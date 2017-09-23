Providence Day sophomore gets offer from Alabama Crimson Tide

Providence Day sophomore defensive end Jacolbe Cowan got an offer from Alabama Saturday.
Cowan is a 6-5, 250-pound sophomore who is a considered a 5-star college recruit (5-stars are considered elite). He is ranked No. 7 nationally in the class of 2020. He has more than 20 Division I scholarship offers, including Georgia, Florida State and Louisville.
Heading into Friday’s 49-10 win over Cannon School, Cowan had 31 tackles, a team-high seven sacks and two forced fumbles.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama! #RollTide #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/smnaizfyRA— Jacolbe I. Cowan ™ (@JacolbeCowan12) September 22, 2017
Cowan took an unofficial visit to North Carolina to attend the Duke-UNC game Saturday. Cowan has nearly 20 major college offers from schools like Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and N.C. State.
Top N.C. Underclass National Recruits
Here are top N.C. recruits nationally, according to 247Sports
Class of 2020/Sophomores
Rank
Name
School
Pos.
Height/Weight
7.
Jacolbe Cowan
Providence Day
DE
6-5, 250
10.
Porter Rooks
Providence Day
WR
6-1, 180
31.
Tonka Hemingway
Conway
DE
6-2, 250
39.
Desmond Evans
Sanford Lee County
DE
6-6, 210
83.
Mike Wyman
Greensboro Dudley
WR
6-4, 195
Class of 2019/Juniors
Rank
Name
School
Pos.
Height/Weight
15.
Savion Jackson
Clayton
DE
6-3, 245
16.
Zacch Pickens
Anderson TL Hanna
DE
6-3, 244
29.
Quavaris Crouch
Harding
RB
6-2, 224
63.
Jacoby Pinckney
Roebuck Dorman
WR
6-3, 192
107.
Jamario Holley
Rock Hill Northwestern
WR
5-10, 180
122.
Khafre Brown
West Mecklenburg
ATH
6-1, 170
129.
JR Walker
Elizabeth City Northeastern
ATH
6-1, 205
154.
Tyus Fields
Hough
DB
5-10, 170
192.
Khalid Martin
East Forsyth
S
6-0, 185
236.
Nolan Groulx
Hough
WR
6-0, 185
