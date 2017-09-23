Providence Day lineman Jacolbe Cowan, right, picked up an offer from Alabama Saturday
Providence Day lineman Jacolbe Cowan, right, picked up an offer from Alabama Saturday Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Providence Day lineman Jacolbe Cowan, right, picked up an offer from Alabama Saturday Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

Providence Day sophomore gets offer from Alabama Crimson Tide

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

September 23, 2017 7:29 PM

Providence Day sophomore defensive end Jacolbe Cowan got an offer from Alabama Saturday.

cowan(2)
Providence Day's Jacolbe Cowan
David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Cowan is a 6-5, 250-pound sophomore who is a considered a 5-star college recruit (5-stars are considered elite). He is ranked No. 7 nationally in the class of 2020. He has more than 20 Division I scholarship offers, including Georgia, Florida State and Louisville.

Heading into Friday’s 49-10 win over Cannon School, Cowan had 31 tackles, a team-high seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

Cowan took an unofficial visit to North Carolina to attend the Duke-UNC game Saturday. Cowan has nearly 20 major college offers from schools like Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and N.C. State.

Top N.C. Underclass National Recruits

Here are top N.C. recruits nationally, according to 247Sports

Class of 2020/Sophomores

Rank

Name

School

Pos.

Height/Weight

7.

Jacolbe Cowan

Providence Day

DE

6-5, 250

10.

Porter Rooks

Providence Day

WR

6-1, 180

31.

Tonka Hemingway

Conway

DE

6-2, 250

39.

Desmond Evans

Sanford Lee County

DE

6-6, 210

83.

Mike Wyman

Greensboro Dudley

WR

6-4, 195

Class of 2019/Juniors

Rank

Name

School

Pos.

Height/Weight

15.

Savion Jackson

Clayton

DE

6-3, 245

16.

Zacch Pickens

Anderson TL Hanna

DE

6-3, 244

29.

Quavaris Crouch

Harding

RB

6-2, 224

63.

Jacoby Pinckney

Roebuck Dorman

WR

6-3, 192

107.

Jamario Holley

Rock Hill Northwestern

WR

5-10, 180

122.

Khafre Brown

West Mecklenburg

ATH

6-1, 170

129.

JR Walker

Elizabeth City Northeastern

ATH

6-1, 205

154.

Tyus Fields

Hough

DB

5-10, 170

192.

Khalid Martin

East Forsyth

S

6-0, 185

236.

Nolan Groulx

Hough

WR

6-0, 185

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Hurricane Maria shifts west and NC watches and waits 0:30

Hurricane Maria shifts west and NC watches and waits
Mallard Creek gains momentum with win against Vance, but its coach expects even more 1:35

Mallard Creek gains momentum with win against Vance, but its coach expects even more

View More Video