Isabella Shutt 6-2, 6-0

5. Sharidan Farris (NL) def. Shanna Clark 6-1, 6-1

6. Allison File (NL) def. Bianca Benitez 6-4, 6-3

Doubles:

1. Jones/McGinnis (NL) vs. Adams/Ayers 8-2

2. Palmer/Farris (NL) vs. Watts/Shutt 8-6

3. Sigmon/ Kylie Dugan (NL) vs. Clark/Benitez 8-2

Thursday’s volleyball results

HOUGH 3, HOPEWELL 0

25-19,13,19

Hough stat leaders: Olivia Cerick 7 kills, 4 aces; Cami Rogers with 9 digs

PROVIDENCE 3, ARDREY KELL 1

25-19

16-25

25-17

25-17

COX MILL 3, CENTRAL CABARRUS 0

8-25, 9-25, 8-25

Notes: Riley Tucker had 4 digs and Katie Morrison had 3 digs. Makenna MacDougall had 2 kills and Riley Tucker had 1 kill. Jordan Hough had 2 assists and Makenna MacDougall had 1 assist.

FORT MILL NATION FORD 3, COVENANT DAY 1

18-25

30-28

14-25

18-25

Thursday’s Girls Golf Results

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE MATCH

Team Scores

1.) Hickory- 137

2.) McDowell- 146

3.) Freedom- 151

4.) Alexander Central- 161

5.) South Caldwell- 169

6.) Watauga- 187

7.) St. Stephens- 189

Individual Scores

1.) Hickory

Anna McDonald- 37

Samantha Harrington- 43

Jordan Carpenter- 57

2.) McDowell

Tyler Price- 41

McKenzie Hartman- 50

Andrea Abernathy- 55

3.) Freedom

Christina Fisher- 44

Albany Bock- 48

Elle Tanner- 59

4.) Alexander Central

Jackie Little- 49

Haley Teague- 56

Jasmine Dessert- 56

5.) South Caldwell

Abby Gray- 51

Rylee Stevens- 58

Lexi Summerlin- 60

6.) Watauga

Alice Knight- 61

Elizabeth Copenhaver- 63

Emily Geouque- 63

7.) St. Stephens

Cate Cook- 56

Anna Fleenor- 61

No other player (automatic 72)

