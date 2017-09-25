Prep Insider

This week’s Mecklenburg County spring sports schedule 9/25-9/30

By Langston Wertz Jr.

September 25, 2017 1:47 PM

Monday, September 25th

Boys’ Soccer

Charlotte Catholic at Providence

Grace Academy at Carolina Christian

Hickory Ridge at Butler

Hough at West Charlotte

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg

Mooresville at Hopewell

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep

Providence Day at Gaston Christian

Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson

Rocky River at Porter Ridge

SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian

Vance at Lake Norman

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

United Faith at University Christian at Riverbend Park in Conover

Field Hockey

Myers Park at Ardrey Kell

Girls’ Golf

Vance at Lake Norman at The Tradition Golf Club

Girls’ Tennis

Charlotte Catholic at Weddington

Independence at Butler

Myers Park at Hickory Ridge

Providence Day at Cannon School

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg

SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian

South Mecklenburg at Olympic

Statesville Christian at Christ the King

Union Academy at Community School of Davidson

Volleyball

Berry at West Charlotte

Bradford Prep at Cabarrus Christian

Butler at Porter Ridge

Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

East Mecklenburg at Independence

Hickory Ridge at Garinger

Rocky River at Myers Park

SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian

Tuesday, September 26th

Boys’ Soccer

Ardrey Kell at Berry

Bible Baptist at Shining Light Christian

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge

First Assembly Monroe at Grace Academy

Forsyth Country Day at Carmel Christian

Hickory Grove at Gaston Day

Independence at Rocky River

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

Providence at Olympic

SouthLake Christian at Northside Christian

South Mecklenburg at Harding

Statesville Christian at Christ the King

Westchester Country Day at Davidson Day Woodlawn School at Victory Christian

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Bradford Prep, Mountain Island Charter, Queens Grant at Union Academy meet at Wingate University, 4:30

Butler, South Mecklenburg at Forestview

Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian

Field Hockey

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day, 4:15

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day, 4:30

Girls’ Golf

Cannon School, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin, Covenant Day, Providence Day in CISAA Championships at Cedarwood Country Club, 1

Carmel Christian, Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep at Mooresville Golf Club, 3:30

Charlotte Catholic in Southern Carolinas’ conference match at Charlotte National Golf Club (Host, Piedmont), 3

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park at Myers Park Country Club, 3:30 Providence at Ardrey Kell at Ballantyne Country Club, 3:30

Girls’ Tennis

Berry at South Mecklenburg

Butler at Hickory Ridge

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

East Mecklenburg at Myers Park

Harding at Ardrey Kell

Hough at North Mecklenburg Mallard Creek at Hopewell

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Pine Lake Prep at Davidson Day

Porter Ridge at Rocky River

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian

Volleyball

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg

Bible Baptist at Shining Light Christian

Bradford Prep at Union Academy

Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

East Mecklenburg at Garinger

Forsyth Country Day at Carmel Christian

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Davidson Day

Harding at Providence

Hickory Grove at Gaston Day

Hickory Ridge at Rocky River

Hopewell at Vance

Hough at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln

Myers Park at Butler

North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte

Northside Christian at SouthLake Christian

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Porter Ridge at Independence

United Faith at Hickory Christian

Woodlawn School at Victory Christian

Wednesday, September 27th

Boys’ Soccer

Bandys at Lake Norman Charter

Bradford Prep at Sugar Creek Charter

Community School of Davidson at Union Academy

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Mallard Creek at Hough

Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant

North Mecklenburg at Vance

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Ardrey Kell, East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Hickory Ridge, Hopewell, Hough, Independence, North Mecklenburg (host), South Mecklenburg, West Charlotte at McAlpine Creek Park

Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Covenant Day in CISAA meet at Charlotte Latin, 5

Providence Day at Weddington, 4:15

Field Hockey

Charlotte Catholic at Christ Episcopal (SC), 5:45

Myers Park vs. Marvin Ridge at Matthews’ Sportsplex

Girls’ Golf

Lincolnton vs. Lake Norman Charter (18 holes), 2

Girls’ Tennis

Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley

Community School of Davidson at Christ the King Porter Ridge at Olympic

Queens Grant at Union Academy

Volleyball

Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood Community School of Davidson at Christ the King Porter Ridge at Olympic

Thursday, September 28th

Boys’ Soccer

Berry at Providence

Cannon School at Providence Day

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day

East Lincoln at SouthLake Christian

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove

Northside Christian at Christ the King

Olympic at Ardrey Kell

South Meckenburg at West Mecklenburg

Victory Christian at Statesville Christian

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

None

Field Hockey

Asheville at Myers Park

Charlotte Catholic at Covenant Day, 5:45

Charlotte Country Day at Ardrey Kell, 3:30 Charlotte Latin at Providence Day, 5:45

Girls’ Golf

Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter at River Run Country Club, 3

Lake Norman vs. Mooresville at Mooresville Golf Club

Girls’ Tennis

Ardrey Kell at Berry

Cannon School at Providence Day Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

South Mecklenburg at Harding

Vance at Lake Norman

Weddington at Myers Park

West Charlotte at Hough

Volleyball

Berry at Harding

Carolina International at Bradford Prep

Charlotte Catholic at Providence

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Grace Academy

Lake Norman at Hough

Maiden at Lake Norman Charter

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell

Northside Christian at Christ the King

Providence Day at Cannon School

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Statesville Christian at Victory Christian

Union Academy at Queens Grant

University Christian at United Faith

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek

West Mecklenburg at Olympic

Friday, September 29th

Boys’ Soccer

Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

Grace Academy at Carmel Christian

Queens Grant at Bradford Prep

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

None

Field Hockey

None

Girls’ Golf

None

Girls’ Tennis

Covenant Day at Wesleyan Christian

Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep

Volleyball

First Assembly Monroe at Grace Academy York Prep at United Faith

Saturday, Sept. 30th

Boys’ Soccer

None

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Multiple teams in Myers Park Cross Country Invitational at Myers Park Course, 9

Multiple teams in High Country Classic at Watauga Course

Field Hockey

None

Girls’ Golf

None

Girls’ Tennis

None

Volleyball

Ardrey Kell at Hough

--JAY EDWARDS

