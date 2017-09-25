This week’s Mecklenburg County spring sports schedule 9/25-9/30

Monday, September 25th
Boys’ Soccer
Charlotte Catholic at Providence
Grace Academy at Carolina Christian
Hickory Ridge at Butler
Hough at West Charlotte
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg
Mooresville at Hopewell
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg
Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep
Providence Day at Gaston Christian
Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson
Rocky River at Porter Ridge
SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian
Vance at Lake Norman
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
United Faith at University Christian at Riverbend Park in Conover
Field Hockey
Myers Park at Ardrey Kell
Girls’ Golf
Vance at Lake Norman at The Tradition Golf Club
Girls’ Tennis
Charlotte Catholic at Weddington
Independence at Butler
Myers Park at Hickory Ridge
Providence Day at Cannon School
Rocky River at East Mecklenburg
SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian
South Mecklenburg at Olympic
Statesville Christian at Christ the King
Union Academy at Community School of Davidson
Volleyball
Berry at West Charlotte
Bradford Prep at Cabarrus Christian
Butler at Porter Ridge
Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic
East Mecklenburg at Independence
Hickory Ridge at Garinger
Rocky River at Myers Park
SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian
Tuesday, September 26th
Boys’ Soccer
Ardrey Kell at Berry
Bible Baptist at Shining Light Christian
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge
First Assembly Monroe at Grace Academy
Forsyth Country Day at Carmel Christian
Hickory Grove at Gaston Day
Independence at Rocky River
Monroe at Charlotte Catholic
Porter Ridge at Myers Park
Providence at Olympic
SouthLake Christian at Northside Christian
South Mecklenburg at Harding
Statesville Christian at Christ the King
Westchester Country Day at Davidson Day Woodlawn School at Victory Christian
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
Bradford Prep, Mountain Island Charter, Queens Grant at Union Academy meet at Wingate University, 4:30
Butler, South Mecklenburg at Forestview
Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian
Field Hockey
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day, 4:15
Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day, 4:30
Girls’ Golf
Cannon School, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin, Covenant Day, Providence Day in CISAA Championships at Cedarwood Country Club, 1
Carmel Christian, Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep at Mooresville Golf Club, 3:30
Charlotte Catholic in Southern Carolinas’ conference match at Charlotte National Golf Club (Host, Piedmont), 3
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park at Myers Park Country Club, 3:30 Providence at Ardrey Kell at Ballantyne Country Club, 3:30
Girls’ Tennis
Berry at South Mecklenburg
Butler at Hickory Ridge
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
East Mecklenburg at Myers Park
Harding at Ardrey Kell
Hough at North Mecklenburg Mallard Creek at Hopewell
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
Pine Lake Prep at Davidson Day
Porter Ridge at Rocky River
Providence Day at Charlotte Christian
Volleyball
Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg
Bible Baptist at Shining Light Christian
Bradford Prep at Union Academy
Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
East Mecklenburg at Garinger
Forsyth Country Day at Carmel Christian
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Davidson Day
Harding at Providence
Hickory Grove at Gaston Day
Hickory Ridge at Rocky River
Hopewell at Vance
Hough at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln
Myers Park at Butler
North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte
Northside Christian at SouthLake Christian
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Porter Ridge at Independence
United Faith at Hickory Christian
Woodlawn School at Victory Christian
Wednesday, September 27th
Boys’ Soccer
Bandys at Lake Norman Charter
Bradford Prep at Sugar Creek Charter
Community School of Davidson at Union Academy
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Mallard Creek at Hough
Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant
North Mecklenburg at Vance
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
Ardrey Kell, East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Hickory Ridge, Hopewell, Hough, Independence, North Mecklenburg (host), South Mecklenburg, West Charlotte at McAlpine Creek Park
Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Covenant Day in CISAA meet at Charlotte Latin, 5
Providence Day at Weddington, 4:15
Field Hockey
Charlotte Catholic at Christ Episcopal (SC), 5:45
Myers Park vs. Marvin Ridge at Matthews’ Sportsplex
Girls’ Golf
Lincolnton vs. Lake Norman Charter (18 holes), 2
Girls’ Tennis
Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley
Community School of Davidson at Christ the King Porter Ridge at Olympic
Queens Grant at Union Academy
Volleyball
Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood Community School of Davidson at Christ the King Porter Ridge at Olympic
Thursday, September 28th
Boys’ Soccer
Berry at Providence
Cannon School at Providence Day
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day
East Lincoln at SouthLake Christian
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove
Northside Christian at Christ the King
Olympic at Ardrey Kell
South Meckenburg at West Mecklenburg
Victory Christian at Statesville Christian
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
None
Field Hockey
Asheville at Myers Park
Charlotte Catholic at Covenant Day, 5:45
Charlotte Country Day at Ardrey Kell, 3:30 Charlotte Latin at Providence Day, 5:45
Girls’ Golf
Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter at River Run Country Club, 3
Lake Norman vs. Mooresville at Mooresville Golf Club
Girls’ Tennis
Ardrey Kell at Berry
Cannon School at Providence Day Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden
Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek
South Mecklenburg at Harding
Vance at Lake Norman
Weddington at Myers Park
West Charlotte at Hough
Volleyball
Berry at Harding
Carolina International at Bradford Prep
Charlotte Catholic at Providence
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Grace Academy
Lake Norman at Hough
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove
North Mecklenburg at Hopewell
Northside Christian at Christ the King
Providence Day at Cannon School
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Statesville Christian at Victory Christian
Union Academy at Queens Grant
University Christian at United Faith
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek
West Mecklenburg at Olympic
Friday, September 29th
Boys’ Soccer
Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day
Grace Academy at Carmel Christian
Queens Grant at Bradford Prep
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
None
Field Hockey
None
Girls’ Golf
None
Girls’ Tennis
Covenant Day at Wesleyan Christian
Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep
Volleyball
First Assembly Monroe at Grace Academy York Prep at United Faith
Saturday, Sept. 30th
Boys’ Soccer
None
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
Multiple teams in Myers Park Cross Country Invitational at Myers Park Course, 9
Multiple teams in High Country Classic at Watauga Course
Field Hockey
None
Girls’ Golf
None
Girls’ Tennis
None
Volleyball
Ardrey Kell at Hough
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments